This is a very interesting result. It seems to imply that it is hard to change people’s minds, because their mode of thinking is a result of physical structures of the brain.

What will it take to persuade those on the left that Islam is a very severe threat to us all? Any suggestions please put into the comments. It will make the difference between pushing back against Islam, or being subjugated by it.

JACK GORDON

I Scanned Democrat & Republicans Brains, Here’s What I Found

Disclaimer: this is not a study, this is a demonstration of a study’s results for educational purposes

Link to the original study:

https://digitalcommons.unl.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1093&context=poliscifacpub

THE PROBLEM WITH THOSE ON THE LEFT

Muslims see those on the left as weak and easily manipulated. That is why they tend to support left wing parties. The various policies that such parties promote, such as LGBT, abortion, equality for women and gays etc, are quite contrary to Islamic ideas. However that largely seems irrelevant to the support that Muslims give to those parties. Do you not think this is very strange? They evidently are not supporting such parties for their policy priorities.

Somehow we need to persuade those on the left to stop being so gullible. But how? And thus they need to publicly reject the Muslim vote. If they are at all interested in being authentic to their values and causes.

Maybe the recent attack on an LGBT rally in Germany by a jihadi will help to wake them up. Although there is still a hard to fathom reluctance to accept the harsh reality.

I would like to think that left wing parties will suddenly wake up and flip. And stop being so pro-Islam! And stop being so shielding of the evils of Islam, such as hiding the Muslim rape gangs, and minimising the sheer scale of it. In the UK these operate primarily in strongly Labour areas. Labour tried to hide them, in order to keep the Muslim vote.

SEE ALSO

Muslims see the left as weak, this is why Muslims vote left Hellish 2050 · November 13, 2025 Subscribe and share. If you appreciate my dedication, please consider upgrading to a paid subscripton. I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. This is extremely serious - the UK has lost the right to freedom of speech. Having lost freedom of speech, other remaining freedoms are falling like a line of dominoes. We are facing an exis… Read full story

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