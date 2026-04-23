Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
16h

“Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Reply
Share
Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
13h

We are being ruled over by a Traitorous government. They are guilty of betraying the people.

The police are their mindless, bainwashed thugs. What other country in the world would arrest one its citizens for unfurling the national flag?? These days you can get arrested and locked up for 18 hours for doing exactly that. The bogus charge?? "Inciting religious and racially aggravated harassment". This short 3 minute video from the historian Simon Webb gives the details:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd8eohAtLeA

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture