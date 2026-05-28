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The concerning censorship of articles that discuss Islam

Dear {{Forename}},

Numerous articles online are age restricted censored in the UK.

Purportedly this censorship is to protect children from pornographic websites, and websites promoting drugs or suicide or other harmful content.

However I am finding many articles that would be perfectly suitable for intelligent teenagers to be free to read. They are censored for this one reason: they criticise Islam and its practices.

It should in any case be the responsibility of parents to judge what their own children can view online. There are numerous phone apps available that parents can install and adjust the settings. Government intervention is unnecessary interference, and with the thin end of the wedge towards totalitarianism. Freedoms once lost are unlikely to be regained. It is the ratchet move to infantilise society. Which of course suits totalitarian governments very well.

In any case, it is utterly pointless - teenagers tend to be very tech savvy, and they can surely find ways around such online censorship. If a teenager wants to view porn they will find a way to do so. No amount of government intervention will prevent it. The net effect is that these restrictions simply undermine further the public trust in the government.

There is demonstrably a very significant over-reach. This censorship is now preventing UK readers from accessing many articles on Islam. I have copied one such article below that is censored in the UK. Please read it, and tell me specifically why the UK government has censored this article. There is nothing in it that promotes violence against Muslims. It is simply stating some rational observations. I am quoting it as an example. I did not write this article. I do not necessarily agree with everything in it. However it is absolutely necessary in a democratic society that freedom of expression is permitted and encouraged.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer sat in the Oval Office, and brazenly stated to President Trump that the UK has freedom of speech. That is a blatant lie. And the President knows it. Starmer should know it too, since he is the one who introduced this censorship.

EXAMPLE ARTICLE CENSORED IN THE UK

Quote:

The woke are one step away from saying the Shahada

There can be nothing more distasteful than to hear a kafir with atrocious pronunciation saying “As-salamu-alaikum” to Muslims.

Anjuli Pandavar

May 09, 2026

Every person on earth belongs to one of two categories, Muslim or kafir.1 The first question on every Muslim’s mind upon encounter with a stranger is always: is this a Muslim, or not? Their entire relationship beyond that point, whether it is to last sixty seconds or sixty years, depends on the answer to that all-determining first question. Beyond the answer, the Muslim will either be honourable, supportive and empathetic towards the new acquaintance, or deceitful, hostile and cold—all appearances to the contrary notwithstanding—and their relationship will only change when the acquaintance changes from kafir to Muslim, or from Muslim to kafir.2

This condition of empathy towards ourselves and disavowal towards others, ranging from subtle and mild to overt and extreme in both instances, manifests the Islamic doctrine of al-wala’ wa’l-bara’, an insider-outsider doctrine obligatory on every Muslim. It presents in the individual as a compressed emotional repertoire accentuated towards the extremes, and heightened vulnerability when not validated. Seeking out like company is not only for the comfort of familiarity, but also for avoidance of the anticipated discomfort of encounter with the other.

Amongst the kufaar in the West, an analogue for al-wala’ wa’l-bara’ has been under construction by stealth for more than half a century, and since 2000, sold to the UK, as “a community of communities”:

Britain was “both a community of citizens and a community of communities, both a liberal and a multicultural society”. Since citizens had “differing needs,” equal treatment required “full account to be taken of their differences”. Equality, the report insisted, “must be defined in a culturally sensitive way and applied in a discriminating but not discriminatory manner”.3

This nirvana shall be attained through stages of deliberately-orchestrated social fracturing. What had functioned well-enough for millennia as common decency, love thy neighbour as thyself, the Golden Rule, and other forms of communal restraint and latitude with which we all got along just fine, deepening organically over time, now had to be “improved” post-haste in order to avoid purported hurt or offence.

Picking up in the 1970s from where feminism left off, ethnic difference was reified, as had sexual difference before it, into something that had to be protected from evolving away from a purported authenticity. In South Africa, we called this apartheid. In Europe, Australia and North America, inspired by communist thought control, it was called “political correctness.” Social cohesion, imperfect as it was, became mutual exclusion. Every fracture is now assigned something to be offended about and the behaviour or utterance that would avoid the supposed offence laid down in new social mores. Society thus reduced to a landscape of victim-groups, glorified as “communities” to which each person now “belonged,” whether they wanted to or not. On the basis of some attribute, everyone came to be automatically assumed to belong to the “community” most closely associated with that attribute. When I had the temerity to criticise gay activism, I was berated for betraying “my community,” something I never had and never will have. I found this presumption offensive.

