MY EMAIL SENT TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT:

EMAILS RECEIVED FROM MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Here are some initial replies. I will update this article as more arrive. It can take several weeks for some MPs to reply.

CONSERVATIVES

PETER BEDFORD MP

Thank you for contacting Mr Peter Bedford MP with your concerns regarding antisemitism.



Peter would like to make it clear that he condemns all acts of antisemitism in the strongest possible terms. Any discrimination or intimidation based on religion or race is deplorable and must not be tolerated.



Peter and his Conservative colleagues are firmly committed to tackling the scourge of antisemitism. He is proud that the United Kingdom was the first country to formally adopt the working definition of antisemitism as set by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, setting an example for the world to follow.



It is extremely concerning that the Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 3,700 anti-Jewish hate incidents in 2025, which is up 4 per cent on the 3,556 incidents recorded in 2024. Furthermore, it was deeply distressing to learn that this included a record high of more than 200 cases recorded in every calendar month for the first time. Peter will be watching closely to see how the Government addresses this. I want to see Ministers take clear action to tackle all forms of antisemitism.



Recently Kemi Badenoch has spoken out about the terrible situation regarding antisemitism in the UK. If you have Facebook please see here. Facebook



We should not forget that education is a vital tool in the fight against antisemitism. Peter supports action that has been taken to ensure the lessons of the Holocaust are not forgotten. The last Government brought forward the Holocaust Memorial Act which will facilitate the building of a National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre next to the Houses of Parliament in Victoria Tower Gardens. The memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust, and other victims of Nazi persecution. It will also help educate future generations about where, if unchecked, antisemitism and hatred can lead.



Please be assured that Peter will continue to speak out in Parliament about the importance of tackling antisemitism in all its forms.



Thank you again for taking the time to contact Peter Bedford. You can follow Peter’s activities as your MP here:

https://www.peterbedford.uk

where you can also sign-up to receive regular updates regarding local and national issues.

LABOUR

CATHERINE WEST MP

Thank you for your email. Following the attacks on the community in Golders Green, I have applied for a parliamentary debate on tackling anti semitism and your email will provide some important background reading for speeches for the debate. There are a number of MPs who are keen to speak.

On Parliament’s return, I will hear news regarding the timing of the debate and keep you updated.

Kind regards,

Catherine

NEIL DUNCAN-JORDAN MP

Thank you for your latest email on the subject of Islam. I do not share your interpretation of the situation, but I am grateful to you for raising your concerns with me. Where I think we can agree, is that religious hatred and persecution by any individual or group against another is wrong and should be condemned.

Best wishes

Neil Duncan-Jordan MP (He/Him/His)

Member of Parliament for Poole

REFORM

No emails received.

LIB DEM

DR AL PINKERTON MP

Thank you for your email regarding antisemitism in the UK.



I share your deep concern about the rise in antisemitic hatred, intimidation and violence that Jewish communities across Britain have experienced in recent years. The scale of antisemitism in this country is utterly unacceptable. Nobody should ever feel unsafe because of their faith or identity.



Since the horrific terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on 7 October, there has been a deeply alarming rise in antisemitic incidents across the UK. The Community Security Trust recorded 4,103 anti-Jewish hate incidents in 2023, up from 1,662 in 2022, followed by a further 3,528 incidents in 2024. A Home Office report published in December 2025 also showed that Jews experienced the highest rate of religious hate crimes of any faith group in the country.



Many British Jews now say they no longer feel fully safe in their own communities. That should horrify us all and demands a serious national response.



The Liberal Democrats believe antisemitism must be confronted wherever it appears, whether online, in public discourse, on university campuses, or at demonstrations that have been hijacked by individuals engaging in antisemitic abuse or incitement. Antisemitism in any form must never be tolerated.



At the same time, the right to peaceful protest remains a fundamental part of our democracy. However, nobody should be allowed to abuse that freedom to spread hatred, glorify terrorism, or intimidate Jewish communities. Where marches and demonstrations take place, police must be properly trained, equipped and supported to identify antisemitic offences quickly and act decisively to enforce the law.



