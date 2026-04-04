THIS IS NOT GOING AWAY

Unfortunately it is necessary to produce a third article on this topic. The reaction has been large and significant. It is not disappearing. Many who were Monarchists previously are now questioning why they should be loyal to a Monarch who is not loyal to them. It is a two way relationship.

IS HE A CHRISTIAN?

Are any of them?

I do wonder whether King Charles is a Christian. I am not the only one so wondering. Have a read of this article by David Vance, I am borrowing a few good points from it:

The first point that those defending KC is that sending an easter greeting is not traditional. That is very easily countered by pointing out that he sent such a greeting last year. See the image above.

The late Queen Elizabeth did send Easter greetings. Maybe it is not as formal as the long-standing traditional Christmas speech, however if something is done more than once, then it becomes a tradition. It cannot just be stopped on a whim. Unless there is a good reason for stopping, which of course does need a good explanation.

Only a few weeks ago KC gave Ramadan and Eid greetings. At least he seems to have stopped stating that Ramadan is a holy month. Maybe my efforts on that front have bourne fruit: I did write to him in advance, pointing out that there are four sacred months in the Islamic calendar, and Ramadan is not one of them.

It is very easy to identify those with an inadequate understanding of Islam - they persist in falsely stating that Ramadan is a holy month. This year the greetings from Labour and Conservatives avoided this error, only the Lib Dems seem not to have received my memo on this topic. Not sure why not - it was sent to all Lib Dem MPs.

Persuading the King and some political parties not to persist with the “holy Ramadan” error may seem like a small victory, however it is a victory nevertheless. We just need to persuade them now that Islam itself is evil. That will take somewhat more effort of course.

IS KING CHARLES A MUSLIM?

There are numerous rumors to the effect that he converted to Islam whilst on a visit to Turkey. I have searched online and can find no evidence for such a claim. If anyone does have actual solid evidence, then please put it in a link in a comment.

Whether he converted or not, he has for many years had an enthusiasm for Islam. He also had an enthusiasm for the evil sex pest Jimmy Saville, and has met and seemingly enjoyed entertaining numerous other unsavoury characters, including very recently the jihadi President of Syria. His moral compass and sense of what looks bad are significantly skewed.

ANY MITIGATING CIRCUMSTANCES?

It is only fair to consider any mitigating circumstances.

He is looking increasingly frail, and with his battle against cancer, it may be that some lower priorities are inevitably dropped. This applies to anybody.

However, he has numerous members of staff who actually would do the work to produce the easter greeting message for him. All he would have to do is ask for it to be done, and approve the final wording, and appearance. Even if someone is considerably incapacitated, they could do that small task.

Such greetings, one assumes, would be planned and drafted several weeks in advance. And what did he find time to do within the last few weeks? Here he is greeting the President of Syria in Buckingham Palace just two days ago. If he is well enough to do that, he is surely well enough to issue an Easter greeting:

SEE THE TWO EARLIER ARTICLES:

SO MANY ENABLERS OF ISLAM

It seems that almost every pillar of society is an enabler of Islam. It is not King Charles alone.

Politicians have been at it for years. But so too have the Anglican and Catholic churches. This is not a recent phenomenon. In the case of the Anglican church it goes back to at least the 1950s. And they are still at it, most recently the flag of Pakistan was flown over Westminster Abbey.

In the case of the Roman Catholic church we can identify a very specific date: 28th October 1965, with the publication of Nostra Aetate, part of Vatican II. It attempted to build bridges with Judaism, after the disastrous alliance between the Church and Nazism in the 1030s and 1940s. It had the unfortunate side effect of giving legitimacy and encouragement to Islam.

The enablers among politicians are perhaps most transparently shown in the form of Boris Johnson. He understands Islam damn well - there is ample evidence for this. In 2004 his novel “Seventy Two Virgins” was published. It described a fictitious jihadi attack on Parliament. It includes several pro-jihad quotes from the Koran, clearly linking them to the fictitious terror attack in the novel. He clearly knew that the instructions in the Koran commanding Muslims to murder non-Muslims have a direct causal link with Muslims actually murdering non-Muslims.

Following the London bombings of 7/7/2005 he wrote an article in the Spectator, very definitely pinning the blame onto Islam. “Islam itself” was the very phrase he used. Not “Islamism” or “radical Islam”.

At some point he conveniently forgot what he knew about Islam, to become Mayor of London.

At the time of the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013, Boris Johnson was in absolute denial that it was anything to do with Islam. But he could not help smirking while stating this lie - it is called “duping delight”. Thinking that he can lie with impunity gives the deceiver a sense of pleasure, that shows in their facial expression.

Have a read of these four books. They document the multiple enablers of Islam among clergy and politicians. They are available via the Book Catalogue page, the link is below.

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