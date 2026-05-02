Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
1h

Jews today have an option they didn't have 85 years ago. It's just a matter of common sense.

We welcome the Diaspora Jews to make Aliya and help us in the long historical task of rebuilding our ancestral homeland.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
26m

This is sounding more and more like 1939. That Christians are allowing this to happen and not screaming at their government to deport Muslims is appalling. Are people still of the mindset that Jews have no value and are expendable? I think of all the accomplishments the Jewish people have made in science, medicine and the arts. I think of all that was lost in the Holocaust and even on October 7th. In comparison, what have Muslims contributed to society besides hatred and killing?

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