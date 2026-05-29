I came across this article:

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ABROGATION

The article writer discusses the centrality of abrogation. Which is indeed so.

Quote:

“What the Structure of the Quran Actually Means

The disorganized texture I described is not just an aesthetic feature. It is the context inside which you have to understand the doctrine of abrogation, and abrogation is the key that unlocks everything.

The problem is that the Quran contradicts itself. Not subtly, not in ways that require elaborate interpretation to identify. In ways that are direct and mutually exclusive. “There is no compulsion in religion” appears in Surah 2:256. “Kill them wherever you find them” appears in the same surah, a hundred verses later. “To you your religion, and to me mine” appears in Surah 109. “Fight them until there is no more fitnah and until the religion, all of it, is for Allah” appears in Surah 8:39. These are not texts that can be held in creative tension the way the Old and New Testaments can. They are instructions that point in opposite directions.

Islamic theology has a solution to this. It is called naskh, which means abrogation, and it works like this: since the Quran was revealed over twenty-two years, across two distinct phases of Muhammad’s life and mission, later revelations cancel earlier ones when they conflict. The Meccan period, when Muhammad had no political power and the Muslim community was small and vulnerable, produced the tolerant, patient verses. The Medinan period, after the migration to Medina and the formation of a Muslim political and military state, produced the harder verses about warfare, subjugation, and the treatment of unbelievers.

The classical jurists who built Islamic law were not confused about which ones took precedence. Al-Suyuti compiled lists of abrogated verses running to over two hundred entries. He is explicit that the Sword Verse, Surah 9:5, which commands the killing of polytheists after the sacred months have passed, overrides many earlier calls to patience, forbearance, and coexistence. Ibn Kathir, whose commentary is still standard reading in traditional Islamic education, treats Surah 9 as the definitive final word on relations with non-Muslims. Al-Tabari documents the same thing in his monumental chronicle.

This is not an extremist reading. This is the mainstream jurisprudential inheritance of classical Sunni Islam. The verses Western apologists quote when they want to tell you Islam is peaceful are, in many cases, the ones that the tradition itself identified as superseded. That is not a smear. It is what the classical commentators wrote down.”

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In a comment below the article I suggest that they read the Abrogated Koran:

There are over 600 comments below the article!

BOOK: THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

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