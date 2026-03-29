Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
Mar 30

And Antisemitism? No….of course not. Starmer has to keep his pre election promise to his voting block, with just Islam singled out for ‘special treatment’ - and that voting block are allowed to criticise and attack Jews because that is their right apparently. Whereas the rest of us are not allowed to criticise anything relating to Islam. That’s perfectly clear Starmer…..now we definitely know where your priorities lie - and it’s not with the British Christians. POS.

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Ash 1952's avatar
Ash 1952
Mar 30

The people drafting Islamophobia legislation are all who support Islamic brotherhood 🤬🤬

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