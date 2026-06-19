Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
2h

Hellish I made it to Israel for the first time and I am amazed at what I see. The Muslims who live here are free to live the good life. I see Muslim women driving cars, and enjoying total religious freedom. My driver sadly said that she doesn’t appreciate that freedom and given the chance to wipe every Israeli out of Israel she would do it. I asked the next logical question, “Who does she think would take over, and what would happen to her freedoms?” Why doesn’t she understand that the best life she can have is the one she is living if it remains a peaceful one.

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
2h

Hear Hear! Happy Birthday Sir Salman Rushdie!!!

May you have many more!

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