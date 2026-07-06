GUARDIAN

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/jul/02/billionaire-michal-solowow-small-modular-nuclear-reactors-uk

Billionaire to invest £35bn in small modular nuclear reactors roll out across UK

Consortium led by Michał Sołowow planning enough SMRs to power equivalent of 8m homes for more than 60 years

Jillian Ambrose Energy correspondent

Thu 2 Jul 2026

A consortium led by the billionaire industrialist Michał Sołowow has announced plans to build 14 small modular nuclear reactors on three sites across the UK, including the location of a former nuclear plant in Gloucestershire.

The Polish entrepreneur and rally driver plans to use £35bn of private capital to roll out enough small modular reactors (SMRs) to power the equivalent of 8m UK homes for more than 60 years, or even power datacentre investments alongside Google.

Sołowow’s nuclear development company, SGE, plans to make the “significant investment” of between £2.2bn to £2.5bn in each 300 megawatt reactor alongside a string of industrial partners including the US manufacturer GE Vernova and Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi, which are responsible for the design.

The consortium, known as SGE SMR, hopes to secure three sites for the boiling water reactors (BWRs) by this time next year as well as a government support contract which would guarantee a “competitive” price for its electricity once it starts generating in 2034.

It has not disclosed which sites it hopes to use for the GE Vernova Hitachi BWRX-300 design, or which energy company would be the operator. However, the Guardian understands the consortium has submitted an application to use the Oldbury site in south Gloucestershire which was earmarked earlier this year for the development of SMRs under the government’s advanced nuclear framework.

Sołowow said the government’s framework, which aims to fasttrack the rollout of nuclear technologies, had created “a clear path to market” in the “home to one of the world’s most experienced nuclear workforces”.

“Because of this, I am confident we will set a new standard for nuclear development by combining our disruptive business model with the BWRX-300’s 10th-generation proven technology. We will rely strongly on the UK supply chain; it is a critical element for our project. Our project will create a distinct competitive advantage for the UK economy,” he said.

The Labour government unveiled plans for a historic expansion in nuclear power across England and Wales within months of coming to power, with Keir Starmer calling for tech companies to work alongside the government to build SMRs to power energy-intensive AI datacentres across Britain.

SGE’s plans will put it in competition with Rolls-Royce to be the first to roll out SMEs in the UK, after the British engineering company won a government competition earlier this year to allow it to start generating power by 2032 at the earliest.

SGE’s joint venture agreement, signed this week in London, includes Google Cloud, which Sołowow hopes will also partner on investing up to £4.5bn in datacentres to make use of the nuclear output. The Guardian understands this is viewed as an accompanying proposal which is not part of its current application.

Instead, the consortium hopes to secure a similar deal to the contract offered to the Hinkley Point C nuclear project. It has opted for the contracts for difference scheme, which pays a fixed rate from energy bills once the project begins generating electricity, rather than the controversial model used to fund the Sizewell C project. Under that scheme the developer is paid during the construction phase, meaning billpayers risk bigger costs if there are delays.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the nuclear industry association, said SGE’s SMR plans showed the government’s nuclear framework “has really revived and spurred interest in privately led nuclear projects”.

BOOK: ISLAMIC BRITAIN WITH NUKES

Vice President J.D. Vance:

“What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon? … maybe it’s actually the UK, since Labour just took over.”

Britain is rapidly becoming Islamic, creating an unprecedented situation. We have a binary choice:

EITHER halt and reverse the Islamisation.

OR remove all nuclear weapons and nuclear materials, from the UK with utmost urgency. Including all nuclear fuel for power stations.

France has a similar dilemma. There is an impending civil war in France. It has nuclear weapons and power stations. These must be rapidly shut down now, as it will take several years to remove all nuclear materials to safe countries.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islamic-britain-with-nukes/paperback/product-459qrwk.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islamic-britain-with-nukes/ebook/product-65vzyjn.html

EMAIL TO NUCLEAR CONSORTIUM

There is a factor that you have not considered that will shut down all nuclear plant in the UK

Dear Sir or Madam,

Whilst I welcome nuclear power, I envisage a problem that nobody in the nuclear industry appears to have examined as a risk factor.

Once you see it, you will realise that any investments into nuclear power in the UK is significantly at risk.

Please do take this risk seriously.

It applies primarily to nuclear weapons, and materials such as Plutonium that could be used to construct bombs. Secondarily it applies to any radioactive material such as fuel or spent fuel that could be used to produce dirty bombs.

In the near future (the next decade or two) it is likely that strong international pressure will be applied to the UK (and France too) to remove all such materials to relatively safer countries.

Why?

Because the UK (and France) are well on course to become Islamic. There is still an astonishing level of denial of the demographic trajectory, yet you can easily do the calculations yourself: A compound growth calculation of the Muslim population, and a compound decline of the non-Muslim population. Then compute the percentage.

The Muslim population has been computed to reach 50% around the year 2065 - 2070.

It will grab power some years before then, rather than politely waiting for democratic principles.

It is hard to give very precise dates, but we should plan for an Islam-controlled UK a decade or two prior to them becoming a majority. In other words around 2045 - 2055.

The precise date is not very relevant, the main point is that it is well within the projected lifespan of nuclear power plant. It is well within the lifespan of the Trident nuclear missiles or their successor.

US Vice President JD Vance has already expressed concern publicly about the UK becoming Islamic and retaining its nuclear weapons. The US National Defence Strategy document, published in January 2026, does not spell it out quite in those terms. However, if you read it carefully, then surely that is the concern being expressed. Please read it carefully, and have the wisdom to see what it is saying.

In future years, if the UK is still on the trajectory to becoming Islamic, it is entirely rational if the USA ceases providing Trident missiles to the UK. And is likely to put heavy sanctions until all nuclear materials are removed from the UK. Of course primarily the 140 tonnes stockpile of Plutonium. It is likely to also include anything that could be used to create a dirty bomb. Including fuel for nuclear power stations.

We have seen how the USA is willing to expend huge amounts of its military force on preventing Iran from gaining nuclear weapons. Do you really imagine the USA will stand idly by and allow the UK to have nuclear materials while it rapidly becomes Islam-controlled? No chance.

Since none of the main UK political parties show any seriousness in the task of halting and reversing the Islamisation of the UK, we can rationally assume that it will happen. It is already in the process of happening. The USA is therefore likely to impose sanctions against any country supplying nuclear materials to the UK. I cannot give you a precise date. However if JD Vance becomes the next President, it would be no surprise if it happens during his presidency.

For further details, read the book: “Islamic Britain With Nukes”. It is available only via these links:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islamic-britain-with-nukes/paperback/product-459qrwk.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islamic-britain-with-nukes/ebook/product-65vzyjn.html

I hope that you will take this matter seriously.

With best wishes,

etc.

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