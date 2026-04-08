EMAIL SENT

This was sent to all Members of Parliament. It was initially written as one email but then split into two before sending.

EMAILS RECEIVED

ANDREW ROSINDELL MP

Thank you for writing to me regarding a range of issues pertaining to our democracy, most notably sectarian voting,



I am grateful for the time that you have taken to write to me regarding this important matter.



Sectarian voting is wrong, and I oppose it entirely.



Those who come to this country must embrace our values, must integrate, and most obey all our laws, most especially those that relate to our precious democracy.



Where this is not the case and where our laws are broken, then those guilty should face the full force of the law.



I also believe that our electoral system needs further protections, such as restrictions on vulnerable postal voting and stricter ID requirements, all of which this Labour government is loosening – Reform UK will fight this.



I also support withdrawal from the ECHR, which will restore sovereignty to Parliament and enable us to better control issues such as illegal immigration and deportations.



However, I would never support abandoning democracy – this is something we must always defend.



Thank you again for taking the time to contact me.



Yours truly,



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