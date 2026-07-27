WHAT DID ISLAM EVER DO FOR US?

Apologists for Islam give a whole list of claims for the advances that Islam gave to the world. But such claims really do not hold up to scrutiny:

Mathematical and scientific advances. Maybe algebra was advanced during Islamic rule. However that is simply because humans have an inquiring mind. It happened despite Islam rather than because of it. Indirectly maybe it did help with mathematical progress - the complex rules for dividing up an inheritance shows how it needed the development of algebra to calculate it.

Charitable giving is cited as something that Islam brought to the world. However this is clearly an absurd claim, since Christianity was practicing charity for centuries before Islam arose. And besides, the apologists will never mention that Islam forbids helping non-Muslims. And it never mentions that part of it must be allocated “for the cause of Allah”, which of course would include fighting for the cause of Allah, as commanded in the Koran.

There are numerous scientific absurdities in the Koran. If such verses had been deleted as scientific understanding evolved, then Islam might have some claim to contributing to scientific advancement. But those verses are still there, and so Islam is a hindrance to scientific progress, not a helper of it.

Has Islam done anything good and positive for humanity? Yes it demonstrably has, as commanded in the Koran: It put an end to infanticide, which was commonly practiced at the time.

ENDING INFANTICIDE

It does appear that infanticide, particularly of daughters was practiced in pre-Islamic Arabia. It may be that documented evidence is scanty, and so a thorough examination is not easy to achieve. Nevertheless, that Islam opposed it does strongly suggest that it was happening, although to what scale is hard to say.

Islam did put an end to this evil, and for that we can be grateful.

It is quite rare that you witness me praising Islam, but we must be fair, and give it credit where credit is due. This is the first occurrence of praising Islam on this Substack!

The girl killed as an infant, on the day of judgement asks for what crime she was killed:

Koran 81:8-9 And when the female (infant) buried alive (as the pagan Arabs used to do) is questioned: For what sin, was she killed?

Criticises fathers who do not welcome the birth of a daughter:

Koran 16:58-59 And when the news of (the birth of) a female (child) is brought to any of them, his face becomes dark, and he is filled with inward grief! He hides himself from the people because of the evil of that whereof he has been informed. Shall he keep her with dishonour or bury her in the earth? Certainly, evil is their decision.

Killing children is forbidden. Fear of poverty is no excuse.

Koran 6:151 Say (O Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم): "Come, I will recite what your Lord has prohibited you from: Join not anything in worship with Him; be good and dutiful to your parents; kill not your children because of poverty - We provide sustenance for you and for them; come not near to Al-Fawâhish (shameful sins, illegal sexual intercourse) whether committed openly or secretly; and kill not anyone whom Allâh has forbidden, except for a just cause (according to Islâmic law). This He has commanded you that you may understand.

Koran 17:31 And kill not your children for fear of poverty. We shall provide for them as well as for you. Surely, the killing of them is a great sin.

DAN BURMAWI OWES ME $10,000

What prompted me to write this article? It was this challenge that Dan Burwami issued on X:

I responded on X:

I am still awaiting the deposit of $10,000 from Dan Burmawi into my “Buy Me A Coffee” account. At the time that I posted the above message to him on X, I did check all the other replies, and nobody else had pointed out that Islam put an end to infanticide. I thus claim primacy of my claim on his kind offer.

Should he be reading this article, here is the direct link:

https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

If he does provide the funding, it will be used to cover the cost of sending books on Islam to people in positions of authority. I also posted this below his X post:

I have not yet managed to make contact with him. If any of my readers can help with making contact with him, please go ahead and do so. And send him the link to this article!

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