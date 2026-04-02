ISLAM AND HOMOSEXUALITY

I have a gay Christian friend. He very much worries about the increasing Islamisation of the West. He is supportive of my efforts to oppose it.

He is elderly now with serious health problems.

In his younger years he wanted to be ordained in the Church of England. Back then it was not permissible to be a practicing homosexual and a vicar. He chose not to be celibate, and so could not be ordained.

Today the Church of England is more open and accepting.

The existence of gays does pose the question for religions: if God created some people as being gay, why should religions condemn them?

He lost many of his friends to AIDS in the 1980s, when there was not any effective medical treatment.

Circa 1986 I vividly remember the wife of our vicar gleefully stating that AIDS was a punishment from God. And she seemed delighted that so many gay men were dying. My mother and I were shopping, and happened to meet her in town. I remember thinking then how cold and callous she was. And did she not think that it could easily spread in the straight community too? How would she feel if her own children were affected? I was shocked by her attitude at the time, and that was yet another reason for me to have doubts.

At least the Church does not demand the death penalty for homosexual activity. Unlike traditional Islam.

Traditional punishments include being thrown down from a tall building. Or being buried alive under rubble.

Despite the wishful thinking of the placard above, Allah does NOT love equality. Not equality between men and women, not equality between believers and non-believers. And certainly not equality with homosexuals.

PUNISHMENTS

Hurled to his death in front of a baying mob: ISIS barbarians throw ‘gay’ man off building in another sickening day in Jihadi capital of Raqqa

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2978890/ISIS-barbarians-throw-gay-man-building-bloodthirsty-crowds-Syria.html

Iran is the most dangerous country for gay travelers - report

The ‘Post’ first reported in 2019 that Iran’s regime publicly hanged a man for violating the country’s Islamic Sharia anti-gay law.

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/irans-regime-most-dangerous-country-for-gay-travelers-report-643340

PENALTIES BY COUNTRY

As shown above, ISIS tended to execute gays by throwing them from tall buildings. And the Iranian regime tends to use hanging.

What are the punishments in Islamic countries?

https://www.ecpm.org/en/2025/06/02/pride-month-12-states-in-the-world-still-provide-the-death-penalty-for-homosexuality-in-their-penal-codes/

Afghanistan

Although the Afghan Penal Code does not contain an explicit provision prohibiting consensual sexual relations between persons of the same sex, Article 130 of the Constitution allows for the application of Sharia law. Thus, any sexual relations outside marriage can lead to a death sentence.

Saudi Arabia

Under Sharia law, sexual relations between men are a crime, although the penalty is not clearly specified. However, although the sentence to be imposed may be debated by the courts, given that sex outside marriage is illegal in all cases, the penalty for a married man is usually stoning (and 100 lashes and a year’s exile for a single man).

United Arab Emirates

Under Sharia law, any sexual act outside marriage is punishable by death. The states of Abu Dhabi and Dubai have state laws that provide for imprisonment for sodomy (14 and 10 years respectively).

Iran

Under the 1991 Penal Code, sodomy by adult, legally responsible, consenting men is punishable by death. For female homosexuality, one hundred lashes are imposed for the first three offences, while the death penalty applies to the fourth offence.

Mauritania

Despite a moratorium on executions since 1987, Article 308 of the Penal Code states that “any Muslim of full age who commits an indecent or unnatural act with a person of the same sex shall be liable to death by public stoning”. For women, the penalty is 2 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Qatar

The 2004 Penal Code no longer makes sodomy or other consensual same-sex sexual activity a crime in itself. Nevertheless, the courts can also refer directly to Sharia law and sentence Muslim men to death for homosexual relations.

Nigeria

Under Sharia law, 12 states in the north of the country impose the death penalty for male homosexuality. Women face imprisonment or flogging. As of January 2014, the law criminalises same-sex marriage, LGBT+ organisations and public displays of affection. In other states, sentences range from 10 to 14 years in prison.

Pakistan

Outlawed by the Penal Code of 1860, homosexuality is punishable by death. In that country that applies Sharia law, homosexuality, bisexuality and transidentity are deeply taboo.

Somalia

Sharia law is applied in Southern Somalia, in the areas controlled by Al-Shabaab, and in Somaliland. Same-sex relations are punishable by death or flogging.

Yemen

Under Article 264 of the 1994 Penal Code, sodomy carries the penalty of death by stoning for married men (and 100 lashes or one year’s imprisonment for unmarried men). Article 268 provides for a penalty of 3 years’ imprisonment for sexual intercourse between consenting women.

Brunei

In May 2014, new legislation was drafted to introduce Sharia law in the state, making homosexuality a crime punishable by death, whereas the previous penalty was up to ten years’ imprisonment. In May 2019, the Sultan of Brunei announced a moratorium on the death penalty for homosexuality and adultery.

Uganda

In 2023, the 2013 anti-homosexuality law was tightened. Enacted on 26 May 2023, Article 3 provides for the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ in cases where the convicted person is a ‘serial offender’ (including anyone who has ever been convicted of engaging in sexual acts between consenting adults). The death penalty is also mandatory where “the person against whom the crime is committed contracts a terminal illness”. According to the definitions in the law, this provision could be applied to impose the death penalty if one of the individuals involved contracts HIV as a result of sexual intercourse.

Uganda – Anti-Homosexuality Act: France expresses its deepest concern

Sudan Repeals Capital Punishment for Homosexuality

IRAN SUPREME LEADER MAY BE GAY!

Times of Israel

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-confirms-cia-told-him-irans-new-supreme-leader-is-gay/

Quote:

Trump confirms CIA told him Iran’s new supreme leader is gay

US President Donald Trump confirms having received a Central Intelligence Agency briefing informing him that Iran’s new ayatollah, Mojtaba Khamenei is gay.

The New York Post first made the revelation on March 16, reporting that the CIA believes Khamenei’s since-slayed father Ali feared his son’s sexuality made him unsuitable to replace him as supreme leader.

Trump was reportedly tickled by the CIA assessment that the younger Khamenei had been having a long-term sexual relationship with his male childhood tutor.

GAYATOLLAH

Images of the Supreme Leader have gone viral. Showing him as a gay icon.

CAN ISLAMIC COUNTRIES HALT OPPRESSING GAYS?

I think it should be possible to achieve this, for a very simple reason: Mohammed may very probably have been bisexual.

Left to their own devices, no Islamic country would have abolished slavery. It was only due to pressure from Christian countries that slavery was at least officially abolished. It still continues in practice in some.

And if the Church was not so confused and ambiguous, it might have a stronger voice in opposing the persecution of gays in Islamic countries too.

It may be that the secular governments of the West must put the pressure on Islamic countries to abolish the death penalty for gays. And preferably abolish any punishment at all.

Do secular Western governments have the willpower to oppose Islam in any of its evil acts? A good question, at the moment there is a lack of a moral compass. They would prefer to appease Islam than to oppose its numerous evils.

SEE ALSO

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