In Britain, local government “anti-racist” policies allocated resources on an ethnic basis through their respective “communities,” triggering ethnically-based competition for resources and thereby entrenching racism in British social consciousness. This competition was quickly dubbed “The Victimhood Olympics,” in turn triggering further fracturing into ever-narrower “communities” based on ever more creative victimhoods.

Self-policing quickly followed: speech-control; though-control; censure; ostracism. No one wanted “their community” tarnished with “hate speech” and have their access to resources put at risk. Controlling what may or may not be said in “our community” became fierce, which brings us nicely to the Islamic doctrine of “enjoining the right and forbidding the wrong,” the obligation on every Muslim to enforce Shari’a. Everyone becomes entitled to “call out” anyone for perceived infractions of political correctness and so we have a population made ready for a police state.

Now that society is nicely disintegrating into ever-sillier “communities” of competing victims, it is time to put it all together again, but not quite as it used to be. Enter Inclusion. Communities can now be reconsolidated back into larger, distinct cultures, both equal and retaining their “inherent” victimhood status. In the new order, all people are equal, but some are more equal than others. “White culture” is less equal than all other cultures, while Islamic culture is more equal than all other cultures. From this point on, there can be only one outcome: Muslim domination. Welcome to multiculturalism.

Multiculturalism, that was insinuated into different Western countries in a variety of ways, elevates into state policy the reification of differences with rigid boundaries between ethnic and religious groups, while simultaneously commanding society to now include each “community” in all things. All employers, all social institutions, all providers of services, all clubs, everywhere people mixed, now became subject to the tyranny of ethnic quotas. Victimhood is no longer a one-time community name hack that secures your place on the victimhood ladder. The claimed victimhood needs to be boosted with multicultural credentials, and remember the some more equal than others? You need your ethnic inclusion quotas, ostensibly reflecting proportions within the national population, but no one was ever going to bring the house down on you for “underrepresenting” white males, yet just to be on the safe side, you’ll make sure you have a hijabi prominently displayed in your gardening poster.

Non-PC speech, that can now “offend” cultures, as well as encompass much more than adjectives describing people, casts its dragnet wider to ensnare also acknowledging or denying history, geography, literature, anthropology, economics, etc., as well as revealing unflattering statistics or expressing unflattering opinions, never about white males, they’re fair game, but always about Muslims, whose sensibilities must never be offended. For the rest, the “offence” that is the contrived partner of political correctness, needs to morph into something more dynamic. Enter vulnerability: “I don’t feel safe.”

Everyone who is not in “my community” suddenly becomes a threat from which I need protection. Enter the virtue signal. One starts by complimenting the other, no matter how stupid the compliment. Now the other can relax. He or she is not going to get stabbed. Normal interaction can proceed. Offence at this level becomes “hate speech,” warranting institutional intervention. At one end, it becomes a recognised social good to provide “safe spaces” in which no one needs to hear anything that might “trigger” them. Whereas confronting your neighbour for saying “cripple” instead of “disabled,” for instance, keeps policing working nicely at the “community” level, not every citizen is necessarily comfortable with “correcting” the “hate speech” of strangers. There is a social good for that, too.

For purposes of social control, the possibility of offending someone upon first encounter must be weaponised to bring about social atomisation, all fearful of all. At first encounter, there must be the presumption of threat. Every encounter with a stranger must be presumed an unsafe space. Enter the virtue signal. The totalitarian state controls the space between two people encountering each other for the first time, and prescribes the appropriate virtue signal for encounter between the two “communities” or “cultures” to the encounter. The virtue signal, by this point, is no longer some inane personal compliment, but expressing your approval or disapproval of a more general social reality, past, present or future. Whatever virtue they signal has nothing to do with reality; it serves purely to say, I’m not going to harm you. Everyone is made to behave as if there is no longer any trust in society, even though there still is, and quite a lot of it. But don’t worry, Big Brother has a plan.

