GUARDIAN

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/may/02/moderate-majority-fight-against-antisemitism-british-jews

The moderate majority needs to wake up in the fight against antisemitism

Sarah Sackman

The terror attack in my constituency has left British Jews like me feeling alone and afraid. But I’ve seen true solidarity in action - I know it can happen

Sarah Sackman is the Labour MP for Finchley and Golders Green

“One day, this terrible war will be over. The time will come when we’ll be people again and not just Jews.”

I keep coming back to those words from Anne Frank’s diary. They sum up what I feel as a British Jew and as the MP for the largest British Jewish community, in the face of the escalating threats, violence and terror.

These days, I am holding my daughters’ hands that little bit tighter. British Jews are tired and scared. We want to be able to go about our daily lives, not just as Jews but as Britons. We want to go to work, drop our children off at school and pray free from fear.

The threat is immediate and severe, and the government must continue to strain every sinew, as Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary, put it, to keep people safe. In the last few days, I have engaged with the very top of government and together we have put plans in place to step up policing, protect Jewish spaces, strengthen our criminal laws and ensure tougher action from our prosecutors and courts.

But British Jews do not want to live behind ever higher walls.

No amount of government money, or police personnel, or CCTV will keep everyone safe if we fail to tackle the attitudes that fuel antisemitism. A fight for an open and tolerant Britain requires not just the state to protect Jews – vital though that is – it requires something more than that. We must have the solidarity of non-Jewish communities, too.

In the past 24 hours, I have received messages from Sunderland to Cornwall, from Christian and Muslim leaders, old university friends and work colleagues. That means a lot. The moment has clearly resonated for many.

But British Jews feel isolated. We need help.

Where are the marches in solidarity and support of our Jewish community? Where is the response of the liberal-left? Where are the anti-racists, the trade unions, civil society, our friends and neighbours?

Where are the leaders of the powerful tech platforms who have allowed hate to proliferate via their algorithms? Where are the university chancellors, the leaders of our cultural sector and the NHS managers who must urgently root out hate in their institutions?

In the years since 9/11, and latterly since 7 October 2023, interfaith and community cohesion has proved brittle. Building grassroots social cohesion takes work, investment, a strategy and leadership. It is the challenge of our times. People need to educate themselves and empathise.

There is a moderate majority in this country that needs to stand up. Not just in solidarity against acts of terrorism, but also against ambient everyday antisemitism.

When a festival chooses Kanye West as its headline act, don’t endorse the organisers’ decisions and purchase a ticket. If you hear an antisemitic comment in a classroom or at the office, call it out. Ask yourself whether marching near a synagogue calling for “global intifada” is doing anything to help Palestinians, who need our support. Or whether it is simply making Jews in this country feel afraid.

I know it can be done. I have seen examples in action. In 2013, a Muslim community centre in Barnet was burned to the ground. The English Defence League claimed responsibility. With nowhere to pray during Ramadan, it was Finchley Reform Synagogue (FRS) that opened its doors and gave the Somali Bravanese community a place to pray and heal. That relationship was brokered and mediated by paid organisers from the civil society group, Citizens. They worked to foster deep ties, and the communities showed courage.

In a bitter twist, the FRS was the target of an attempted petrol bombing last month. Who turned up to Friday prayers to show solidarity, offer friendship and support? Members of the Somali Bravanese community.

That is solidarity. Security and surveillance are a sticking plaster. The real solution is connection and allyship – not just warm words but real, tangible action.

This is not a fight that Britain’s Jews can or should fight alone – it is the responsibility of British people everywhere. So start today. Call up your neighbours. Listen to their experiences. A Britain that treats Jews with dignity is one in which all Britons can thrive.

Sarah Sackman is the Labour MP for Finchley and Golders Green and minister of state for courts and legal services

/ end of the Guardian article

UNFORTUNATE NAIVE UNDERSTANDING OF ISLAM

Sarah Sackman MP proudly stated: “With nowhere to pray during Ramadan, it was Finchley Reform Synagogue (FRS) that opened its doors and gave the Somali Bravanese community a place to pray and heal.”

That is a fine sentiment. However, does she not understand that everywhere that Islamic prayers are given, that place then becomes consecrated to Allah?

See:

It is this very inter-faith dialogue that ends up with other religions (Judaism in this case, but Christianity too in many instances) end up compromising themselves for Islam.

I wish that people would wake up to this reality. Before it is too late.

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!