Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Irene AEnglisc's avatar
Irene AEnglisc
Apr 4

Charles is a globalist, he has a long association with the World Economic Forum. The WEF wishes to bring about a one world government, they will use their various members to destroy the individual nation state, in the UK that is Starmer, although it must be pointed out that apart from Liz Truss, all of our previous PMs back to John Major have been associated with the WEF. They intention is to destroy the economy, destroy our culture, replace us with immigrants, and destroy Christianity and replace it with Islam in order to overthrow our democracy. Poverty, crime, and social breakdown will result, they will offer a one world government as the solution.

Why would the WEF want Islam? Because Muslims aren't really interested in democracy, so long as they have sharia law, they are content, so not a threat to the elite... or so the elite think anyway. Charles is, in my opinion, working with the WEF in facilitating the decline of the CofE and the takeover by Islam. Is Charles a Muslim himself? I think so, I don't think you can fake such admiration for something so intensely and for so long, without actually belonging to it. Perhaps Charles even sees himself as the Grand Caliph of the worldwide Caliphate.

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Apr 4

"But what are kings when regiment is gone? Nothing but perfect shadows in a sunshine day".

Written over 400 years ago by Christopher Marlowe. 100% relevant for today. We are in the Apocalypse ... the veil has been lifted. The King (and the entire Establishment) are naked ... and ugly. It's time to stop obeying diktats from Traitors.

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