When, in its October 2019 “Hate Crimes Awareness Week,” British police asked the citizens of Orwell’s island to report “hateful behaviour”4 even if it isn’t a crime and even if they have no evidence, Britain had graduated from a shabby police state to a decent, respectable police state, one that can claim its rightful place and hold its head high in the top tier of police states, right up there with the Soviet Union, with the People’s Republic of China, with the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea, with the Syrian Arab Republic, with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and of course, with Orwell’s Oceania. It would be a fair bet that reporting the Qur’an for hate crime would get the good citizen arrested for hate crime. The Qur’an and Muhammad, and by extension, Muslims, may never be criticised.

The state encouraging the reporting of “hateful behaviour” against which they take action is also right up there with the Islamic institution of Ihtisab, the state organ that, like the British police, takes enjoining the right and forbidding the wrong to a whole new level. They prowl the streets on the lookout for Shari’a transgressors, both speech and action. Who does not recall Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman assaulted to death by the Iranian religious police for improper wearing of the hijab, or Mecca in 2002, when the Saudi Shari’a police stood in the doorway of a burning girls’ school, both hindering emergency services because the girls were not modestly dressed and beating back into the flames any fleeing girl who had failed to put on her niqab. Fifteen girls burnt to death.

Controlled speech leads to controlled thoughts lead to controlled actions. Controlled speech, thoughts and actions lead to correct speech, thoughts and actions lead to obligatory speech, thoughts and actions. In the end, if you refused to say “Heil Hitler,” your life was destroyed. In Pakistan, if you did not join the mob in baying for Asia Bibi’s blood, you would end up spilling your own. Soon, if the Western kufaar do not say, “Peace be upon him,” at the mention of Muhammad’s name, they will be in peril. There are many in the West who have voluntarily abdicated their free speech, free thoughts and free actions to say “Peace be upon him” without a sword over their necks, and feel themselves virtuous for doing so. There can be nothing more distasteful than to hear a kafir with an atrocious pronunciation saying “As-salamu-alaikum” to Muslims. This is not virtue-signalling to make Muslims feel safe; it is virtue-signalling to make themselves feel relevant, or worse, to make themselves feel safe from Muslims. Don’t kill us; we’re good. What virtue-signalling do Muslims do? It is forbidden to them to even reciprocate your eagerly-proffered “As-salamu-alaikum.” Instead, they’ll wish “something good” for you, and you, naïve kafir, will be touched—how nice—except that what the Muslim means is that he wishes you will become Muslim.

The “vulnerable victims” upon whom virtue signals are bestowed are empowered by the virtue signal, for they may reject it and thereby deny the good credentials of the one who virtue-signals. Much public humiliation of Israelis start with an Israeli thinking it is a good idea to virtue-signal a Palestinian or Palestine supporter by offering a handshake. There is nothing virtuous about virtue-signalling. It is an instrument of totalitarian power in general and of jihad in particular, whichever way it is proffered. On the face of it, “who deserved sympathy, which words signalled seriousness, which questions made people uncomfortable,” to borrow words quoted by Kile Jones.

The “vulnerable victims” are now in a position to construct their own required virtue signals. And thanks to postmodernism and the negation of objective truth, they can each construct complete histories whose sole reference is what makes the particular victims feel “safe,” i.e., it is their truth. Virtue-signalling becomes both the seed and the sustenance for “narratives,” itself a corruption of the perfectly good English word, narratives. A virtue signal can now be a slogan (Free, free, Palestine), a two-paragraph comment ranting against Jews, a news item in the New York Times, a book, or even an entire encyclopaedia. These elaborate contrived realities, e.g., the Jews stole the Palestinians’ land, cease to exist alongside objective reality; they abolish objective reality. Try to reconcile the Qur’an’s scientific claims with objective reality. It is not possible. The Muslim has no choice but to accept Qur’anic claims without question. A Muslim will not risk his Qur’anic fidelity by contemplating objective reality. He functions by bifurcating his brain. The woke do something similar.

