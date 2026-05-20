Below is the fundraising newsletter sent out by Humanists UK.

Unfortunately, by opposing Christian Nationalism they seem not to understand that they have become enablers of Islam.

They seem to fail to notice that Islam itself is the primary source of hatred. Have they read the Koran? It commands the murder of non-Muslims. And those not murdered, once they are subdued, it commands must live as subjugated dhimmis, paying the jizya tax as a sign of abasement and inferiority. It is in the Koran, and nobody has the authority to delete these hate-filled verses. And so Islam will always be filled with religion-inspired hatred. Why cannot the Humanists make such a statement? It is not complicated, and it is not a secret.

They conveniently failed to notice the very many patriotic Iranians there at the rally, who oppose the Islamic regime. And who carried the sun and lion Iranian flag. Some of the flags were huge, you could not miss them. Many Iranian patriots have converted to Christianity, and many have given up on religion altogether. There were sizeable groups of them. I saw the flags of course. Plus large photos, including one of President Trump. I do not recall seeing any crosses carried within the Iranian groups.

The Humanists also seem not to have noticed that there were a number of Israeli flags. Those carrying them were welcomed, as far as I could see.

And there was a small group, I estimate a dozen, of anti-Jewish nationalists. They were handing out leaflets ( I have one, for information), and they held a large banner, but they were very few in number. Most rational people realise that an Islamised UK would be a disaster for the Jewish population of the UK.

I do think that other religions have a key role in opposing Islam. In the UK, Europe, America / Canada / Australia / New Zealand etc. that primarily is the task of Christianity. In Israel that task will be primarily performend by Judaism. In India primarily Hinduism, with a great support from Sikhism. And so on. This is a concerted worldwide effort now.

I spoke with a number of people there at the rally. For some, the emphasis on Christianity was offputting, as they were atheists. I pointed out that the mainstream church (Church of England and Roman Catholic) barely mention the suffering of Nigerian Christians. And certainly avoid pinning the blame onto Islam. At the rally, the plight of Nigerian Christians was very much highlighted. And the blame was attributed, accurately, to Islam.

I had hoped that Humanists UK would be a key player in the battle against Islam. Am I correct in questioning that hope? Read their newsletter:

HUMANISTS UK NEWSLETTER

Religion must not be used as a camouflage for hate

This weekend, London saw another ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally – and another attempt by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and his allies to claim the streets, the flag – and increasingly – to claim Christianity too.

This time, the numbers were smaller than organisers wanted or promised, and the momentum was noticeably weaker than last September. There was a sense of a movement straining to reproduce the scale and energy of its last major mobilisation, with American-style slogans and symbolism sitting uneasily on the UK’s streets.

But we should not mistake a smaller crowd for a smaller threat.

What was on display this weekend, more clearly than before, was Christian Nationalism – a political project that dresses prejudice as piety and hatred as holiness. We have seen where this leads in the United States, where the language of religion has been weaponised against minorities, women, LGBT+ people, migrants, Muslims, the non-religious, and anyone who does not fit a narrow vision of the nation. Now that playbook is being imported here, openly and deliberately.

There were chants of ‘Christ is King’ and crosses were handed out to the crowd. There were even red ‘Make England Great Again’ hats aping the MAGA extremists of the US. There were also multiple speeches about the UK as ‘god’s kingdom’.

And there was serious money too, flowing from American backers (including $200,000 from Tennessee-based exec Andy Miller, and a further $100,000 from tech billionaire Robert Shillman) into a movement that wants to convince people that their neighbours are enemies and that equality is somehow a threat to their way of life.

Let us be absolutely clear. The UK is not a Christian country. Most people in the UK are not religious, and millions are humanists. And among those who are Christian, the vast majority do not recognise themselves in this ugly performance of crosses and shouting. They do not want their religion used as a flag of exclusion, and they do not want Christianity reduced to a prop at a far-right rally.

This is not religion. It is posturing, and a political camouflage for anger, fear, and hatred.

And I am angry about it because it is dangerous, and because the people pushing this narrative know exactly what they are doing. They are trying to redraw the boundaries of belonging. They are trying to tell people that the UK belongs more to some of us than to others. They are trying to make our children grow up in a country where identity is policed and where difference is suspect.

That is not the country that you and I live in, and it is not the country that we should allow them to build.

There is another way.

JOIN HUMANISTS UK TODAY

It is the way of kindness and rationality, rooted in the pluralistic country that we actually are. A country of millions of people who want to live alongside one another with decency and respect. Difference is not a threat to be managed, it is the reality of this country in 2026.

That is what Humanists UK exists to defend.

We campaign for a society where no one is privileged or punished because of what they believe, and we challenge the misuse of religion in politics and in public life.

But movements like ours need people-power. They need members. They need all of us who look at what happened this weekend and feel that familiar mix of anger, worry, and resolve – and decide to do something with it.

The far right did not get the numbers that they wanted this weekend. That is should give us hope. But they remain organised, determined, and incredibly well funded. We must be too.

Join Humanists UK today, and stand for the country we actually are – diverse, plural, thoughtful, and kind – and the future that we still have the power to shape.

