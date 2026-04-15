Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
7d

That MP must be totally ignorant, or wilfully negligent. Today there are no excuses for being ignorant. The recent "mass prayer" at Trafalgar Square was a well-needed wake-up call of the

Islamisation problem. At Speakers Corner, The Islamic "mass prayer" has been happening, on and off, for years. The police initially did nothing, even though this was in direct violation of the Royal Park's rules. The police have been forced to break up these mass events, but it's an ongoing battle. The other problem we face is making sure that the younger generation become

educated on the true facts of Islam. Just imagine if a decent number of students read "Islam versus Human Rights". They would be in a position to challenge any indoctrination by brain-washed teachers.

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
7d

This is well worth watching, 12,000 views in 3 hours, he has a third of a million subscribers on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/qEp9dVzNtxA?si=fmKMnffLpYjkwjjA

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