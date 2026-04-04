Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Johnny Dollar's avatar
Johnny Dollar
Apr 4

Do you believe this to be true ?

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3 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 4

That's part of the psychological war.

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