MY EMAIL TO THE RAF

In defence of our freedom to criticise Islam

Dear Sir or Madam,

If we lose our freedoms, the military defence of the UK is pointless.

This includes the freedom to express ourselves. To hold opinions that others may disagree with.

I have studied Islam in great detail. It is a very serious threat to every society that it enters.

First, an outline of my background, and then I will describe the facts that I know regarding Islam, and the severe threat that it represents.

My father joined the RAF aged 18 during WW2. He served on the fast rescue boats, rescuing downed airmen from the sea.

A significant part of my working life has been in the defence industry. I worked on numerous electronics systems, as an electronics engineer. Including for the Typhoon - the Defensive Aid Sub-System (DASS).

The London bombings on 7th July 2005, perpetrated by four jihadi terrorists, has had a significant effect upon me. Until that point, I had not paid much attention to Islam. I knew that the fundamentalists were a threat, but my understanding of Islam itself was from vaguely remembered RE lessons at school. This all changed, and I read the Koran all the way through. And I set about the task of properly and accurately understanding Islam itself. To understand the threat, and to try to work out what must be done about it.

During July, August and September 2005 I immersed myself in Islamic scriptures. By October 2005 I had a fairly clear understanding of it, the essential facts. And I realised this clearly: those who wish to destroy the UK are here already within our borders. And they are well on course to succeed.

My instinct to defend the UK was still very strong. I had expressed it via working on defence projects, using my skills as an electronics engineer. Now I realised that I had to take it to another level, to defend against this more serious and imminent threat. In October 2005 I resigned from my job working on a defence project, to focus on the more serious task of defending against Islam. Islam itself, not just Islamic fundamentalism.

My rationale: there was no point in defending from external threats, if our society is in greater risk from being destroyed from within.

I wrote several booklets on Islam, and sent them to numerous key people, including to politicians and clergy, to journalists, and to public figures. That was in the timeframe 2006 to 2011.

I took a break from it for several years. Returning to the task in 2018.

There is a key misunderstanding that many people have regarding Islam, it gives a mixed message. Some verses in the Koran appear peaceful and tolerant, while others are intolerant and promote violence. A standard Koran is of no assistance in disentangling this, because it omits a key piece of information: it fails to identify which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted), and which verses are not abrogated and hence are of primary relevance. And that lack of information leads to endless confusion among Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

According to the standard Islamic narrative, the Koran was written in two main phases: in Mecca and then in Medina. It has numerous (well over 100) contradictory teachings between those two parts. The Meccan verses are generally the more tolerant, whereas the later revealed Medinan verses are intolerant, promote religious hatred, promote and command violence against non-Muslims, and are the source of the inspiration for jihad terrorism.

How are we to understand the Koran? Understanding abrogation properly is absolutely key. And disentangling which are the Meccan chapters and which are the Medinan. A standard Koran does not indicate which is which, and indeed intermingles them without chronological flow.

I have produced the “Abrogated Koran”, in order to help disentangle the confusion. There is only one other Koran that I am aware of that make this important step. I do urge that anyone who seriously studies Islam should obtain a copy of the Abrogated Koran. It is available as ebook and paperback only via these links (it is not on Amazon, deliberately):

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

Unfortunately in recent decades we have been fed a very consistent and thorough set of misinformation regarding Islam. We have been told that Islam itself is fundamentally peaceful, that it has been twisted by those with malign intentions, and that if all Muslims would stick to the true peaceful version of it, then all would be well, and the world could live at peace. Unfortunately this official narrative is simply untrue. It bears no connection with the reality of Islam itself.

I do understand that the UK must have dealings with Islamic nations, and that for harmonious foreign relations some level of ignoring of reality is a necessary compromise. I am not naive. However, when the blatant lies regarding Islam made their way into domestic policies, it has been an utter disaster.

If current demographic trends continue, we can expect a Muslim majority in the UK in the latter part of this century. It is hard to give a specific date as circumstances constantly change. However, if the current trend lines are projected forward, then the Muslim majority date is sometime around the years 2065 - 2070.

