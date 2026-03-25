Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Pallavi Dawson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's avatar
Pallavi Dawson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Mar 25

Oh my gosh- I do wonder just how much is coincidental versus intentional.

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4 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
Mar 25

This is awful shame for his family members

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2 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
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