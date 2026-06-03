Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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If people in the West want to actually understand what it is like to live under the boots of Islam as Dhimmis, they should read the following book:

The Legacy of Islamic Antisemitism by Andrew G. Bostom

Description from Amazon books:

"This comprehensive, meticulously documented collection of scholarly articles presents indisputable evidence that a readily discernible, uniquely Islamic antisemitism-a specific Muslim hatred of Jews-has been expressed continuously since the advent of Islam. Debunking the conventional wisdom, which continues to assert that Muslim animosity toward Jews is entirely a 20th-century phenomenon fueled mainly by the protracted Arab-Israeli conflict, leading scholars provide example after example of antisemitic motifs in Muslim documents reaching back to the beginnings of Islam. The contributors show that the Koran itself is a significant source of hostility toward Jews, as well as other foundational Muslim texts including the hadith (the words and deeds of Muhammad as recorded by pious Muslim transmitters) and the sira (the earliest Muslim biographies of Muhammad). Many other examples are adduced in the writings of influential Muslim jurists, theologians, and scholars, from the Middle Ages through the contemporary era. These primary sources, and seminal secondary analyses translated here for the first time into English - such as Hartwig Hirschfeld's mid-1880s essays on Muhammad's subjugation of the Jews of Medina and George Vajda's elegant, comprehensive 1937 study of the hadith - detail the sacralized rationale for Islam's anti-Jewish bigotry. Numerous complementary historical accounts illustrate the resulting plight of Jewish communities in the Muslim world across space and time, culminating in the genocidal threat posed to the Jews of Israel today."

Added by Kevin Reilly

"Who really caused problems for the Israelis regarding the Palestinian-Israeli dispute, the ancient pagan Roman emperor Hadrian or the Medieval Arab Muslims?

There is no Palestinian — Israeli dispute.

https://www.jihadwatch.org/2024/01/dennis-prager-interviews-dr-andrew-bostom-about-muslim-antisemitism-and-its-islamic-rootedness

We've been there.

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