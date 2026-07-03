IT IS NOT A RECENT PHENOMENON

By the time that you notice there is a problem with something, the actual problem has probably been developing for some time.

For example, by the time you notice a problem with your car engine, it has probably started weakening in that area some years ago. And you wonder: why did that part suddenly fail? Well, there is nothing sudden about it - it already was failing, but then went beyond a certain tipping point where bad things happened.

And so with the Anglican Church.

Your first awareness of its appeasement of Islam may have been the connivance of Archbishop Rowan Williams, to assist the Labour Government to officially recognise Sharia councils (de facto courts) in the UK in 2008. That is when the serious error first came starkly to my attention. But it was happening long before that.

My late uncle was a Church of England vicar. He retired circa the year 2000. He had read the Koran and described it as “seriously bad news”. In contrast to the Gospel, which is described as “good news”.

On numerous occasions his bishop had urged him to become involved in inter-faith events. But my uncle refused. He saw them as demonic.

The massive 9/11 attack in 2001 shocked me. However it felt far away, and I was deeply troubled by my own problems at the time. And so I did not investigate the root.

Then came the London bombings of 7/7/2005. And I woke up to the root cause: Islam itself. I read the Koran all the way through.

And I had to agree with my uncle that it is seriously bad news.

I would visit my uncle often and we would discuss the matter.

He was very capable and knowledgeable and dedicated. I strongly suspect that his lack of progress through the hierarchy of the Church of England was because he refused to bow down to Islam via the inter-faith dialogue. He could see how badly astray the C of E was, and refused to be any part of that appeasement.

I do miss him.

Something has gone very badly wrong with the Anglican church engine. It is running extremely roughly, and emitting clouds of noxious smoke. It will take a skilled mechanic to sort it out. And I don’t see that any are available.

We need to examine where the appeasement began.

But first, let me introduce my book: “How the Church Enables Islam”. It is my attempt to trace the early development of the problem, primarily in the Anglican Church. The similarly titled book “Enablers of Islam: The Church” looks more at the failings of the Roman Catholic church. In hindsight the choice of titles would have been better! There is a fair amount of overlap in their appeasement of Islam.

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

EARLY PROBLEMS

You should read the novel “The Flying Inn” by G.K. Chesterton. It was published in 1914. It envisaged a future England subjugated by Islam. With the full connivance of those at the top of society.

And the Church was heavily involved with the construction of a hybrid religion, called “Chrislam”. With a combined cross and crescent emblem.

How did Chesterton foretell the reality that we now have? And did so well over a century ago. I think he must have had inklings of such a move, and took it to its logical progression, that is all too apparent today.

The root problem must surely be gullibility. The wish to believe something despite the evidence. Because it sounds nice in some way.

The wish to be nice to Muslims in the hope that they will behave nicely back. Despite 14 centuries of evidence to the contrary.

How far back does the rot go? Well I have traced it back as far as Bishop Kenneth Cragg, who was pushing his particular vision in the 1950s.

And much more recently Rev Richard Sudworth, a great admirer of Cragg, was pushing the bizarre concept of “reverse abrogation”. He claims that Cragg came up with the concept, but I have yet to find any direct quote. Not to say it does not exist, just that I have not found it. Sudworth was the adviser to Archbishop Justin Welby on matters Islamic. And we can easily see how much Welby used to appease Islam. And how delusional he was on the matter.

The chapters in “How the Church Enables Islam” are deliberately short. This matter is probably deserving of a much deeper examination. If you have the time, please do so. And let me know what you find. I can easily update the book with new information.

There are short chapters on Cragg and Sudworth, copied below.

CHAPTER: BISHOP KENNETH CRAGG

From Wikipedia:

“Albert Kenneth Cragg (8 March 1913 – 13 November 2012) was an Anglican bishop and scholar who commented widely on religious topics for more than fifty years, most notably Christian–Muslim relations.”

He has written numerous books, mainly about Islam. Including The Call of the Minaret. (First published in 1956).

This book has been highly influential within the Anglican Church. If there are errors within it, these may well have led astray many in the Church. We must now examine it to identify such errors. Clearly the Church has gone badly astray, as the evidence from Wells Cathedral has amply demonstrated.

Video transcript

There are not many videos online featuring Kenneth Cragg. Here is a partial transcript of this video:

Understanding Islam - Professor Kenneth Cragg

“The history of Islam starts with Father Abraham. From there in the first testament, the 12th chapter of Genesis, Abraham is established as the father of the Jewish people. God gives him a promise that he and his children will be leaders of the world. And you see there on the second page the descendants of Abraham. Abraham had two sons: the first son was Ishmael. And the second son was Jacob. Ishmael had 12 sons. And you will find in Genesis 25 that Kedar is listed and is recognised via genealogical tracing to be the predecessor of the Prophet Mohammed.

