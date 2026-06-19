Born 19 June 1947.

Happy birthday Sir Salman!

And happy birthday to all good people who share this date of birth.

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Salman Rushdie: The 2024 60 Minutes Interview

THE SATANIC VERSES NOVEL

I remember when it was published. And I remember the fatwa, and all the hatred in the Islamic world.

I did not know very much about Islam back then, and to my shame I thought of Rushdie as a troublemaker. Many others did too. He received quite limited support from those who should have known better.

My eyes were opened to the horror of Islam when I read the Koran after the London bombing of 7/7/2005.

It was only a few years later that I read, or attempted to read it. I did find it quite hard going, however it was clear to me, with my better understanding of Islam, that it would indeed aggravate Muslims.

And so, what is the root of the problem?

Simply this: that within Islamic scripture, there is the description of Mohammed preaching the existence of three goddesses, the moon goddess, the goddess Venus, and the goddess of fate. And so for a brief time Islam was polytheistic.

These goddesses were regarded as intercessors between humans and Allah.

A crane is a large bird that can fly to great altitudes. In that scripture these intercessor goddesses are described as “high-flying cranes”.

You can download the PDF file of The Satanic Verses:

https://ia801505.us.archive.org/1/items/the-satanic-verses/The%20Satanic%20Verses.pdf

After downloading the PDF you can do a text search for “Al-Lat”, the name of one of the goddesses.

It is fair to say that even mentioning her as a goddess would be problematic.

The actual Satanic Verses that once existed in the Koran but were subsequently deleted have left an unmistakeable fingerprint in the remaining Koran. No Muslim can deny that they once existed.

In conjunction with other Islamic documents, known to scholars but not widely known to the public, there was plainly a phase in the history of Islam during which it was polytheistic.

Part of the irritation with Rushdie is that he broadcast this embarrassment to the whole world!

SATANIC VERSES FINGERPRINT IN THE KORAN

The verses that stated that there were three goddesses have of course been removed. However, significantly, there are verses denying that the three named individuals were goddesses. No smoke without fire!

Here is a screenshot from the Abrogated Koran. Chapter 53:

The names of the three goddesses are: Al-Lat, Al-’Uzza, and Manat. And the verses above are in denial that they are goddesses. Why the specific denial? Interesting…

WHO WERE THESE GODDESSES?

Well, that is what AI says about them, however it makes some assumptions that may be wrong.

It assumes that since they are mentioned in conjunction with Mohammed, that they must have existed at the site of Mecca. That is an assumption. Based on the standard Islamic narrative, which is almost certainly factually wrong.

If we search for the goddesses of Petra (in Jordan) then we get closer to the reality:

Here they are:

Evidence gathered painstakingly indicates that the origins of Islam were not at Mecca, put at Petra in Jordan, hundreds of miles north.

Look up Dan Gibson, and his work on the prayer orientation f the very earliest mosques. They face Petra NOT Mecca.

DESCRIPTION OF THE SATANIC VERSE EPISODE

This is an extract from the book “Muhammad at Mecca” by the early Islamic scholar al-Tabari. It is clear that at least very briefly, Islam was polytheistic, comprising the male god Allah, with his three companion goddesses al-Lat, al-’Uzza, and Manat. These three being familiar goddesses worshipped by the Nabataeans. The verses revealed to Mohammed describing these goddesses he later believed were revealed by Satan, and came to be known as the Satanic Verses.

Here are the words of al Tabari, describing the events around their revelation:

Satan Casts a False Revelation on the Messenger of God’s Tongue

The Messenger of God was eager for the welfare of his people and wished to effect a reconciliation with them in whatever ways he could. It is said that he wanted to find a way to do this, and what happened was as follows.

Ibn Humayd-Salamah-Muhammad b. Ishaq-Yazid b. Ziyad al-Madani- Muhammad b. Ka’b al-Qurazi: When the Messenger of God saw how his tribe turned their backs on him and was grieved to see them shunning the message he had brought to them from God, he longed in his soul that something would come to him from God which would reconcile him with his tribe. With his love for his tribe and his eagerness for their welfare it would have delighted him if some of the difficulties which they made for him could have been smoothed out, and he debated with himself and fervently desired such an outcome. Then God revealed:

By the Star when it sets, your comrade does not err, nor is he deceived; nor does he speak out of (his own) desire … and when he came to the words:

Have you thought upon al-Lat and al-’Uzza and Manat, the third, the other?

Satan cast on his tongue, because of his inner debates and what he desired to bring to his people, the words:

These are the high-flying cranes; verily their intercession is accepted with approval.

When Quraysh heard this, they rejoiced and were happy and delighted at the way in which he spoke of their gods, and they listened to him, while the Muslims, having complete trust in their Prophet in respect of the messages which he brought from God, did not suspect him of error, illusion, or mistake. When he came to the prostration, having completed the surah, he prostrated himself and the Muslims did likewise, following their Prophet, trusting in the message which he had brought and following his example. Those polytheists of the Quraysh and others who were in the mosque likewise prostrated themselves because of the reference to their gods which they had heard, so that there was no one in the mosque, believer or unbeliever, who did not prostrate himself. The one exception was al-Walid b. al-Mughirah, who was a very old man and could not prostrate himself; but he took a handful of soil from the valley in his hand and bowed over that. Then they all dispersed from the mosque. The Quraysh left delighted by the mention of their gods which they had heard, saying, “Muhammad has mentioned our gods in the most favorable way possible, stating in his recitation that they are the high-flying cranes and that their intercession is received with approval.”

The news of this prostration reached those of the Messenger of God’s Companions who were in Abyssinia and people said, “The Quraysh have accepted Islam.” Some rose up to return, while others remained behind.

Then Gabriel came to the Messenger of God and said, “Muhammad, what have you done? You have recited to the people that which I did not bring to you from God, and you have said that which was not said to you.” Then the Messenger of God was much grieved and feared God greatly, but God sent down a revelation to him, for He was merciful to him, consoling him and making the matter light for him, informing him that there had never been a prophet or a messenger before him who desired as he desired and wished as he wished but that Satan had cast words into his recitation, as he had cast words on Muhammad’s tongue.

Then God cancelled what Satan had thus cast, and established his verses by telling him that he was like other prophets and messengers, and revealed:

Never did we send a messenger or a prophet before you but that when he recited (the Message) Satan cast words into his recitation (umniyyah). God abrogates what Satan casts. Then God established his verses. God is knower, wise.’

Thus God removed the sorrow from his Messenger, reassured him about that which he had feared and cancelled the words which Satan had cast on his tongue, that their gods were the highflying cranes whose intercession was accepted with approval. He now revealed, following the mention of “al-Lat, al-’Uzza and Manat, the third, the other,” the words:

Are yours the males and his the females? That indeed were an unfair division! They are but names which you have named, you and your fathers ... to the words: to whom he wills and accepts.

This means, how can the intercession of their gods avail with God?

When Muhammad brought a revelation from God cancelling what Satan had cast on the tongue of His Prophet, the Quraysh said, “Muhammad has repented of what he said concerning the position of your gods with God, and has altered it and brought something else.” Those two phrases which Satan had cast on the tongue of the Messenger of God were in the mouth of every polytheists, and they became even more ill-disposed and more violent in their persecution of those of them who had accepted Islam and followed the Messenger of God.

Those of the Companions of the Messenger of God who had left Abyssinia upon hearing that Quraysh had accepted Islam by prostrating themselves with the Messenger of God now approached. When they were near Mecca, they heard that the report that the people of Mecca had accepted Islam was false. Not one of them entered Mecca without obtaining protection or entering secretly. Among those who came to Mecca and remained there until they emigrated to al-Madinah and were present with the Prophet at Badr, were, from the Banu ‘Abd Shams b. ‘Abd Manaf b. Qusayy, ‘Uthman b. ‘Affan b. Abi al-’As b. Umayyah, accompanied by his wife Ruqayyah the daughter of the Messenger of God; Abu Hudhayfah b. ‘Utbah b. Rabiah b. ‘Abd Shams, accompanied by his wife Sahlah bt. Suhayl; together with a number of others numbering thirty-three men.

Al-Qasim b. al-Hasan-al-Husayn b. Daud-Hajja-Abu Ma- `shar-Muhammad b. Kab al-Qurazi and Muhammad b. Qays: The Messenger of God was sitting in a large gathering of Quraysh, wishing that day that no revelation would come to him from God which would cause them to turn away from him. Then God revealed:

By the Star when it sets, your comrade does not err, nor is he deceived … and the Messenger of God recited it until he came to:

Have you thought upon al-Lat and al-’Uzza and Manat, the third, the other?

when Satan cast on his tongue two phrases:

These are the high flying cranes; verily their intercession is to be desired.

He uttered them and went on to complete the surah. When he prostrated himself at the end of the surah, the whole company prostrated themselves with him. Al-Walid b. al-Mughirah raised some dust to his forehead and bowed over that, since he was a very old man and could not prostrate himself. They were satisfied with what Muhammad had uttered and said, “We recognize that it is God who gives life and death, who creates and who provides sustenance, but if these gods of ours intercede for us with him, and if you give them a share, we are with you.”

That evening Gabriel came to him and reviewed the surah with him, and when he reached the two phrases which Satan had cast upon his tongue he said, “I did not bring you these two.” Then the Messenger of God said, “I have fabricated things against God and have imputed to Him words which He has not spoken.” Then God revealed to him:

And they indeed strove hard to beguile you away from what we have revealed to you, that you should invent other than it against us to the words: and then you would have found no helper against us.

He remained grief-stricken and anxious until the revelation of the verse:

Never did we send a messenger or a prophet before you ... to the words ... God is knower, wise.

When those who had emigrated to Abyssinia heard that all the people of Mecca had accepted Islam, they returned to their clans, saying, “They are more dear to us”; but they found that the people had reversed their decision when God cancelled what Satan had cast upon the Messenger of God’s tongue.

Source:

https://muslim-library.com/books/2019/05/en_Tabari_Volume_06.pdf

IT BEGS THE QUESTION…

This incident of the Satanic Verses begs the question: how many more verses are there in the Koran that were sent by Satan, but which have not been corrected? If it could happen once, surely it could happen multiple times?

BOOK: SIRAT RASOUL ALLAH

Sirat Rasul Allah (Arabic: سيرة رسول الله, Romanization: Sīrat Rasūl-Allāh, Abv: Sirat), or Biography of the Prophet of Allah, refers to the collected biographies of Muhammad. Muhammad ibn Ishaq ibn Yasār (704-770 AD), commonly known as Ibn Ishaq, was responsible for the earliest-known collection of Hadith arranged in chronological order, eponymously known as Sirat Rasul Allah.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-ibn-ishaq/sirat-rasoul-allah/paperback/product-vw56vn.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/sirat-rasoul-allah/ebook/product-yvy4pz6.html

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