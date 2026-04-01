Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Apr 1

OMG! Well, today is April Fool’s Day!

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 1

😂😂😂 an excellent example of useful idiots.

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