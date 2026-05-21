Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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dave's avatar
dave
6h

All 2.9 billion of them cocksuckers.

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Cath's avatar
Cath
4h

Another great piece on why we must reject the very concept of compatibility with our values and civilized way of life. The very idea that a single moderate Muslim actually exists is a fallacy, because at the drop of a hat they will allow their ideology to destroy ours.

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