Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Celeben Arinya's avatar
Celeben Arinya
2h

Oh wow they see the left as weak? True, but horrible lol.

Yes I hope they wake up so we can actually do something about this scourge to the earth.

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1h

You’re right that attacks on LGB people might wake them up. Also when illegals are housed in their nice leafy areas. They have no empathy for white people so they’re happy for illegals and others to be dumped in white working class areas but not so happy when their lives are affected. Apart from that I have no idea how to reach them. Ideology has rendered them blind and deaf to facts, reason and evidence.

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