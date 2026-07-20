Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
1h

The term "Islamophobia": "invented by fascists and used by cowards to manipulate fools", as Christopher Hitchens succinctly summed it up.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Eva's avatar
Eva
25m

The magazine is speaking the truth.

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