GB NEWS

https://www.gbnews.com/politics/sir-david-amess-review-katie-amess-shabana-mahmood

‘If I have to make this my life’s work, I will’: Daughter of murdered MP David Amess ‘massively’ inspired by Nottingham families’ campaign

By Susanna Siddell

Published: 24/03/2026

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess has told GB News she felt “massively” inspired by the persistent plight of the Nottingham families’ campaign for a full public inquiry.

Sir David, the MP for Southend West, was stabbed to death by an Islamist when he was 69 in his constituency attending a local surgery on October 15 2021.

Radical Islamist Ali Harbi Ali was handed a whole life order for his crime. Last year, it was revealed the Islamist had been released from the Government’s Prevent programme - its counter terror watchlist - back in 2016, five years more the fatal attack.

As a result, the MP’s daughter has repeatedly demanded a full statutory inquiry into the murder. Ms Amess told GB News she is “appreciative” after Sir Robert Buckland was yesterday announced as the chair of a review into his death, announced yesterday.

Speaking to GB News’s Charlie Peters for the first time since the review was confirmed, Ms Amess also paid tribute to the families of those killed in the Nottingham attacks in 2023 who also fought for full inquiry into the killing of a loved one.

Students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed to death by triple killer Valdo Calocane in his horrific spree of attacks in 2023.

Three others were left seriously injured following the violent attack which took place in Nottingham’s city centre.

Now, an inquiry, led by ex-judge Deborah Taylor, is searching for answers as to what happened before, during and after the fatal attacks in June 2023.

Asked what it means to have a review into the murder, Ms Amess told GB News: “It means so much because I’ve now been fighting since 2021 to try and get some of the answers.

“Just watching the news story before me with the Nottingham inquiry... These things are massive failings of the state and they just aren’t being addressed.

“They just want people to go away and stop asking the questions. So I’m so glad that the Nottingham families are going to be getting their answers.

“I know that we haven’t been granted the inquiry. We’ve only been granted a review. Hopefully we can get the answers through that review.”

Since the MP’s death, her father’s campaigner was denied a full public inquiry by the Home Secretary back in January - but Ms Amess refused to give up.

“I very much welcome an ongoing process with with Robert Buckland and hopefully we can get the answers through that,” she told the People’s Channel.

She continued: “But if we can’t, then I will be going forwards and pushing for an inquiry, just like what the Nottingham family had to do,” she vowed.

“So we’re very pleased that they finally chosen somebody. It’s taken all this time but if we don’t get the answers then I will keep on fighting.”

“You must be so inspired by the families of the Nottingham inquiry,” Charlie commented. “They kept pushing for that investigation, and what they’re seeing now could only have been achieved through a statutory public inquiry.”

Only such an inquiry would compel individuals to give evidence, force people to take to the stand and be questioned by a top lawyer and judge.

“A review does not carry the same powers to compel evidence, to test that evidence in public, or to deliver full transparency and accountability,” the family’s spokesman said.

While Charlie said Ms Amess must have been “so inspired” by the Nottingham families, and the lengths they went to achieve a full inquiry, the guest agreed she felt “massively” inspired.

“Because they were just shut down for years and they weren’t being given the answers and they were just fobbed off, and now they’re finally getting the answers that they deserve,” Ms Amess said.

“Hopefully with my father’s case, Sir Robert will be able to get through to some of the answers that we need. And as I say, if he doesn’t, then I will just be coming back again because I am going to get these answers.

“It’s important for all of the citizens in in the UK, because if this can happen to a member of Parliament at his constituency surgery, it can happen to any one of us.

“And the fact that there isn’t more outrage and more getting to the bottom of things and more rules being implemented and procedures to stop this happening again is just absolutely diabolical.”

“I’m going to get to the bottom of things. And if I have to make this my life’s work, then I absolutely will,” she vowed.

A STRANGE COINCIDENCE

I sent a paperback copy of “Concise Islam” to nearly all MPs in 2021. They have zero excuse for ignorance of Islam.

The final batch was posted, and I was driving home from the post box, when I heard on the radio the news of his murder. 15th October 2021. A little after mid day.

I am pretty sure that he would have received one of the earliest sent copies, as his surname begins with “A”, batches were sent alphabetically. And sent over a couple of weeks. He may well have received his copy before he was murdered.

A tragic loss. Rest in peace.

BOOK: CONCISE ISLAM

We must make the effort to understand Islam. We need to understand that although we may not be particularly interested in Islam, Islam is very much interested in non-Muslims, and not in a good way! This book is intended as a brief introduction to the key aspects of Islam.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This book does not sugar coat Islam, nor view it through rose tinted spectacles. If you want such a book then DO NOT order this book. There are plenty of pro-Islam books to choose from elsewhere.

This book is less than 5mm thick, A5 page size. It can be sent in the UK postal system as a standard letter. You can help greatly with the task of making people aware of the harsh reality of Islam: Order multiple copies of the paperback, and send it to people of significance. And of course to your friends and relatives too.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/concise-islam/ebook/product-zmydy8n.html

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!