With anger and hope,

Adam Rutherford

Vice President, Humanists UK

/ End of Humanists UK newsletter

EMAIL TO ADAM RUTHERFORD, HUMANISTS UK

To: Adam Rutherford info@humanists.uk a.rutherford@ucl.ac.uk

Christian nationalism is not the problem

Dear Adam,

Thank you for your newsletter “Religion must not be used as a camouflage for hate”.

I attended the “Unite The Kingdom” rally.

My primary concern is that the UK is rapidly falling to Islam. I am doing my best to halt and hopefully reverse the Islamisation of the UK.

I spoke with a number of people there. Yes many were Christians. But also many were atheist / agnostic. There were groups of Jewish people too, carrying the Israeli flag. And several significantly large groups of Iranian patriots who want their country freed from the Islamic theocratic regime. They were carrying the Iranian sun and lion flag. And some of ther flags were huge. How could you have missed them? Were you in fact at the rally, or just receiving your information from the mainstream media?

I think you have missed the point of the rally.

The rally was about love of our country. Whether people are Christian or Jewish or Hindu or Sikh or atheist it does not matter. We are all under severe threat from Islam. The rally did what it said: it united people. And skin colour was not relevant. I walked alongside people of various ethnicities, and I observed no racist hostility at all.

Even for non-Christians, it must be acknowledged that our country is founded, over many centuries, upon Christian principles. We still largely have those principles, even if church attendance is very low now.

And for the Iranians, it was about their love of their country. I sincerely hope that they will soon be free of the evil theocratic regime. I had several moving conversations with them.

Islam should correctly be regarded as a cult rather than as a religion like Christianity or Judaism or Hinduism and so on. For this reason: it commands the death penalty for apostasy. No other religion does that.

You must surely have read the Koran? You find within it many verses spouting hatred against non-Muslims. Particular hatred is aimed at Jews. Christian nationalists put their arms of love around the Jewish community. Who sorely need it now. How can you not see that?

Tommy Robinson brought together a huge crowd of diverse people. In love. I cannot think of anyone else who could do such a thing. Not the Pope, not the Archbishop of Canterbury. Not any politicical leader. It is an astonishing phenomenon!

If you do study the Koran, do not waste your time on a standard version. They miss out an absolutely key piece of information: abrogation. And hence leading to much confusion among Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

According to the standard Islamic narrative (which probably is wrong, but it is what Muslims believe) the Koran was revealed in two stages. Firstly in Mecca, when Mohammed had little influence and few followers. Then secondly in Medina, when he became poweful politically, and an attacker of caravans, then subsequently a warlord with a hatred of Jews particularly. Slaughtering hundreds of Jewish men himself, and commanding his followers to do likewise. These were prisoners who had already surrendered.

Why did he do this mass slaughtering? Because they refused to regard him as a genuine prophet. The Jewish women and girls were taken as sex slaves. There are 5 verses in the Koran that permt sex slavery, and they are not abrogated, and so are just as relevant today as 14 centuries ago. Hence the Muslim “grooming” gangs operating in numerous Western nations, not just in the UK. Rape of non-Muslim girls and women is not regarded as immoral in Islam, because Mohammed did it, and he is supposedly the man to be emulated.

The earlier revealed verses, from the Meccan period, are generally more tolerant than the later revealed Medinan verses. A standard Koran, very unhelpfully, arranges chapers into random chronology order. And does not indicate which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) or which verses are the key ones that abrogate others. This information is important: Koran 9:5, which calls for the murder of “polytheists” (Islam regards Christians as polytheists and hence deserving of death) abrogates over 100 more peaceful, tolerant verses.

Apologists for Islam tend to quote these tolerant verses, in order to “prove” that Islam is peaceful and tolerant. However they NEVER mention that such verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. We must urgently counter this deception.

This deception is at the root of why so many politicians shield Islam from criticism. They are confused by it, as they have completely not understood abrogation, which is absolutely key.

The Abrogated Koran is printed in colour. It:

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Order the Abrogated Koran. It is available only via these links:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

We must do our utmost to counter Islam. It is by far the greatest threat that we currently face. Unless we do so, with great urgency now, a child born in the UK today will be experiencing severe restrictions by the time they are in their 30s. And almost certainly will be living under Sharia law as a subjugated dhimmi by the time they are in their 50s. If current demographic trends continue.

And there may be a mass slaughter of non-Muslims. Professor David Betz is an expert on civil conflict. He has given many interviews on YouTube, stating that the UK is rapidly approaching the conditions of civil war. Please do watch his videos. This is deadly serious now.

Christianity, whether nationalist or not, is orders of magnitude less severe a threat than Islam.

With kind regards,

etc.

YOU CAN WRITE TO THE HUMANISTS TOO!

They need to understand what the Unite The Kingdom rally was about.

They should not just swallow the anti-Tommy Government propaganda.

Of course write using your own words. Don’t just copy and paste mine!

Here are the email addresses:

To: Adam Rutherford info@humanists.uk a.rutherford@ucl.ac.uk

BOOK: THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

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My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

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