Draft email. I am running late this morning and will check over and tidy this up later.

EMAIL TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Regarding Islamic charity

Dear {{Forename}},

PROBLEMS WITH ISLAMIC CHARITIES

The Prime Minister has recently spoken about Islamic charities, with the intention that improper use should be shut down. In particular he stated that those which support antisemitism must be shut down. I fully agree with him. I also suggest that those which support jihad terrorism must also be shut down. Any reasonable person, irrespective of political affiliation, would surely agree.

Subsequently, a Lib Dem MP has written, stating that the recipients of charitable assistance should be anybody, irrespective of their religious status. Which I am sure that she is well-meaning. But does that in any way conform with the reality of Islamic charities?

Let me quote several verses from the Koran. And of course look these up and read them in the context of the adjacent verses.

FORBIDDEN TO HELP NON-MUSLIMS

This verse forbids Muslims from helping non-Muslims:

Koran 28:86. Thou hadst no hope that the Scripture would be inspired in thee; but it is a mercy from thy Lord, so never be a helper to the disbelievers.

THE KORAN MANDATES THE MURDER OF NON-MUSLIMS

The following verse states that Muslims who kill non-Muslims are guaranteed paradise. A Koran was found open at this verse, in the home of the Muslim who used his vehicle to mow down and murder non-Muslims in New Orleans. In addition, one of the Muslims who murdered Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013 spoke to camera, and stated that At-Tawbah (chapter 9 of the Koran) obliged them to do it. And unfortunately, and I wish it were not so, that is exactly what that chapter commands Muslims to do.

Koran 9:111 Allah has indeed purchased from the believers their lives and wealth in exchange for Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah and kill or are killed. This is a true promise binding on Him in the Torah, the Gospel, and the Quran. And whose promise is truer than Allah’s? So rejoice in the exchange you have made with Him. That is ˹truly˺ the ultimate triumph.

(By the way, there is no such command in the Gospel. A Jewish friend tells me there is no such command in the Torah either. The Koran cannot be trusted for factual accuracy.)

That verse (Koran 9:111) also explains the so-called “suicide” bombers. Suicide is forbidden in Islam. However if a Muslim were to die while attacking non-Muslims, then they are guaranteed a place in paradise (also known as the garden). Killing non-Muslims is thus the greatest religious duty that they have. No other action - praying or fasting or pilgrimage to Mecca comes with a guarantee of paradise. If they consume alcohol or keep a pet dog etc then that cancels out an amount of praying. This verse probably also explains why an alcoholic Muslim murdered three gay men in a park in Reading. Murdering them was his only guarantee of paradise, according to Koran 9:111, after he had thoroughly messed up his life as a Muslim, and was otherwise destined for hell.

ISLAM ALWAYS WILL BE ANTISEMITIC

There are numerous verses in the Koran (and other Islamic scriptures such as the Hadith) that have a hatred of Jews. Unfortunately it is the case that antisemitism is hard-baked into Islam. Nobody has the authority to delete even a single verse, and so Islam is now, and always will be antisemitic. This is the reality you must acknowledge.

QUOTES FROM THE FIRST HAMAS CHARTER

Here are several examples of anti-Jew hatred, that are also quoted in the first Hamas Charter. The second Hamas Charter should thus be regarded as an addendum to the first, rather than a replacement of it. Koran verses are regarded as the word of Allah, and thus no man-made document can supersede them.

“The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. Only the Gharkad tree, (evidently a certain kind of tree) would not do that because it is one of the trees of the Jews.” (related by al-Bukhari and Moslem).

“But the Jews will not be pleased with thee, neither the Christians, until thou follow their religion; say, The direction of Allah is the true direction. And verily if thou follow their desires, after the knowledge which hath been given thee, thou shalt find no patron or protector against Allah.” (The Cow - verse 120).

“Verily ye are stronger than they, by reason of the terror cast into their breasts from Allah. This, because they are not people of prudence.” (The Emigration - verse 13).

“O true believers, contract not an intimate friendship with any besides yourselves: they will not fail to corrupt you. They wish for that which may cause you to perish: their hatred hath already appeared from out of their mouths; but what their breasts conceal is yet more inveterate. We have already shown you signs of their ill will towards you, if ye understand.” (The Family of Imran - verse 118).

“Whosoever mobilises a fighter for the sake of Allah is himself a fighter. Whosoever supports the relatives of a fighter, he himself is a fighter.” (related by al-Bukhari, Moslem, Abu-Dawood and al-Tarmadhi).

