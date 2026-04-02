Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Donna's avatar
Donna
Apr 2

I feel for your friend, and yet so many gays support the Islamification of the West because many of them are stupid. I have such a friend, who chooses to close his mind to what’s really happening and calls me racist.

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
Apr 2

“Gays for Palestine,” is an oxymoron.

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