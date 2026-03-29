THE EMAIL SENT

EMAILS RECEIVED

SIR IAIN DUNCAN SMITH

Thank you for contacting me about anti-Muslim hatred.



Anti-Muslim hatred, like all forms of religious prejudice, is abhorrent. Such hate has no place in our communities and should be stamped out.



In 2024, the former Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner MP, confirmed that she had established a working group to provide a new non-statutory definition of Islamophobia. The Government also said that "a new definition of Islamophobia must be given careful consideration, so it comprehensively covers multiple perspectives and considers potential implications for different communities and how it may affect the policing of non-crime hate incidents".



After this, as my colleague, the Shadow Equalities Minister, Claire Coutinho MP, wrote in a letter to the former Deputy Prime Minister, to highlight how extremely concerning it was that the Government appeared to limit their call for evidence to only a handful of pre-determined stakeholders. It is unacceptable that the Government did not initially seek wider public views considering the wide-ranging and serious implications that the definition will have on free speech.



Now that it has finally been released, the proposed definition still raises serious questions. For example, Jonathan Hall KC, the Government’s own independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, has warned that any definition should include clear examples of free speech that are not considered anti-Muslim hatred. He added that it is important that people can still openly discuss difficult but significant topics such as migration and Islamism.



I believe that the Government’s definition risks undermining free speech within the law, it risks hindering legitimate criticism of Islamism and it risks creating a back-door blasphemy law.



I assure you that I consider tackling any and all forms of religiously motivated hate crime with the utmost importance. No one should feel unsafe while practicing their religion. Ministers have said that tackling hate crime will be a key part of their work to overcome divisions and create connections between all communities, and I will hold the Government to account for this.



Thank you again for taking the time to contact me.



Yours sincerely,

The Rt Hon Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP



Member of Parliament for Chingford & Woodford Green

JOSH BABARINGE

Many thanks for writing to us on this issue. I wanted to let you know I have read your email. We are currently experiencing a large number of enquiries so may not be able to get back to you as soon as we would like on the details in your email. However, please be assured you will receive a response.



Best Wishes



Josh

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!