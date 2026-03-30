Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Mar 30

Starmer is an absolute winner in one political category ...... Nicknames. Here are just a few that spring to mind: wanKeir, "Never Here" Keir, "Free Gear" Keir, Queer Keir, Sir Queer Starmer,

Sir Beer Korma (c/o "Beergate), Two Tier Keir (c/o Mr Musk), Sir Keir Smarmer, Keir Stalin,

Granny-Harmer Starmer (c/o cancelling winter fuel payments), Sir Flip Flop, Sir Kneel A Lot,

Captain U-Turn ... and I could go on, but I won't. Starmer is a "Dead Man Walking"

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John Wilkes's avatar
John Wilkes
Mar 31

Sir Rodney Spinalot

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