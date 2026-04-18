Intermission
I am away for 2 days
INTERMISSION
I am away, attending the wedding of the son of my cousin.
Be sure to read through my earlier articles, and you can greatly help to spread the word: post links to them within comments on other Substacks. I am sure you will find articles of relevance to most discussions.
Here is a preview of my alter ego. She is gorgeous and feisty!
I like that jacket she’s wearing 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
Hmmmm, is Abigail going to be joining the ranks of the beloved Amelia? What more can we expect to see from your alter ego?
Hoping you have a wonderful two days off and congratulations to the son of your cousin on his nuptials, may they have a long and happy marriage.