If you go over to Abraham’s grandson Jacob, and his son Judas is traced to Jesus. So in that little sketch there you see that Father Abraham was the progenitor of those who became Christians and Jews and Muslims. The whole pattern of Judeo-Christian Islamic leadership across the world is traced back, in the Bible, to Abraham.

When Mohammed was born, he found the situation in which the Arabic peninsula was pretty barbaric. Particularly in contrast to Southern Europe and Israel. And God used Mohammed in a very amazing way, to bring a revelation to their people. You may be surprised by the way I speak, so let me explain myself. Yes I am a Christian clergyman. But I have studied the Koran and I have studied the history of the Prophet Mohammed. If you lay out the Koran and the history of the Prophet Mohammed, you can see directly inter-related how the visions that Mohammed had are directly expressed in the Koran. And you see the whole pattern of the Prophet’s design for his people come through that prophetic period. Almost the same as if you study the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament, and relate Isaiah to Matthew. Over and over, what Isaiah declares as a prophetic word, Matthew records as a prophecy fulfilled. We see much the same thing in terms of what happened to the descendants of Abraham going down to Mohammed. And we see in the life work of Mohammed a similar picture of revelation. Not a similar picture of Jesus type of revelation but is similar picture of Old Testament prophets type of revelation. Where he experienced that God spoke to him via that experience, and that experience is recorded in the Koran.

And I have taken the Koran and laid it out and carefully studied the biography of the Prophet Mohammed, and I am completely convinced that God revealed his truth to Mohammed. In the same way that he revealed his truth to Isaiah and Jeremiah. You see continually, if you read the Koran carefully you can see the wisdom of God coming through it. As if we were comparing it to other prophets such as the two I mentioned Isaiah and Jeremiah.

So contrary to what some supposed Christian leaders say: I don’t think there is any question in my mind that God was directly involved in the establishment of Islam. As fully involved in the establishment of Islam as he was in the establishment of Christianity. In a different way. But my point is: fully involved in the life of the Prophet Mohammed. Because if you see Mohammed’s action and truth and speech and revelation, you see the kind of action that God has done on other occasions as recorded in the first testament.

I would like to stop there for a moment, because what I have just said is the most important thing that I am going to say tonight. Which is that Islam is the truth of God. As Christianity is the truth of God. As is Judaism is the truth of God. Now I don’t think that Christianity is the perfect truth of God, because a lot of humans have gotten into the process and messed it up. And I don’t think that Islam is the perfect truth of God, for the same reason.

But what I am saying is that if we Christians are concerned for world peace, we are going to be concerned with justice and brotherhood with the Muslim people in this country.

When I have a Muslim student in my class, almost always that student is an ace student. And that student is always a diligent student. The Muslim people in this country are here for one reason: they are here because they have a bad rap in the Middle East. And they appreciate and want this country to survive and prosper. I have several very close Muslim friends. And they jointly repeat that. They are here for the same reason that other immigrants came: not to subtly impose Sharia law like some crazy people — like I have one person that writes to me quite regularly. And assures me that Muslims are terribly dangerous because as soon as they get any group of numerical strength they will impose Sharia law on us. And God forbid!

But you see, that stuff is just poison nonsense. The laws of this country are imposed by its people. Yes I know of a couple of situations where judges made a decision for Muslim individuals in terms of Sharia Law. Why not? They were Muslims. And the judge knew the law. And he treated them with justice. Some people totally disagree with me on that. That the judge made a mistake in using Sharia law as the basis. But these people were there as Muslims trying to get justice for their situation and they were Muslims and the judge knew Sharia law. In what way did that violate American Independence?

What I am saying to you tonight is: we who are concerned for peace need to recognise that our Muslim neighbours are here for the same reason our ancestors were here. And if we want to keep things like ISIS from spreading we want to be very supportive of all the peaceful Muslim people. Because they are in the best position to have contacts.

There is a group of Muslims that works with the United States government in terms of issues. And what we need to recognise is when we affirm American Muslims we are affirming our own peace. We are affirming the stability of our own country. And we are affirming people who are following a moral system that was dictated to them by the Prophet Mohammed who got that from God Almighty.

Our purpose tonight was to talk about how we can deal with the present situation of our country. To encourage peacefulness. And keep Muslims from rising up and doing what the Muslims who are called ISIS have done. Well, all we need to do is treat them like neighbours.”

