Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Nell Pursey's avatar
Nell Pursey
2h

I do not mind SMRs as long as the public are consulted and given ALL the information before one foot is dug or brick laid. The local population need to know ALL the facts and ALL the funding mechanism, such that any losses will NOT be borne by Govt ie the public purse. There must be rigorous health and safety and emergency accident protocols in place that must be regulated and the Company fined for ALL major violations etc.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Messenger Charles's avatar
Messenger Charles
27m

Well they’ll be better than candles which is where the eco-nutters are leading us LOL

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