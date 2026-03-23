HIS MESSAGE ON X

This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack. My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society. Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.

EMAIL

To: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

CC: All Members of Parliament

You can either oppose antisemitism, or support Islam. But not both.

Dear Prime Minister,

In response to the firebombing of Jewish ambulances in London, I welcome your message on X.

I fully agree with your statement: “Antisemitism has no place in our society.”

A Muslim organization called “As’hab Al-Yamin” claimed responsibility for the arson. The organization has previously claimed responsibility for other incidents in Europe involving harm to the Jewish community.

Source: https://abualiexpress.com/en/en69611/

The name Harakat As’hab al-Yamin al-Islamiyah translates as The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right. It appears to be associated with the Iranian regime.

It is important that everyone rapidly gains this fundamental understanding: Islam itself is antisemitic. Islamic scripture teaches Muslims to have a hatred towards non-Muslims, with an especial hatred of Jews. This has been well-known for many centuries, yet is largely denied by public figures today. You do not need to take my word for this: read the scriptures yourself.

You quite rightly attempted to remove the antisemitism that was deeply rooted in the Labour Party.

And you rightly state that antisemitism has no place in our society.

However, you are now faced with this reality: Islam itself is antisemitic. Thus the only way to completely rid the Labour Party and our society of antisemitism, is to remove Islam itself. This is the reality.

We cannot go on any longer with the naive wishful thinking that the “moderate” Muslims will reverse this fact. They cannot, because antisemitism is hard-coded in authentic Islamic scripture. That is very easily proven, see the quote below.

There is no such thing as a non-antisemitic version of Islam. Their prophet Mohammed slaughtered hundreds of Jewish male prisoners, and took Jewish girls and women as sex slaves. This is all documented in authentic Islamic scriptures. It is NOT “far right” propaganda. He was supposedly the perfect man, and so it is no surprise that many Muslims today have a hatred of Jews. The root reason behind the hatred: the Jewish communities who Mohammed met refused to acknowledge that he was a prophet. In his anger he murdered them.

Nobody should be hating anybody. I do not hate Jews or Muslims. The greatest kindness that we can do for Muslims is to help them to leave Islam. That is an urgent task now. Islam is an evil death cult. Just read the Koran and you can see that clearly for yourself.

There must be an urgent concerted effort, co-ordinated across Western Governments, to persuade Muslims to leave Islam. Not just to leave “Islamism” while retaining Islam. That has been tried and failed for several decades. The “Prevent” programme is an example. It cannot work for this simple reason: Islamism is an integral component of Islam overall, and cannot be removed. This basic fact must be acknowledged, as a starting point.

Among younger Muslims in the UK there is already around a quarter who have left Islam. If the apostasy rate could be increased from 25% to 50% or higher, the problem would gradually diminish rather than accelerate. I do believe that significantly increasing the apostasy rate is entirely achievable, with a concerted effort from Government.

A poll of 6,300 Muslims found that the primary reason for them to have theological doubts, is because they see the immorality of Islam. It is thus not an impossible task to persuade them to leave, in large numbers. For their own benefit, and to benefit the wider society.

Some people are confused into thinking that criticising Islam is a form of hatred of Muslims. In fact quite the opposite. It is a wish that everyone can see our shared humanity, and break free from the Islamic theology that spreads religious hatred. So that the world can live in peace, finally. Do you see this?

Hatred of Jews is deeply embedded in Islamic scripture. Just read the first Hamas Charter to clearly see it. It quotes numerous antisemitic verses from scripture.

This Islamic end-time prophecy is the reason why the Iranian regime wishes to acquire nuclear weapons: to eliminate Israel. Their proxies, including Hamas, wish to exterminate Jews. This is the sad reality, I wish it was not so.

