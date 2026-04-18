Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4d

I like that jacket she’s wearing 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
4d

Hmmmm, is Abigail going to be joining the ranks of the beloved Amelia? What more can we expect to see from your alter ego?

Hoping you have a wonderful two days off and congratulations to the son of your cousin on his nuptials, may they have a long and happy marriage.

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