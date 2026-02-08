Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Feb 8

🫨 thank you. 👍

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Republic of CANADA's avatar
Republic of CANADA
Feb 8

Sending Email messages may not be as secure as you imagined.

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An Email provider MAY encrypt and thereby protect the Content of your messages however the Metadata that is needed to deliver them is IN THE CLEAR.

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Furthermore Email providers may readily give up info that IDENTIFIES YOU if requested by Law Enforcement. If you have a paid for Email provider, your Banking Info is very good evidence of your Identity.

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