No, Bishop Kenneth Cragg was delusional: The very existence of Christians is an affront to Islam. And it does not matter how nice and friendly and neighbourly such Christians are: they are still an affront to Islam. The reason is, that Christians commit the serious sin of Shirk: ascribing divinity to others (namely Jesus and the Holy Spirit). Christians are lumped in with polytheists and idolaters, and are called “Mushrikun”. For whom there is the death penalty - see Koran 9:5. (note though that the word “Mushrikun” is often translated into English as “idolaters”, but in fact it includes Christians too.)

How can Cragg have spent so many years studying Islam without understanding this basic fact? It may be that he did not know which verses in the Koran are abrogated. That is often the point where Christian apologists for Islam make their fundamental mistake: they think that the tolerant verses in the Koran still have validity.

CHAPTER: REV RICHARD SUDWORTH

Rev Sudworth is a key advisor to the Archbishop of Canterbury regarding Islamic matters. It is clear that he does have a good understanding of Islam; however, his suggestions regarding Islam are somewhat strange! Well-meaning, no doubt, but highly unlikely to be taken seriously by thoughtful Muslims. He has a high regard for Kenneth Cragg, and highly praised the book “The Call of the Minaret” during a seminar with a group of Muslims: AMI Research Seminar, Dr. Sudworth “Christian Responses to the Political Challenge of Islam”

Rev Sudworth sees a clear distinction between the part of the Koran revealed at Mecca (approximately two thirds of the Koran) and the later part revealed at Medina, The earlier part consistent with the assertion Allahu akbar (Allah is greater), and the Medinan part concerned broadly with political Islam. He is correct in this analysis – the verses calling for violent jihad are in the Medinan part.

Rev Sudworth then makes a bizarre suggestion, that is highly unlikely to be implemented: that there should be a “reverse abrogation” applied to the Koran. That the earlier revealed Meccan part should be prominent and the Medinan part abrogated, effectively deleted. Quote: “And worship always has to have priority over your political project. That will be a key kind of reflection of Kenneth Cragg. So actually, and I guess this makes controversial, and one of the accusations to Kenneth Cragg is that he tries to Christianise the Koran — he would want to say: actually the Medinan trajectory in the Koran needs to be superseded by the Meccan trajectory. And a reverse abrogation is called for. Because the Meccan trajectory always prioritises worship.” (The transcript of the seminar is below, to see this excerpt in context.)

This suggestion is just not going to happen though, because the Koran itself defines the principle of abrogation: that the later revealed verses are the ones to be applied, and the earlier contradictory ones to be forgotten: Koran 2:106 Nothing of our revelation (even a single verse) do we abrogate or cause to be forgotten, but we bring (in place) one better or the like thereof. Knowest thou not that Allah is able to do all things?

A significant misunderstanding that Rev Sudworth exhibits is that he sees Islam as a religion only. No, Islam is also political. You cannot remove the political aspect of Islam and still call it Islam. Mohammed was political: he fought physical battles himself, and indeed beheaded hundreds of prisoners. Physical fighting, killing and being killed in the cause of Allah is the highest calling that a Muslim man can achieve. Emulating Mohammed in physical battle is an indivisible part of genuine Islam. It is absurd to ignore this.

It does somewhat raise the question though: how has it been possible for someone to occupy a prominent, and indeed key, position within the Church of England, as Rev Sudworth does, whilst holding such an extraordinarily naive concept regarding what can be done about Islam?

There are contexts where his suggestion has merit: there is an urgent need for an edition of the Koran for use in prisons, where all the pro-jihad verses have been removed. It makes no sense for jihad terrorists to be held in prison, and yet have access to the very book that caused them to be violent jihadis in the first place. The “Peace Koran” has been published, containing only the Meccan chapters. It must be the only Koran that prisoners are permitted to have. It’s available in English, French, and Arabic via: http://hellish2050.com/ They will not like it, of course, but they should not be released from prison unless and until they renounce violence, including the violent verses.

Transcript of the “Christian Responses to the Political Challenge of Islam” seminar

At 2 minutes 10, quote: “What I want to do is really just give an overview of three contemporary responses to Islam in the public square. It would be fair to say that in Christian theology the area of what we call political theology, public theology, is a very current and very vital vibrant debate. And the reality is that one of the key presenting issues has been the growing profile of Islam publicly.

