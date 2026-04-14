Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Roger Langille's avatar
Roger Langille
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Sad that 6 million jewish people Died, 6 torches for them sure why not. But how come you have no respect for the other 28 million mainly christians can you not put up torches for them as well.

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