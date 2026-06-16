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EMAIL TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

There MUST be a cross-party combined effort to suppress Islam

Dear {{Forename}},

If you have read my earlier emails, you will know the harsh reality: Islam itself (not just “Islamism” or “radical Islam”) is simply not compatible with Western civilisation. It is not compatible with modern concepts of Human Rights. It is not compatible with the concept of equality between men and women. It is fundamentally incompatible with the Golden Rule (whatever Wikipedia may state to the contrary).

ISLAM IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH ANY OF US

Islam does not care whether we are left wing or right wing. It does not care if we are capitalist or Marxist. It will slit all of our throats, when the time is right for it to take over. The Koran itself make that clear enough, and the lessons of history make that clear enough.

The Marxist useful idiots who helped topple the Shah of Iran were soon eliminated once their period of usefulness expired. I wish that those on the left particularly would learn this lesson of history: your support for Islam is not going to end well, for you!

ISLAM COMMANDS VIOLENCE

Here is a key point: I might disagree with you regarding various matters, say how the economy should be run. But that does NOT mean I want to kill you, of course not. We can hopefully have a rational debate about it. But the same cannot be said about Islam. If you state publicly your disagreement with it, then almost certainly you will receive death threats from Muslims. Why? Because the Koran commands them to do it.

The Koran commands that those who oppose Allah and his messenger must be fought. And have their throat slit. What kind of religion is that? Of course it is not like other religions, because it is a totalitarian political ideology with aspects of religious practice. It commands the death penalty for apostates - those who leave it.

ISLAM IS MORE A CULT THAN A RELIGION

We have Western politicians still stating that Muslims must be free to practice their religion. I suspect that such confused individuals have not in fact taken the trouble to read the Koran. It includes numerous very clear instructions to kill non-Muslims. Such verses have not been abrogated (effectively deleted) and so are just as relevant today as 14 centuries ago. When you say you want Muslims to be free to practice Islam, this includes you having your throat slit. Please do wake up urgently to this reality. The Koran is freely available online, you have zero excuse for ignorance now.

Please understand this: Islam is not reformable. Over the centuries some have tried, and it invariably ends badly for them.

Please understand this: the “moderates” have no theological argument against the radicals. In some cases the so-called “moderates” do not understand their religion very accurately. (For example they quote the “no compulsion in religion” verse, to try to prove that Islam is peaceful. However they seem to have no concept that this and similar tolerant verses have been abrogated, effectively deleted by the intolerant hate-filled verses.)

In all cases the “moderates” simply do not have the stomach for the fight. We really cannot pin the entire future of the UK on the misguided hope that the moderates would prevail. It has not happened elsewhere, so why would the UK be an exception?

REALITY MUST BE RECOGNISED

After the London bombings of 7/7/2005 Prime Minister Tony Blair stated that it was nothing to do with “true peaceful Islam”. He blatantly lied. It is EVERYTHING to do with Islam. Islam itself, not “Islamism” or “radical Islam”. Yes there are components of Islam that are peaceful, and there are components that are violent. But you have to understand that the violent take precedence over the peaceful.

It was not just Labour that propagated this Blairite lie. The Conservatives and Lib Dems did so enthusiastically too.

After the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013 all prominent politicians lied to the public: Conservatives - David Cameron and Boris Johnson. Lib Dems - Nick Clegg.

Cameron is a far more effective liar than Johnson. Cameron can do so with a completely straight face whereas Johnson cannot help smirking - that is called “duping delight”.

The public is utterly sick and tired of these blatant lies designed to shield Islam itself from criticism. It absolutely must stop now. We had 2 decades of it, and it has not improved matters. Indeed it has left us unprotected, and made matters worse. There are more jihadis now in the UK than ever. If the lies had worked, you would expect there to be fewer.

PLAN OF ACTION

There must be a commitment from ALL MPs across the political spectrum to be accurate and honest when discussing Islam. This is a prerequisite for everything else. There must be no more shielding of Islam from criticism. For example, after the next jihadi terrorist attack, there must be an absolute honesty: yes indeed Islam itself is at the root of this attack. The public already knows this fact, there really is no benefit to be gained by politicians trying to deceive the public. All it achieves is a further erosion of trust. Appeasement further emboldens those who wish to destroy us. Zero tolerance for political Islam. It seeks to take over and is subversive. Anyone who encourages it or protects it from criticism must be regarded as a traitor to the UK, and put on trial accordingly. All Islamic organisations that seek to subvert must be shut down. This includes the Muslim Brotherhood and its offshoots, the IRGC and so on. There must be a concerted effort to persuade Muslims to leave Islam. This must be done at sufficient scale, as for example the campaign to encourage the takeup of the Covid vaccine. The Government has the resources to do this, and it is an urgent task. Islam itself is evil, you can easily demonstrate this to your own satisfaction by simply reading the Koran. It is the greatest possible kindness that non-Muslims can do for Muslims to help them leave Islam. It is a large and necessary task right now. Immigration of all Muslims must halt. Even if individuals might be well qualified in a particular skill, it is too risky. The second generation is often more radical than the parents. And furthermore, high qualification is no guarantee that they will not be terrorists - remember the Glasgow airport attack was perpetrated by a qualified doctor and an engineer. Expel all Muslims who have no legal claim to be here. And encourage the others to go. They must be persuaded that the UK will become an increasingly incompatible place for Muslims. If they wish their children to remain as Muslims, and not become apostates, the best chance of doing that is by bringing them up in an Islamic country and not in the UK.

There will be various other tasks necessary, that is not a complete list, but is a starting point.

PERSUADING MUSLIMS TO LEAVE ISLAM

This is an absolutely key and central task.

Already in the UK around a quarter of younger Muslims have left Islam. If that can be increased to 33% (and assuming zero immigration) then the Muslim population would gradually stabilise and no longer grow. Above 33% it would shrink. Increasing it to 50% would cause it to shrink rapidly, and I believe that is an achievable goal.

Where does the 33% figure come from? Simply that Muslim women on average have 3 children. A stable population requires 2.1 children.

In fact it does not even need to be 33%, due to cousin marriage. I am strongly opposed to cousin marriage - it results in horrendous disabilities. But the fact that it exists causes Islam to grow less rapidly than it might otherwise - those disabled children are not capable of having children of their own.

The primary reason why Muslims leave Islam is because they are disgusted by the immorality of Allah and Mohammed. The behaviour of Mohammed is simply incompatible with modern concepts of decent behaviour. If he was alive today he would certainly be serving several life sentences in prison for his actions.

Anyone who shields Islam from criticism is condoning sex with a 9 year old girl, beheading and mutilation of non-Muslims, keeping slaves including sex slaves, and murder on an industrial scale.

I urge all non-Muslims: you MUST stop shielding Islam from criticism. Condoning evil is an evil in itself.

Very helpfully, a Muslim has conducted a survey of 6,300 Muslims, asking them what is the main reason why they have doubts about Islam. He gave 4 options. And by far the most common reason is because of the immorality of Islam.

The survey:

this article is a work in progress. I must do another task now, but will complete it later

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Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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