Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
1h

I found the article interesting, but I also question his statement from the Christian bible that God is love. Then if G-d is love why do so many Christians try to convert me in order to save my soul so that I don’t go to Hell, as they tell me. I had one lady tell me recently that G-d is angry with the Jewish people, actually hates them because they won’t accept Jesus. There are some of the Christian faith who hate the Jews enough to want them dead, similar to Muslims.

Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture