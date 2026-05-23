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This article is by Steve Hunt. He and I have been email buddies for a number of years. With shared concerns, and a wish to save Western civilisation.

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STEVE HUNT

Slavery: Past, Present and Future

Introduction

Slavery is a very lucrative business. There are huge profit margins and huge demand for the product, human beings: men, women and especially children. This explains why slavery has always existed, it exists now, and if we’re not careful will continue to exist in the future.

Of course like all businesses the slavery business is prone to periods of feast and famine.

There’s a natural ebb and flow in supply and demand. Another disrupting factor to the business model is the occasional moral outrage of the buying and selling of human beings. This has resulted in places and periods where overt slavery has been abolished. One of the things that makes this business so fascinating is that over the last few centuries, the perpetrators and victims of slavery have been very different, and have sometimes swapped roles.

Today, and for the last few decades, slavery has been almost exclusively associated with the North Atlantic slave trade. This is where Africans were trafficked to North America by the British.

The reason for this myopic view is brilliantly explained in Simon Webb’s 2020 book:

“The Forgotten Slave Trade: the White European Slaves of Islam”. This topic will be explored further in this article. The reason for the disparity is that history is written by the winners, and by those with the loudest voices. The North Atlantic slave trade is covered in depth as part of the National Curriculum. What is not covered in depth is the role of Britain in abolishing slavery, and the periods when Europeans were the victims of slavery themselves.

Let’s pause and rewind a few centuries …

Slavery in the Past

Slavery has always existed but rather than describe slavery from the deep past, I’d like to describe a specific incident that occurred in the late 6th century A.D.. Pope Gregory encountered a slave market in Rome. He saw some beautiful children being sold and asked someone where they were from. The answer was that they were “Angles”. Gregory responded:

“Not Angles but Angels”. This is significant as it is the first record of the inhabitants of southern Britain being identified as “English”. (“Angleland”, became “England” and therefore the land of the “English”). This origin story has not been taught in schools for a very long time. It is a reminder of how important George Orwell’s quote is: “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history”.

When it comes to the North Atlantic Slave Trade, I’ll focus on one famous voyage made in 1781 by a ship called “Zong”. The ship was owned by two Liverpool merchants. It was a small ship, only 85 feet long, with just three masts. It had a crew of only 14 men but carried a ‘cargo’ of 442 African slaves, stowed away like sardines in a tin. The 5,000 mile voyage from West Africa to Jamaica turned out to be very eventful. In a few weeks, 60 slaves died, along with half the crew. Later in the voyage the captain, Luke Collingwood, became concerned about the lack of water on board and the risk of coming storms. Against protests from some of his crew the captain ordered some of his ‘cargo’ to be thrown overboard. Over a few days, 120 were dispatched. Then a short while later, ten slaves in a state of deep despair committed suicide by throwing themselves overboard.

When the ship returned to Britain and the facts became known, a high-profile court case ensued. The question was: Was this murder, or was the captain justified in jettisoning some of his ‘cargo’? The Lord Justice, Lord Mansfield came to this conclusion:

“No doubt, though it shocks one very much, that the case of the slaves was the same as if horses had been thrown overboard”.

In due course the two owners of the ship received £30 compensation for each slave thrown into the sea. The tragedy of this event received ongoing publicity. It also inspired the painter JMW Turner to create a dramatic painting, “The Slave Ship”. The Abolitionists continued to use this case to highlight the barabarity of the North Atlantic Slave Trade.

There seems to be a cultural amnesia when it comes to addressing periods when White Europeans were the victims of slavery. One of these periods occurred from the 16th century to the early 19th century. Historians have estimated the number of victims exceeded a million people: men, women and children. The reason why White Europeans were targeted was due to the rapid spread of Islam, especially into North Africa. The Koran specifically forbade the enslavement of fellow Muslims. Barbary Pirates attacked ships in the Mediterranean, but they also raided coastal villages in the Mediterranean and beyond. Britain, Ireland and even Iceland were targets.

This trade finally ended in the early 19th century. The U.S. became increasingly frustrated by the constant attacks on its ships. The U.S. president Thomas Jefferson, realised he could not negotiate with the Islamic states in North Africa. He sent in the American Navy with a cohort of marines and attacked the bases used by the Barbary Pirates. This was the first foreign war undertaken by the new country of America.

As a reminder that history lives with us in the present, as well as in the past, consider the song “Rule Britannia”. This was written in 1740. Some of the lyrics are:

“Rule Britannia. Britannia Rules the waves. Britons never, never shall be slaves”.

This song is a key part of “The Last Night of the Proms”. It is frequently criticised by the politically correct glitterati as being out-dated, jingoistic and imperialist. This shows a complete misunderstanding of history. Far from being a celebration of dominance, the song was actually intended to encourage the strengthening of the Royal Navy so that Britons would not themselves become victims of slavery.

Let’s pause and fast forward to the present day …

Slavery in the Present

The last country in Africa to officially abolish slavery was Mauritania in 1981. But it was not criminally outlawed until 2007. Despite this, slavery is still being practiced in various parts of Africa today. The organisation “Walk Free” publishes the Global Slavery Index. They report on the current sale of slaves in various countries in Africa. Slave markets operate in open areas such as car parks. The current price for a human being? A few hundred dollars.

Unfortunately slavery is a global problem. This was highlighted in the 2023 film “Sound of Freedom”. The film tells the true story of Tom Ballard, a U.S. government agent who rescues children, trafficked to Colombia. At the end of the film it makes some very disturbing claims.

These have not been successfully challenged. The claims are:

“Human trafficking is a $150 billion a year business. The U.S. is one of the top destinations of human trafficking and one of the largest consumers of child sex. There are more humans trapped in slavery today than any other time in history, including when slavery was legal. Millions of these slaves are children”.

Closer to home in the U.K. we have the Grooming Gang scandal. This atrocity is a racially and religiously aggravated hate crime. The vast majority of victims are young English girls and the vast majority of the perpetrators are Pakistani Muslims. The girls are being specifically targeted because of their race and the fact that they are not Muslim.

This scandal has gone on for decades and there have been hundreds of thousands of victims.

It’s important to emphasise that this is not just about under-age sex. This is about the systematic sadistic physical and psychological abuse of innocent young girls. One girl from Bradford complained to her abuser about her treatment. In response her abuser nailed her tongue to a table. Another girl from Oxford, aged only 12, had the letter “M” branded on her buttocks. This was done to show that she was the property of her abuser, Mohammad Karrar, aged 31.

At the time of writing (April 2026), new revelations are still coming to light. The M.P. Rupert Lowe organised his own enquiry after the government refused to initiate its own statutory enquiry. Lowe’s enquiry quickly raised over £600,000 from over 20,000 supporters. This enquiry has not only revealed the systematic trafficking of young English girls around the country, but has also revealed the trafficking of girls to Pakistan. Finally, in June 2025 under extreme pressure, the Labour government reluctantly agreed to a statutory enquiry into the grooming gangs. No doubt even more disturbing details will be revealed. These are not just historical crimes. These disgusting crimes of sexual slavery continue to this day.

Let’s pause and look to the future …

Slavery in the Future

There are different types of slavery. At one extreme there is the explicit ownership of some human beings by other human beings. Then there are milder forms of slavery that resemble feudalism. This is where a “Lord of the Manor” rules over serfs who have very restricted freedoms. Further down the scale of slavery we have people, due to a lack of money, who live in poverty and have few freedoms. These days being employed is no defence against living a hand-to-mouth existence. The terms “Working Poor” and “Wage Slave” spring to mind.

Some astute observers have speculated that what lies ahead is a kind of “Techno Feudalism”.

The plans of the Globalists are fully documented and in plain sight. Klaus Schwab founded and has run the W.E.F. (World Economic Forum). He’s famous for coming up with the idiotic, patronising quote: “You will own nothing and you will be happy”.

The Covid era of 2020 to 2022 gave us a preview of what the future may look like. This was like a trailer to a forthcoming horror movie. There was a complete suspension of all personal freedoms. People were treated like infants, tracked like livestock and coerced into taking unsafe, ineffective, experimental vaccines.

We need to learn from the past. Incredibly, it was only in 2015 when the British government finally paid off its debt, related to the compensation to slave owners. Way back in 1833 the Slavery Abolition Act documented the compensation to be paid. No compensation was paid to the slaves themselves. A few days after the Slavery Abolition Act passed its final vote, William Wilberforce, the most famous Abolitionist, passed away. He was an evangelical Anglican who became an MP at just 21. Despite severe opposition he campaigned tirelessly for 40 years to end slavery.

Conclusion

The big lesson from history is that freedom always has to be fought for. It is never given up willingly by the Ruling Class. The American author Henry David Thoreau said:

“Disobedience is the foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves”.

We need to learn and be inspired by the Abolitionists of the 19th century. Some people think that resistance is futile. They are wrong. We need to develop the habit of being consistentlydisobedient to a morally bankrupt and illegitimate Ruling Class. After all …

Destiny is what we make it.

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