“They will not fight against you in a body, except in fenced towns, or from behind walls. Their strength in war among themselves is great: thou thinkest them to be united; but their hearts are divided. This, because they are people who do not understand.” (The Emigration - verse 14).

“..and we have put enmity and hatred between them, until the day of resurrection. So often as they shall kindle a fire of war, Allah shall extinguish it; and they shall set their minds to act corruptly in the earth, but Allah loveth not the corrupt doers.” (The Table - verse 64).

“Say unto those who believe not, Ye shall be overcome, and thrown together into hell; an unhappy couch it shall be.” (The Family of Imran - verse 12).

STATEMENT BY THE PRIME MINISTER

Following the stabbing attack on two Jewish men by a Muslim man in Golders Green, the Prime Minister made a statement deploring it. He committed to tackling antisemitism in charities. Quote:

“We will introduce much stronger powers to shut down charities that promote antisemitic extremism.”

https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-remarks-from-downing-street-on-golders-green-attack-30-april-2026

There have been cases where antisemitism was found to be rife among the directors of a very prominent Islamic charity operating in the UK. It was reported by the Guardian: “

A LIB DEM MP WRITES

Quote:

“Promoting religion in itself is not what most people understand by charitable work, and charitable status should never be used as cover for intolerance, extremism, or harm. The Liberal Democrats are committed to protecting both freedom of religion and freedom from religion, ensuring equal treatment for people of all faiths and of none.

We recognise that many faith-based charities deliver vital services and play a positive role in communities across the UK. However, charitable status should be reserved for organisations that provide a demonstrable benefit to the wider public, not just to members of a religious group. It must never be used to legitimise harmful practices or discrimination.

We support greater clarity and consistency in the definition of “public benefit” so that all charities, religious or otherwise, are held to the same fair standard. The party therefore calls on the government to review existing guidance to safeguard against abuse of charitable status, while upholding the right to freedom of religion and belief.”

/ end quote

I do fully agree with the statement: “charitable status should be reserved for organisations that provide a demonstrable benefit to the wider public, not just to members of a religious group. It must never be used to legitimise harmful practices or discrimination.”

However as seen above, the Koran itself permits helping of Muslims only. This verse is highly relevant, as a reminder:

Koran 28:86. Thou hadst no hope that the Scripture would be inspired in thee; but it is a mercy from thy Lord, so never be a helper to the disbelievers.

SHOULD ALL ISLAMIC CHARITIES BE SHUT DOWN?

I have very clearly demonstrated to you above (and for brevity have omitted considerably more evidence) that Islam itself is:

Strongly antisemitic, and Promotes violent attacks against non-Muslims.

These two factors are integral to Islam. Islam itself, not just “Islamism” or “radical Islam”. This is mainstream standard Islam. Please end any naive wishful thinking that you may be suffering from. These two factors cannot be separated out or removed. For brevity I have omitted very many other evils that are inherent in Islam, such as promotion of sex slavery (and hence the “grooming” gangs are rife), cousin marriage, mistreatment of women, etc etc. I can very easily provide the scriptural evidence of this if you request it. It is all in the public domain anyway, it is not a secret. Just do some honest searching and you easily find it.

Given the very many evils associated with Islam, and in the context of the statement of the Prime Minister regarding antisemitism in Islamic charities, we are faced with the question, seriously:

Should ALL Islamic charities be shut down?

I think that any decent rational person would have to answer: “Yes”.

NEXT STEPS

We have been repeatedly and consistently lied to by politicians regarding Islam. Over several decades now. And that is across political parties - Labour, Conservatives, and Lib Dems. They are all on record trying to deceive the public regarding the reality of Islam. After every jihad terrorist attack stating “nothing to do with true peaceful Islam”.

For example after the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013 Prime Minister David Cameron, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and London Mayor Boris Johnson are on record denying the linkage with Islam. You can fairly easily find their statements on YouTube. They blatantly lied.

There must be no more lies about Islam by politicians.

But the positive truth must now be spoken. Stopping lying must be the first step. The second step must be an absolute honesty now with the public. And anyone who speaks about Islam must include a statement that Islam itself permits antisemitism / rape gangs / terrorism / cousin marriage etc. According to the circumstance.

So for example, if there is another example of the stabbing of Jews by a Muslim, the Prime Minister (whoever that may be) should include in their statement that Islam itself has a hatred f Jews. Being honest MUST include the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Deception by omission must also cease.

And there must be a concerted effort, using all the persuasive power of the State, to persuade Muslims to leave Islam. Islam is not really a religion as others are such as Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism etc. Islam, properly described, is a cult not a real religion, for this basic reason: it commands the death penalty for those who leave it. No other religion does this, that I am aware of.

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