Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Wilma's avatar
Wilma
29m

So rather than engaging in infanticide, the Muslims wait to kill their children when they are a bit older? Don't they strap bombs on their kids for terror attacks? Don't parents kill their children if they leave Islam or if the girls marry non-Muslims?

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Elaine Ellinger's avatar
Elaine Ellinger
11m

Honour killings: familial violence against disobedient children is justified by Sharia principles that permit parents and grandparents to kill children without penalty.

The Koran (18:80–81) tells the story of a boy killed for fear he would grow up defiant, and Reliance of the Traveller (o1.2(4)) explicitly states: “There is no expiation for killing one’s own child or grandchild.”

Tafsir of 4:89 (Ibn Kathir): “If they abandon Islam, they should be killed…”

Hadith Muslim 1812b The Messenger of Allah used not to kill the children, so thou shouldst not kill them unless you could know what Khadir had known about the child he killed, or you could distinguish between a child who would grow up to he a believer (and a child who would grow up to be a non-believer), so that you killed the (prospective) non-believer and left the (prospective) believer aside.

It was burying female children that Mohammed opposed - when he was in Mecca - I wonder if that was for their own sake, or his: Hadith Ibn Majah "Mohammed said “Marriage is part of my sunnah, and whoever does not follow my sunnah has nothing to do with me. Get married, for I will boast of your great numbers before the nations…”

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