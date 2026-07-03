Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
13h

Ur quite right about the issue

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
15h

The feeble senior appointments , the concentration on politics, not its role , its abandonment of parishes , and now the Head of the Church has gone missing .

It looks as though the Church of England has gone missing, like most of the other British institutions infiltrated by marxists .

Time for a takeover by an energetic evangelical movement . They appear to be the only lively Christian groups these days .

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