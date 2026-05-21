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We cannot pin our hopes on “moderate” Muslims

Dear {{Forename}},

We hear often about how wonderful multiculturalism is. That it is our strength. That it is to be welcomed.

But is that in fact true? Is it a nice thought, but with any basis in reality? Naive wishful thinking is extremely dangerous.

Where one of those cultures is Islam, that considerably weakens us. Society disintegrates. Have you heard of the partition of India? History proves my point.

Why?

Because Islam seeks to dominate all. To conquer the entire world and subjugate it to the will of Allah. It makes no secret of this aim.

The “useful idiots”, particularly on the left of politics, seek to form an alliance with Islam, in the hope of smashing the current political organisation. They are delusional and are ignorant of history. Half a century ago the useful idiot Marxists in Iran helped the Islamists to smash the Shah. The Islamists took control, and quickly eliminated the Marxists, as their period of usefulness had expired. The same will happen to non-Muslim Labour and Green Party politicians in the UK. Who seem too naive to realise that they are simply being used by Muslims, as a temporary political convenience. As a stepping stone to Islamic domination in the latter part of this century.

Islam itself regards the world as divided into just two regions: Dar Al-Islam (the land of Islam) and Dar Al-Harb (the land of war). In other words, any land that is not already subjugated to Islam is at war with Islam, and must be conquered for Allah. Islam certainly does not permit the fashionable concept of tolerant coexistence. It does not allow for mutually respecting multiculturalism. Non-Muslims it regards as inferior and as destined for hell. The Koran is full of verses commanding hatred of non-Muslims. Have you read it yet? If you imagine that it must be a wonderful book (because we are told that it is), but you have not made the effort to read it, then you are certainly in for a shock!

In the UK the demographic change is well on course to achieve Dar Al-Islam. If current trends continue, we can expect a Muslim majority around the year 2070.

And the point of no return around the year 2040 or sooner. And an Islamic government at some point between those dates. It will be in control well before it achieves a demographic majority. It only uses democratic processes while it is convenient to do so.

I have a question for you: do you have children or grandchildren?

Do you want them to live as subjugated dhimmis under an Islamic government?

Do you think they will enjoy that life?

Will they curse your inaction if you do nothing to prevent it happening?

If you do not know what the word “dhimmi” means, then you must look it up. There will surely be many other aspects of Islam that you do not yet understand.

The current and previous Governments are pinning their hope on the Muslim “moderates” being able to control the radicals. But that never happens. In various contexts history shows that the moderates want a quet life, and don’t get involved, whilst the radicals are filled with a sense of mission and are full of passionate intensity. Our society is spiralling out of control. And you have some responsibility for allowing it to happen. Every good person must speak out urgently, now, while we yet can.

Don’t leave your speaking out too late, in the hope that someone else will do it. Don’t be like Vice Chancellor Franz von Papen in 1934 Germany. He left it too late to speak out against evil. When he finally did, it was already past the point of no return.

Everyone says that they would speak out in 1930s Germany. But the fact that few speak out against the evils of Islam in the UK today, makes me realise that no, they would not. They would keep their head down for the sake of a quiet life.

Please take heed of the words of ex-Muslim Dan Burmawi. He is very knowledgeable about Islam. Here are his words addressed to the so-called “moderate” Muslims. Quote:

“Dear moderate Muslims: I hope this finds you well.

I know that your personal belief system is superior to that of the jihadists and Islamic terrorists. I know that you embrace a Western mindset that can live in a pluralistic society, tolerate the different, love life, and want to invest in the future.

However, for God’s sake, stop trying to convince the West that what you do is compatible with Islam or that you represent any version of Islam. You simply do not represent Islam. You do not represent any interpretation of Islam. You have nothing to do with Islam. You are infidels according to Islam.

If you think that by pretending to be Muslims you can manufacture some kind of tolerant Islam, you are mistaken.

Religions are not built on nine verses that you selectively quote for Western audiences. Religions are shaped by solid dogmatic structures that manifest throughout history.

Your only way to reform Islam is to reject it and come up with another revelation, something akin to Ahmadiyya or Baha’ism. But to play as if you follow mainstream Islam while at the same time rejecting 99 percent of Islam and attacking anyone who refuses to accept you as the true representation of Islam is deception.

You are the ones serving Islamic jihad, not those of us who expose true Islam. By falsely convincing the West that your Islam is legitimate, while it is decoupled from the reality two billion Muslims know, you are making the West vulnerable.

Please live your infidel lives peacefully and stop this nonsense.”

Dan Burmawi is stating the harsh reality accurately.

The so-called “moderates” are themselves a danger to Western civilisation, because they sow confusion and deceit. At least you know where you stand with the radicals. The moderates rely on the ignorance of non-Muslims, who then feel an obligation to shield Islam itself from criticism. It is the Trojan horse, that numerous Western politicians have allowed inside our gates. Because they prefer comfortable lies to the harsh truth.

I have written a book on the topic. Please do read it, while there is still a slim amount of time to halt and reverse this disaster for Western civilisation.

The book: “DON’T BE FOOLED: MODERATES ARE A GRAVE DANGER TOO”

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/dont-be-fooled/paperback/product-w4k4myy.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/dont-be-fooled/ebook/product-rm69vjw.html

If you are serious about studying Islam, please also order the Abrogated Koran. Abrogation of verses is absolutely key to understanding the Koran. A standard Koran is confusing as it does not show which verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. Unfortunately the peaceful tolerant verses (that “moderate” Muslims rely on) have been abrogated by the intolerant hate-filled verses. This is the reality that everyone must understand urgently.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

With kind regards,

etc.

BOOK: DON’T BE FOOLED

MODERATES ARE A GRAVE DANGER TOO

The UK is on a trajectory towards civil war. If current demographic trends continue, the UK is very likely to have an Islam-controlled government in the latter half of this century.

“Moderate” Muslims have zero theological basis for being moderates. If they understand Islam, they will know this. They are acting as a smokescreen for the advancement of Islam by stealth. We must rapidly get up to speed on the facts about Islam, and call them out too.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/dont-be-fooled/paperback/product-w4k4myy.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/dont-be-fooled/ebook/product-rm69vjw.html

BOOK: THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

WRITING EMAILS TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

I urge that you also write to MPs. Of course, write using your own words, don’t copy my words. You can write about the same topics as I do, but it must be as an independent message.

There are some 650 of them.

Sending an email to that large number does have its challenges.

The details how to do it efficiently, with step by step instructions are here:

DAN BURMAWI ON X

DAN BURMAWI ON SUBSTACK

https://www.danburmawi.com/about

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My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the article below for details. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. I was working in the Physics department at the time. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. It was an utterly surreal experience to have to be justifying my opposition to Islam, to the Physics Professor who was head of the Physics department! Some 4 centuries after Galileo had a similar experience when trying to explain planetary movements to the Roman Catholic inquiry. How low the UK universities have sunken. They do not uphold rationality nor fair treatment of exemplary employees, in the face of pressure from Islam.

I have subsequently written numerous more books on the topic of Islam. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate.

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