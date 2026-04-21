Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
16h

This is dystopian madness. Someone states the (civilised) world's most vital and simple fact, and gets shouted down. Truly Hellish.

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3 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
16h

This is a Christian country I don’t want our country becoming Islamic religion that they don’t like us

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2 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
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