Liberal Democrats have consistently called for the police and prosecutors to be given the resources and specialist training they need to prevent and prosecute hate crimes effectively, while also supporting victims and survivors. We also support continued funding for protective security measures around synagogues, schools, community centres and other places vulnerable to hate crime or terrorist attack.



More broadly, I believe we need a sustained national effort to tackle the underlying causes of modern antisemitism. That includes confronting hostile and hateful rhetoric in public life, supporting interfaith dialogue, strengthening education about antisemitism and the Holocaust, and ensuring that political leaders speak with clarity and moral seriousness on these issues.



I also welcome efforts to bring together faith leaders, communal organisations, educators and security services to address the growing threat posed by antisemitism. Any such discussions must lead to meaningful action that restores confidence and security for Britain’s Jewish communities.



The Liberal Democrats will continue working with organisations including the Community Security Trust, the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council and the Antisemitism Policy Trust to ensure that antisemitism is challenged robustly and that Jewish communities are properly protected.



Thank you again for contacting me about this important issue.



Kind regards,

GREEN

ADRIAN RAMSAY MP

Thank you for taking the time to write to me about this extremely important issue. I value hearing from all my constituents and want you to know that I take the safety of everyone that I represent very seriously. All of your messages play an important role in informing and guiding my work, even if it takes me longer than I’d like to respond

I’m really sorry that Jewish people are angry, frightened and even leaving the UK. Antisemitism and prejudice against Jewish people are abhorrent and the violence and hostility towards Jewish people and communities is completely inexcusable. No one should feel unsafe or unwelcome in their own country because of who they are.

The antisemitic incidents you mention are shocking and should concern everyone, regardless of background or political view. Antisemitism in any form - whether its verbal abuse, physical attacks, or other forms of discrimination or exclusion - is unacceptable. It’s deeply troubling to hear reports of Jewish people feeling unsafe and, for example, choosing not to wear their kippahs in public for fear of violence and abuse. I have always been clear that Jewish members of our communities must feel safe and protected in their daily lives. I have also always spoken out about antisemitism and been clear it is a vile form of racism that has no place whatsoever in our society. I will continue to speak out on this and confront antisemitism wherever I see it.

We have over 4,500 candidates standing in the local elections, the overwhelming majority of whom we are proud to have representing us. Where concerns have been raised about individuals whose views or conduct do not reflect Green Party values, we are investigating them thoroughly, and in some cases candidates have already been suspended. We are also strengthening our vetting processes to better ensure that unsuitable candidates are identified before selection.

I agree that urgent action is needed and it was right that the Prime Minister called an emergency COBRA meeting following last week’s appalling attack in Golders Green. I also welcome the PM’s Tackling Antisemitism Forum in Downing Street on Tuesday, as well as the increased funding for security in Jewish communities. I have been in touch with synagogues and Jewish representatives in our constituency to give my support and to stress that I want to work with the Jewish community to tackle antisemitism. Whilst I know this is only part of the action that’s required, I believe that everything possible must be done to ensure the safety and protection of Jewish lives in the UK.

Some people who have written to me about this have urged me to support the immediate proscription of the IRGC and I completely agree and have taken action to that end. Just last month, I voted for their proscription in amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill and I have also signed this parliamentary motion calling for it: https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/65055.

My Party currently uses the IHRA definition, which makes it very clear that legitimate and proportionate criticism of the Israeli government, for example, does not constitute antisemitism. I acknowledge that I have a responsibility, as do all elected representatives, not to conflate Israel and Jewish people and am always very careful in how I choose my words when speaking about the genocide in Gaza for example.

It is vital to always be clear that it is the Israeli Government who are responsible for war crimes and genocide in Gaza and not Jewish people as a group. This is an incredibly important distinction between legitimate criticisms of the actions of a particular Israeli administration and an antisemitic trope. I want us to be able to live in a society in which we can discuss these issues without making Jewish people feel unsafe and will always call out anyone in my party who doesn’t uphold the IHRA working definition.

Thank you again for letting me know how you’re feeling. No one should have to live with fear and dread and I want to assure you that listening to constituents and addressing hatred in all its forms is a top priority for my work as your MP.

Best wishes,

Adrian

Adrian Ramsay MP

Member of Parliament for Waveney Valley

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