PROBLEMS SENDING EMAILS

You maybe have sent emails to a dozen or so people at a time. Some friends and family.

But if you try sending an email to around 650 people, you hit some problems.

The email provider will not permit it.

Sending them manually in batches is time consuming and tedious. Allow 2 or 3 hours.

If you want to use their name “Dear Peter”, rather than “Dear MP”, that becomes even more time consuming to do it manually.

I was sending them in batches of 10, BCC. And became bored with the task.

INSTALLING MAIL MERGE

Mail merge takes a file of your email contacts, and merges it into your email message.

There are some very specific things to set up to achieve this, but it is straightforward.

I use Gmail as the email provider. Other providers would probably work too, but I have not tried them.

I use an app called “Thunderbird” to organise all my email accounts. It automatically logs into all of them, and is straightforward then to switch between email accounts. I have one account for friends and family, and other accounts for other things. And two accounts specifically for sending large numbers of emails.

Download and install Thunderbird:

https://www.thunderbird.net/en-GB/

You then need to link it to your email accounts. There are various tutorials online how to do that. You can easily find them.

I do suggest you create some fresh email accounts, specifically for this task. And probably using pseudonyms instead of your real name, if you are going to write about controversial matters!

After setting it up, and confirming all is working well, install the Mail Merge extension.

Click on the settings button, and select “Add-ons and themes”

Scroll down and select “Mail Merge”.

I already installed it so the button is shown as “Manage”.

But if this is your first time, the button is “Add to Thunderbird”. I think (from memory) you then have to shut down and re-start Thunderbird, after installing this add-on.

CREATING A CONTACTS FILE

You need to have a file of contact names and corresponding email addresses.

It needs to be in CSV (Comma Separated Variable) format.

If you have the contacts in a spreadsheet, it is very easy to export it out to CSV.

The columns must have titles, such as “Forename”, “Surname”, “Name”, and “Email”. You can have other column headings too, but these are the ones that are relevant.

For example:

Save it of course in the spreadsheet format. And then export as CSV format.

Substack does not support the CSV format. But here are the Excel spreadsheet files.

I use Libre Office, which is free. And it is able to read and save Microsoft Excel files. And of course, it can export CSV files too.

SPREADSHEETS OF MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

I have split it into two files: Labour MPs, and non-Labour MPs. That way I can send to the most relevant. And it helps overcome another problem - that Gmail limits the daily sending to around 500 emails.

Mps Labour V01 24.7KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Mps Non Labour V01 18.7KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

So, download these two Excel files. Load each in turn into your spreadsheet app, and export as CSV. You should then have two CSV files, one for Labour and the other for non-Labour MPs.

SPREADSHEET OF ANGLICAN BISHOPS

Here is the email spreadsheet for Anglican bishops in the UK and Ireland.

After downloading it, export it as a CSV file for use with the mail merge, the same procedure as described above.

Anglican Bishops Uk 18.1KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

DOING THE MAIL MERGE

At this point, you should have the CSV file(s) of contact. And have email account(s) set up and linked to Thunderbird. And have the mail merge add-in installed into Thunderbird.

Within Thunderbird highlight the Inbox of the email account that you will be using. Then click on the New Message button.

In the To box type: {{Name}}<{{Email}}>

And press the return key. You should then see:

That pressing the return key is important. It does not work if you forget to do it!

Of course “Name” and “Email” correspond to the exact column titles. And must match exactly. You can call them what you want, they just have to match.

Add a subject title for the email, and then insert your message in the usual way, but with one exception: Put {{Forename}}

The Forename is inserted from the CSV file.

Once you are happy with your message, go to the top right of Thunderbird, and click on the Mail Merge button:

Click on the Address Book button and select CSV:

Then click the Browse button:

And select the CSV file from the folder where you saved it:

The file name then appears next to the Browse button:

I know that there are a little over 400 Labour MPs.

So for the next part I type in a number that is bigger than 400. It seems a bit of a superfluous step, but that is just the way it is:

For the next part I very much recommend you leave it as “Send later”. There are many mishaps possible when sending emails. This gives you a better outcome!

Now click on “Send” in the bottom right corner:

As you have selected “Send Later” it does not actually send them at this stage, but puts them into the Thunderbird Outbox.

It takes several minutes to do this task. You can get on with other things while it is happening. It alerts you when finished.

In Thunderbird, scroll down towards the bottom of the left panel, and highlight Outbox. It will show how many emails are ready to be sent.

Right click on Outbox, and click on “Send Unsent Messages”:

All being well, you should see the messages going, and the number remaining decrementing. It takes around 5 seconds to send each one. It is not a very speedy process, but you can get on with other tasks while it does that.

YOUR TURN NOW!

I hope you will try sending emails to MPs etc. The more that they receive, the less opportunity they have to ignore these important matters.

There are numerous tools for sending emails to lists of recipients. Some are free and some you pay for. This seems to work, and after some initial setting up is pretty straightforward to use. And it is free!

Final note: Gmail has a daily sending limit of around 500 per 24 hour period.

Get around this by having multiple Gmail accounts. Or just be patient and send some on one day and the rest on the next.

Have fun, and help to save Western civilisation. One email batch at a time!

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