I don’t know if you recall the editors of the Economist magazine just prior to the Millennium produced an edition that pronounced “God is dead” at the end of the 20th century. Those same editors published a book (with some cheek I might add) last year called “God is back”. And I guess we’d all be united in acknowledging that God never went away, but it’s just that some people are beginning to notice that these funny religious people, whether they be Christians, Muslims, or whatever shape or size are around and making their presence felt. In good, indifferent, and negative ways. In all our faiths. So, how Christian theologians are responding to the particular challenge of Islam is what I am going to share a little bit of. This is an overview of some of the Christian debates, and really welcome a robust engagement as well, so what you find difficult or strange can be really interesting - we have questions and answers at the end.

Just to set the scene, in lots of the Christian literature reflecting on Islam, the phrase that is commonly used, (and I will refer to Kenneth Cragg quite a bit in this presentation), is that the will to power. Kenneth Cragg was a Bishop in the Anglican Church and I guess would be described as an Arabist, and a scholar of Islam. He worked in the Middle East for a number of years. Learned Arabic, and I think his corpus of works and publications, he died last year at the age of 99, stand as probably one of the most profound Christian accounts of Islamic theology that one can read. His classic book being “The Call of the Minaret”. And he is someone who throughout his lifetime was wrestling with that challenge that Islam poses to Christianity. Christianity often being seen by many as having a weak or compromised political vision. A key presenting challenge to Christians and to the secular world is that sense of religion and state “deen wa duniya”. True religion is realised and is given full presence with a state that is identified with Islamic governance. What that means for Christians and secular political theorists is I guess at the intersection of this debate.

Kenneth Cragg who if you have read any of his stuff he is quite a difficult person to read. He is eloquent, lots of difficult sentences quite flowery, and this is the wonderful phrase of his. He says at one point in one of his books, that Christianity to many Muslims seems “jejune, effete, misguided, and discredited”. The discredited bit is the stuff that as a Christian minister I have to own up to, is that sense when we pray in the Lord’s Prayer — foundational prayer to Christians “your kingdom come” — where is that kingdom? And we look around the world, and we look at and reflect on our history of Christian nations, where was the kingdom? There is still fighting, there is still disunity, there is still poverty and injustice and that will be that challenge of you have a misguided and discredited vision of the political.

And “jejune and effete”. I come from, if you like, a low church tradition of Christianity, where a big aspect of the Christian spirituality is that sense of relationship with God. That in Christ we have forgiveness of sins, an encounter with God, and actually there is a transformation of the heart that leads to new life. And the new creation that is coming. And there is an admission that there is a challenge from Islam to that sort of Christianity is effete. It’s ethereal. How does that cash out? You might talk of inner transformation, and a relationship with God, but unless the poor are fed, unless wars end, what does that mean? The life of God on earth surely cashes out in real terms in the public square. And an Islamic scholar Hamid Ullah directly critiquing Kenneth Cragg I think you would summarize many Islamic critiques of Christian politics in these words:

“Christianity wishes to leave unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. In the absence of Christian guidance (he is saying we don’t have frameworks that say this is what Christian politics should look like) a Christian ruler will not follow Christ but Machiavelli. Whereas Islamic guidance to a ruler is imperative as it is to one who prays and fasts.”. So that unity of the secular and the religious that’s there in Islam and how do Christians respond to that kind of critique?

OK so let’s look at the three theologians: Kenneth Cragg is an old man. I had the privilege to meet him a few times. Very gracious and interesting, fluent in Arabic. Incredibly articulate and knowledgeable about the Muslim faith. And I can’t commend his book “The Call of the Minaret” more highly. I have a Muslim scholar fiend who read “The Call of the Minaret” he said he was moved to tears by the gracious sense of holiness as he was reflecting on the Koran. So Kenneth Cragg was reading the Koran as an Arabist and finding resonances as a Christian with what it means to be holy and to find God in that. I guess it responds to that critique by Hamid Ullah’s about Caesar’s — where is the empire? Where is the religious impact on empire? Kenneth Cragg — one of the phrases that is often quoted: “Mohammed was Islam’s Constantine as well as its prophet”. And Cragg would want to say that the Constantinian vision — that moment where Emperor Constantine permitted plurality in the Roman Empire — freedom of religion to Christians, which eventuated in a Christian empire with the next emperor, was a wrong turn for Christians. And actually, within Islam the project, he describes it as the Medinan moment of Islam was when true religion was actually compromised. Because if you think that creating structures of the political, however that is done, will, if you like, finalise and make concrete the ultimate religious impulse, then that itself becomes a stopping point for true religion. So put it in other terms, I’ve heard Kenneth Cragg say “the heart cry of Islam - Allahu Akbar” - God is greater - and once you have a realised political system “God is greater” becomes compromised.