That date is almost entirely irrelevant, because it will be impossible to halt or reverse the Islamisation of the UK by then. Of far greater relevance is the date of the point of no return. Again it is hard to give a very specific date, I calculated two scenarios, and give the date range 2030 - 2040. My gut feeling is that it is earlier in that date range. The calculation was based on census data, and on an examination of all nations in the world, and their Muslim populations.

There is a very curious “forbidden band”, where societies are very unstable between 20% to 60% Muslim population. There are hardly any countries in that percentage range. And those that are, experience considerable internal strife. Nigeria for example. It has around half Christian and half Muslim population. Christian Nigerians are suffering relentless attacks from Muslims. Read Koran 9:5 - it commands Muslims to kill “Mushrikun”. Islam regards Christians as being in that category. There is a clear causal link between commands to violence in Islamic scriptures, and Muslims perpetrating these acts. And you will find numerous statements by jihadis stating this too. The direct link between scripture and the acts of jihadis cannot be any clearer.

Please look up Professor David Betz. His specialist subject is civil war. He has given numerous interviews, freely available on YouTube. He sees the UK is approaching the conditions for civil war. You must take serious heed of his warnings.

Beyond the point of no return for the UK, starting within the date range 2030 to 2040, there really is no point in having defence forces - the RAF, Royal Navy, and Army all become pointless irrelevancies. Maybe they can continue for a while in a ceremonial role, but they have no purpose in the defence of the UK. The UK civilisation as we currently know it will not be salvageable. There will be nothing worth defending. Very regrettably.

Please read the US National Security Strategy document. It states very much this same point. It does not specifically cite Islam, but the meaning is plainly evident. Pages 26 - 27, quote:

“America is, understandably, sentimentally attached to the European continent— and, of course, to Britain and Ireland. The character of these countries is also strategically important because we count upon creative, capable, confident, democratic allies to establish conditions of stability and security. We want to work with aligned countries that want to restore their former greatness.

Over the long term, it is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European. As such, it is an open question whether they will view their place in the world, or their alliance with the United States, in the same way as those who signed the NATO charter.”

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/2025-National-Security-Strategy.pdf

If the RAF is to play any significant role in protecting the UK from Islam itself, it must rapidly get up to speed on the topic of Islam. And it must not suppress or suspend those officers who are highlighting this concern. Or else it makes itself irrelevant. I am sure that you will agree that this is extremely grave.

I have sent a copy of the deliberately slim paperback book “Concise Islam” to nearly all Members of Parliament. It should also be included as essential reading for all military officers. It is available only via these links:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/concise-islam/ebook/product-zmydy8n.html

I hope that the events recently reported in the mainstream media can be resolved. Suspending an RAF officer cadet for having an opinion on Islam seems a significant over-reaction. If we no longer have freedom of expression, then our democratic principles cannot survive. This is a fundamental fact. Western nations are facing an existential crisis due to Islam itself. Please have the honesty and courage to examine this reality carefully, and not to “shoot the messenger”.

Please forward this email to that suspended officer cadet. I wish to be of assistance to him or her.

With best wishes,

BOOK: ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

BOOK: CONCISE ISLAM

We must make the effort to understand Islam. We need to understand that although we may not be particularly interested in Islam, Islam is very much interested in non-Muslims, and not in a good way! This book is intended as a brief introduction to the key aspects of Islam.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This book does not sugar coat Islam, nor view it through rose tinted spectacles. If you want such a book then DO NOT order this book. There are plenty of pro-Islam books to choose from elsewhere.

This book is less than 5mm thick, A5 page size. It can be sent in the UK postal system as a standard letter. You can help greatly with the task of making people aware of the harsh reality of Islam: Order multiple copies of the paperback, and send it to people of significance. And of course to your friends and relatives too.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/concise-islam/ebook/product-zmydy8n.html

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I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

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