To use the example just given, someone might assert, the Jews stole Palestinian land. One might respond: when did the Jews steal Palestinian land? The virtue signaller might reply, in 1948. If one then pointed out that in 1948, there were no “Palestinians” in contradistinction to Jews, more often than not this elicits the response, I don’t know history; I only know that Jews stole Palestinian land in 1948. The truly frightening thing about such an admission is that it does not bother them in the slightest that they don’t know the history, yet they feel themselves on solid enough ground to make their claim. What makes their ground so solid? Their virtue-signalling narrative is accepted by the victim at whom it is directed, in this case, the “Palestinians.” Virtue-signalling reveals itself to be nothing less than totalitarian propaganda. Here one is still talking about the woke. In the case of Muslims, invoking facts is downright sinister, underhand trickery. You’re up to some kind of devilry if you bring in facts.

Virtue signalling is at its most pernicious in Western universities. One student recounts his experience:

These rooms often would clash with my studies of Jewish history. Jewish history doesn’t fit the theoretical tools used in post-colonial studies. Pogroms and expulsions from Arab lands doesn’t a colonizer make. Mizrahi Jews, the Shoah, October 7th, the hostages, Jewish persecution. None of these fit their binaries. These things complicated the picture the room wanted to draw. So they were treated differently. Palestinian suffering was given context, language, history, sociology, and grief. Jewish suffering was given the obligatory nod, less (sic) you seem antisemitic. But then it was made political before it was allowed to be human.

In other words, objective reality, in this case, history, especially Jewish history, is subjected to jihad (of the tongue) before it is subjected to study. What is thus studied is not history, but propaganda as if it were history, and therefore free of propaganda.

Hamas could be explained through blockade, occupation, humiliation, trauma, and resistance. Jewish fear was explained through power. One side received interpretation. The other, indictment.

Any attempt to put this right now registers as enemy propaganda.

Antizionism in these spaces often functions as belonging, before it functions as a topic of study. It gives students a language, a role, and a community. It tells them who the villains are, who the victims are, and what kind of person they become by agreeing. The reward isn’t only being right. It’s being included. (My emphasis)

At this point, the woke person feels exactly as terrified of exclusion as the Muslim who doubts Islam. To the taking of offence and the claiming of vulnerability can now be added the fear of exclusion. These deliberate psychological contrivances are far more sinister than they might at first appear. They are forms of graduated control similar to the free speech-obligatory speech continuum. Its sinisterness lies in its targeted graduation. In the abstract, when someone from community or culture x encounters someone from another whose virtue credentials are not obvious, these must be established before all else, so it can be determined whether the space, i.e., being with them, is “safe,” meaning that they hold common views, norms, beliefs on a raft of issues. If they are not from the same “community” or “culture,” yet give the correct virtue signal, then they are an “ally” and can be included in your world. The subliminal presumption here is that if they are not an “ally,” then they are an enemy, and not only an enemy of mine, but an enemy of my precious credentials, and hence a threat to my place in my “community”.

People will surrender an astonishing amount of intellectual caution for the privilege of belonging to a righteous community. Because beneath the politics or morality lies something older and more powerful: the fear of losing one’s place among the righteous.

The virulent proliferation of virtue signals exchanged upon first encounter becomes unwieldy, calling for a more efficient shortcut, a kind of badge, hence boiled down to curt couplings of elective personal pronouns (devoid of all semantic content, reflecting the postmodern negation of objective reality). It doesn’t matter what pronouns you choose, the fact of stating your “chosen” pronouns means you’re one of us, or at least an ally, the little cylinder of space we share is safe and I may welcome you into my world. For want of a better differentiation, I shall designate those virtue credentials offered and accepted across the entire spectrum of “communities,” such as “pronouns,” universal virtue credentials.

Within a broad category of woke communities, say, climate activists, eco-warriors and vegans, “they/them” might be too broad to offer certainty of safety in the space, for instance, the person you’re talking to might be a vegetarian. They might have to come up with something narrower, like recently getting back from a Just-Stop-Oil action and show their bandaged palm from where they had superglued themselves to the road. Wow, what commitment to the planet! We may call this a general virtue credential.