And worship always has to have priority over your political project. That will be a key kind of reflection of Kenneth Cragg. So actually, and I guess this makes controversial, and one of the accusations to Kenneth Cragg is that he tries to Christianise the Koran - he would want to say actually the Medinan trajectory in the Koran needs to be superseded by the Meccan trajectory. And a reverse abrogation is called for. Because the Meccan trajectory always prioritises worship. And once you prioritise the political, then you compromised “Allahu Akbar”. Because you then worship your project. And he would say that was evidenced in Christianity. Christians get guilty of this. So once we have a Christian empire Christian worship becomes compromised because people with power certainly impose their way of doing things and that becomes an end in itself. True religion, the impulse of religion, gets compromised, when it suits the powers that be to be religious. It is interesting because Cragg, I think if you read his material over the years, and there are many years of writing, so “Call of the Minaret” came out in what 1954, he was publishing books even at the age of 98. He wrote a book on Shakespeare and the Christian faith, at the age of 98.

But there is a growing generosity about his reflections on political Islam. So he talks in some early literature about the contrast between creative trusteeship in the Christian faith, that humanity is a trustee of God’s creation. And has the freedom to govern and implement laws and administer justice in a free creative way. There is no definitive system imposed on that creation. And he contrasts that with the Medinan trajectory in the Koran which he calls the custodian mind. A custodian mind being one of well — here is a very limited trusteeship, you must do X Y Z. And yet what Cragg does, particularly in his later writings, says: it is still there in the Koran, you can read the Koran, with that creative trusteeship in mind. And he goes to Surah 2, with the doctrine of Khalifa, as God gives humanity Adam, dominion over the garden, that there is this open sense of how do you govern? How do you look after this earth? And an interesting reflection of his was finds a resonance with the Christian understanding of God. You all know this text better than me but the demurral of the angels who say — why let humanity be the Caliphs of the earth because it is going to be a mistake. Look what they will do with it. And that demurral for Kenneth Cragg is seen as God’s risk in creation. Now I know that may sound like a provocative phrase to use, but God chooses to restrain an element of his sovereignty by giving an element of trusteeship to humanity, knowing, if I can put it in these terms, that we will screw it up. That men and women, and can I say Christians and Muslims, will govern and rule and do some good things and also do some appalling things. And we are given this province to govern on behalf of God but it is a creative trusteeship. So he talks about the divine self-limiting of human politics. And there is a lovely phrase that as he expands on this drawing on Sura 2 he talks about “The grand “perhaps” of the Koran. So if you do a little word search on your digital Koranic copies for “perhaps”. The repeated “perhaps” in the Koran … Perhaps man may. Perhaps you may obey. And there is this risk and again provocatively used - vulnerability that God chooses as he creates the earth. OK, so there is Bishop Kenneth Cragg.”

AND IT JUST GETS WORSE

There is a crossover of appeasement of Islam between the Anglican and Roman Catholic Churches.

I know that there are some who are staunchly Catholic and see the Anglicans as delusional, and vice-versa. I don’t want to get into all of that. It really is a distraction now from the far more serious task of opposing Islam. The demonstrable fact is that both Anglican and Catholic churches are appeasing Islam. And they feed off each other to do so.

For example there is a book written by two Catholics. It is avidly read by Anglicans!

This is the crossover between denominations who seem to be out-bidding each other in their urgency to prostitute themselves to Islam.

The book title is: “In the spirit of St Francis and the Sultan - Catholics and Muslims working together for the common good” George Dardess and Marvin L Krier Mich ISBN 978-9839541847

In my book I have a chapter: “St Francis and the Sultan”. And another chapter: Debunking “St Francis and the Sultan”.

The appeasement of Islam across denominations is extremely serious now. We must do our utmost to halt and reverse it.

The Church, across denominations, could play a very significant role in the pushback against Islam. But it seems to have been thoroughly captured by the appeasement mindset.

We must urgently examine the roots of how that mindset developed, if we are to have any chance of reversing it, and thereby saving Western civilisation.

Western civilisation is largely built upon Christian foundations. Whether you are a Christian or an atheist or of another religion you must see the need to preserve Western civilisation. I do believe that the Church must urgently wake up to its grave errors regarding Islam, if it is to be of any help at all. At the moment it is not merely unhelpful but indeed positively harmful to this cause. I have gathered ample evidence to prove this point!

SEE ALSO

OPEN LETTER TO ANGLICAN BISHOPS Hellish 2050 · July 30, 2025 This email was sent on 25th May 2025. Sent to all Anglican bishops in UK and Ireland. Also sent to Anglican bishops in the USA. Read full story

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