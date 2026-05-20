Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Cath's avatar
Cath
7h

Wow how totally warped and biased that newsletter was!!! 😳 the CoE was established centuries ago and England is very much a Christian country.

I do believe people had fallen away from the faith and that's why somebody coined the phrase "cultural Christian" to represent those who don't necessarily go to Church but absolutely recognise that Christianity was the foundation for our treasured English cultural identity and civilized society.

To suggest that people who are either returning to their faith or recognising just how important it is to Britain is distasteful and disrespectful.

Great piece 👏

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Nell Pursey's avatar
Nell Pursey
5hEdited

Well done Hellish 2050 in your rebuttal to the Humanists.

Sorry but UK IS a Christian country and has been for over a 1000 years. The Humanists are playing the same book that they accuse the Christian Nationalists of doing ie using their anti-religion rhetoric as a camaflage for hate, division etc, full of distortions of the facts. The fact is Christian Nationalists are expressing righteous anger and have every right to expose this hard-Left corrupt and Communist LIEbour Govt for importing & enabling 1000s upon 1000s of foreign mostly Muslim illegal migrants who are a serious threat to the native indigenous British identity of heritage and culture. Most at the mass UNITE the Kingdom (Did Humanists MISS the title of the event UNITE?) were there to express their legitimate anger and frustrations at NOT being listen to by the Govt who are responsible for this unacceptable "erasing out majority white Christian and British identity. When in Rome do as Romans do, ie All legal immigrants must NOT attempt to impose THEIR ideology upon the natives.

We live in a Democracy where the Majority ie the British citizenry of all ethnicities CAN demand that ALL minorities (including the significant minority of Muslims the extreme Jihadi Islamist element of whom have committed all the terror attacks in the UK and the cause of 100s of deaths and injuries to British civilians), be subject to the laws of the UK. The Majority Christian Nationalists and the majority British RIGHT have a RIGHT to stand up, challenge, oppose, shout in anger at the deliberate erosion of our British culture by previous and current UK Govts. Religion does have a place in politics in the UK especially when this so-called democratic UK Liebour Govt appeases the minority Muslims population over the majority Christian population detaining, arresting and jailing Christian preachers, pro-life supporters and RIGHT-WING NATIONALISTS (who are NOT FAR-RIGHT) simply for exercising their Right of Free speech and public religious expression on an almost daily basis. Free Speech also ascribes the Right to OFFEND others' views, opinions, ideologies etc. The fact is Islam gives its adherents the right to kill all who oppose Islam or in their opinion mock their prophet, which gives the lie to their of repeated mantra Islam is a religion of peace, it is NOT. Christianity founded by JC is a religion of peace and promotes peace, it does not promote death viz. anti war, pro-life, anti-Euthnasia, but because most people are JEALOUS of Christians, they seek to persecute them in every which way ie lying, demonising, and persecuting them. 100% FACT.

PS: btw TR has never committed a terrorist act, has NOT promoted DEATH to anyone, has had to defend himself from false and wicked attacks against him by UK Govts Tories and Liebour, and why because HE EXPOSES THEIR CORRUPTION, lies etc, he speaks the TRUTH. Under current evil corrupt Labour Govt ALL truth tellers must be punished, demonised, banged up, criminalised etc. etc, ergo the UK is no longer a Democracy but morphed into a 100% Dictatorship and a Communist one at that.

PS2: All the illegals have no rights whatsoever in the UK (exception REAL refugees)

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