A required virtue signal might have to be specific. In an environment of political factional splintering, what virtue signal not to give can be more important than which one to give. Let us talk here of a particular virtue credential. Since the October 7 Palestinian massacre of Israelis, adherents of wokism have been down to a very particular virtue signal: whether the person encountered supports Palestine, or its equal opposite, opposes Israel/hates Jews. This is the mother of all virtue signals, as all wokism drives towards this one point at which the opposite of ally becomes explicit: enemy. Now the woke occupy the same space as the Muslim: the other is enemy. Muslims go on jihad. What can the woke do beyond screaming for Palestine weekend after weekend, or taking their abuse of Jews one step further? How do the woke enhance their virtue credentials beyond this Palestine/Israel singularity? Either they go to Gaza, or they convert to Islam. The first option involves finding a (Hamas organised) flotilla and getting yourself onto it; the second option involves saying the Shahada.

The Muslim with whom we opened this essay, in having to establish upon first encounter whether a stranger is a Muslim or not, is in fact establishing whether the stranger is a Muslim or an enemy, for all non-Muslims are enemies, no matter how much such non-Muslims may virtue signal their hatred for Netanyahu, support for the Palestinians, or love for Muslims. The Muslims are religiously obligated to fight them, regardless of how much they virtue-signal their “awareness” that not all Muslims are “extremists” or “jihadists” or “Islamists” or whatever the latest differentiator, they remain the enemy. It is tragic to see Australian Jews describe the Bondi massacre as “unfair,” because they hate Netanyahu and love the Palestinians. They should have been safe.

Multiculturalism coincides with elevating the wimpiest Muslims of whom even Allah cannot wholeheartedly approve, to a “community” equal to or higher than Allah’s favourites, the killers who die for him. The “moderate” Muslim may never contemplate whether the Allah he worships is the same Allah as the one the “jihadist” worships, or whether the Qur’an he reveres is the same Qur’an the “Islamists” revere, or whether the Muhammad he emulates is the Muhammad the “extremists” emulate.

“Moderate” Muslims are all that Westerners have to go on when they reassure themselves of how good Islam is and how wonderful it would be to capitulate to the Muslims’ every whim, just to prove they can get along with Muslims. “Making them feel at home” is the ultimate virtue signal. It is also the ultimate abstraction of your own subjugation to Islam, for you cannot but make yourself a pre-emptive dhimmi. This particular virtue signal costs many their lives.

With the normalisation of “safe spaces” in the Western mind and social discourse, Muslims now have a fair chance of getting away with their own “safe spaces,” from Shari’a no-go zones to Muslim-only cities. Street-by-street, through fouling up the neighbourhoods, violent intimidation and public prayer, they drive both the inhabitants and the forces of law enforcement out of large sections of Western cities, abolishing the state’s jurisdiction in these now “Muslim areas” and secede as de facto Islamic micro-states. Violence, brutality and intimidation are all inherent to Islam, and pervasively so. With Western people brought up to believe there is never a justification for violence and with the woke already lined up to submit, guess how this is going to go.

1 Kafir: The Islamic term for one who is not Muslim; plural ‘kufaar’ or ‘kafiroon,’ derived from ‘kufr,’ meaning ‘unbelief.’ Kafir has the same derogatory value as ‘nigger’ and is common currency amongst Muslims, whose hatred for the kufaar runs deeper than the hatred of the worst white racists for niggers, since the Qur’an, in so many places, expressly commands Muslims to hate the kufaar. For the most extreme of racists, ‘nigger’ might be a matter of life and death; for Muslims, kufr is a matter of Heaven and Hell.

2 “My relationship with any human being is dependent on what Allah has instructed me to do,” popular YouTube personality, Saudi Sheikh Assim al Hakeem, YouTube, 26 September 2011.

3 Kenan Malik, From Fatwa to Jihad: The Rushdie Affair and its Legacy, Atlantic Books, London, 2009, p62.

4 Robert Spencer, “UK police urge public to report ‘hateful’ behaviour ‘even if it isn’t a crime,’ say ‘you don’t even need evidence’,” Jihad Watch, 22 October 2019, https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/10/uk-police-urge-public-to-report-hateful-behaviour-even-if-it-isnt-a-crime-say-you-dont-even-need-evidence

/ end of quoted article

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