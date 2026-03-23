Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 23

Any organization that claims responsibility for a terrorist attack should be banned, and members arrested or deported immediately!

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Joan Riach's avatar
Joan Riach
Mar 23

You are absolutely right; Starmer can't run with the fox AND the hounds, though he is trying to.

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