Quote from the first Hamas Charter, Article Seven:

The Islamic Resistance Movement is one of the links in the chain of the struggle against the Zionist invaders. It goes back to 1939, to the emergence of the martyr Izz al-Din al Kissam and his brethren the fighters, members of Moslem Brotherhood. It goes on to reach out and become one with another chain that includes the struggle of the Palestinians and Moslem Brotherhood in the 1948 war and the Jihad operations of the Moslem Brotherhood in 1968 and after.

Moreover, if the links have been distant from each other and if obstacles, placed by those who are the lackeys of Zionism in the way of the fighters obstructed the continuation of the struggle, the Islamic Resistance Movement aspires to the realisation of Allah’s promise, no matter how long that should take. The Prophet, Allah bless him and grant him salvation, has said:

“The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. Only the Gharkad tree, (evidently a certain kind of tree) would not do that because it is one of the trees of the Jews.”

(related by al-Bukhari and Moslem).

/ end quote

Prime Minister, your wife is Jewish, and your children are Jewish. The demographic projection is that the UK is well on course to be dominated by Islam, in the latter part of this century. The point at which there will be a Muslim majority, probably around the year 2070, is not as relevant as the point of no return. That point is expected to be reached at some date within the range 2030 to 2040. Time is rapidly running out.

There is no point arguing over the precise dates. That does not alter the trajectory. The Muslim population is growing, while the non-Muslim population is static or shrinking.

Non-Muslims in Islam-dominated countries have a miserable life. If they are permitted to live, they can continue as subservient dhimmis, paying the jizya tax as a sign of inferiority and submission. The Koran makes that clear enough. Is that a future that you wish upon your own children? If not, the only option to avoid it is to expel Islam from the UK. It is a binary choice: do you want Islam or do you want to end antisemitism? “Both” is not a logical or valid option.

Dhimmitude:

Koran 9:29. Fight against such of those who have been given the Scripture as believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, and forbid not that which Allah hath forbidden by His messenger, and follow not the Religion of Truth, until they pay the tribute [jizya] readily, being brought low. [abrogates 8 verses 5:13, 3:111, 3:186, 8:61, 2:109, 29:46, 2:15, 6:70]

This verse has not been abrogated, and so is just as relevant today as when revealed 14 centuries ago. It abrogates (effectively deletes) 8 other more peaceful, tolerant verses.

“those who have been given the Scripture as believe not in Allah” this phrase refers to Christians and Jews. They may be permitted to live as subjugated dhimmis. The choice for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and atheists may be even more stark: convert or die.

I do urge that you order copies of the Abrogated Koran, and distribute them to your ministers and staff. A standard Koran does not state which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted), and hence leads to endless confusion. It may be that “moderate” Muslims are confused. Taking abrogation into account, they have zero theological basis for being moderate. They cannot pick and choose the “nice” verses, the Koran itself forbids that.

The Abrogated Koran can be ordered here:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

A poll of 30,000 Muslims taken in October 2023 found that the Muslim vote for Labour has massively dropped from 71% to just 5%. The Muslim vote for the Conservatives has dropped from 9% to just 0.6%. If a poll were taken today, it would almost certainly show a significant further drop. Maybe a couple of percent for Labour, and virtually zero for the Conservatives.

Source: https://muslimcensus.co.uk/labour-losing-muslim-vote/

Muslim voters have moved to support the Green Party, or pro-Gaza independents. And are unlikely to return. The website “The Muslim Vote” ensures tactical voting. They are likely to win in any constituency where the Muslim population is above around 20% - 30%, depending on the split of the non-Muslim voters.

https://themuslimvote.co.uk/who-should-i-vote-for/

The political reality now is that it is entirely counterproductive for either Labour or the Conservatives to chase the Muslim vote. Doing so will further alienate your traditional voters, who now can choose other parties. Parties with a more robust approach to tackling the numerous problems that Islam itself brings.

Appeasement never works.

Best wishes,

FIREBOMBED AMBULANCES IN LONDON

https://www.thejc.com/news/uk/hatzola-fundraiser-ambulance-arson-attack-rob0nkgy

https://www.thejc.com/news/uk

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