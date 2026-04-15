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It is not contrary to the human rights of Muslims to oppose aspects of Islam.

Dear {{Forename}}

I received the following statement from a Labour MP. It includes a number of popular misconceptions regarding Islam and human rights. Quote:

“As for your comments about Islam, I must remind you that freedom of religion or belief is a fundamental human right. This is a tolerant multi-faith country, built on diversity and respect, in which all faiths contribute towards creating a richer society. I welcome the Government’s commitment to building a Britain where all communities feel safe, and where the contributions of people of all faiths and beliefs are warmly welcomed.”

CORRECTIONS

Freedom of religion or belief is not in fact a fundamental human right, where that religion contradicts the human rights of others. There is in fact a hierarchy of human rights. The European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) Article 9 makes this clear, quote: “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief, in worship, teaching, practice and observance. Freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs shall be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of public safety, for the protection of public order, health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.” Certain aspects of Islamic practice are already illegal in the UK, including FGM, honour killing, stoning to death for adultery, the execution of homosexuals, rape as a judicial punishment (as practiced in Pakistan - the sister of the rapist was raped by the brother of the victim), and so on. Islamic scripture (and hence Sharia law) commands the death penalty for ex-Muslims. That is clearly contrary to ECHR Article 9: “this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief”. Executing ex-Muslims is already illegal in the UK. In other words, UK law already prevents absolute freedom of religion. This is decidedly not a “tolerant multi-faith society”. Islam is intolerant of all other faiths. There are numerous verses in the Koran that easily prove this. For example, Koran 9:5 abrogates (effectively deletes) 108 earlier revealed more tolerant verses. It commands Muslims to murder “Mushrikun”, which includes Christians. If Islam really is tolerant, then Nigeria would be one of the most tolerant multi-faith societies on earth, being about half Christian and half Muslim. Instead, Muslims are slaughtering Christians on a massive scale. It is barely reported in the mainstream media, because it contradicts the narrative of a tolerant Islam. The Muslims believe they are doing good, doing the will of Allah, by following the clear instructions in the Koran to murder non-Muslims. The UK is not quite as bad as Nigeria, but will be in the latter part of this century, if current demographic trends continue. This statement is demonstrably false: “all faiths contribute towards creating a richer society”. Muslims are disproportionately a burden on society. Muslim men have an unemployment rate of around 50% and Muslim women an unemployment rate around 80%. They also disproportionately commit crimes. They account for 18% of prisoners (about twice the rate of non-Muslims), and in category A prisons it is up to 45%. And 61% of prisoners convicted on terrorism offences are Muslim. Group rape gang convicts are by far most prevalently Muslims. Not surprisingly, because Mohammed kept sex slaves, and used “the spoils of war”, including such sex slaves, as an incentive for his fighters. There are 5 verses in the Koran that permit sex slavery. Islam decisively does NOT contribute to creating a richer society. Anyone claiming it does is willfully ignoring the facts. Our society was far better, more cohesive and law-abiding, and high trust, before Islam arrived. We have zero obligation to accept it or its evils. It degrades every society it enters. All communities cannot feel safe, where one of the communities is Islamic. Please read the Koran, and examine history to easily prove this fact to yourself. Yes it would be a nice ideal society if it were true that all communities could feel safe, but it just cannot happen while Islam is part of the mix. Koran 9:111 rewards Muslims with paradise if they kill or are killed while fighting non-Muslims. The impediments to “building a Britain where all communities feel safe” cannot be any clearer. To imagine otherwise is naive wishful thinking. Being in denial of reality is itself an impediment to building a better society.

WHY SO MANY PEOPLE FUNDAMENTALLY MISUNDERSTAND ISLAM

The fundamental category error in the above statement by the Labour MP is this: the assumption that Islam is like other religions. It is not. Within Christianity there is the concept of separation of Church and State. We are so used to this idea that we don’t realise that it is a very unusual concept in the span of human history. And it certainly does NOT apply to Islam.

Islamism - political Islam - is an integral part of Islam overall. The idea of a “true peaceful Islam” and separately “Islamism” is a false concept. It appears to have been concocted by Western leaders (Presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, and Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron among others) in order to make their military adventures in Islamic lands more palatable. And to deny the accusation that they were modern crusades against Islam.

All Islamic rulers and governments are obliged to operate within the constraints of Sharia law. If they do not, they lose legitimacy and are soon deposed. This has been the reality for 14 centuries. In other words, the Christian concept of separation of Church and State has no parallel within Islam.

If Islam did make this separation, and to do so it would have to abandon large chunks of the Koran, then of course they can practice their religion freely. However, Islam is a totalitarian ideology with the aim of controlling and subduing non-Muslims worldwide. Using physical violence. What sort of religion is that? The Koran commands Muslims to cut my throat, and mutilate me by cutting off my fingers. Look up Koran 8:12. In these circumstances, no civilised society can tolerate Islam. To tolerate Islam is to allow it to grow and strengthen, and it eventually destroys that society. Do you understand?

If you do understand, I urge you to help your Parliamentary colleagues to understand even the basics of Islam. It is not in fact complicated, it just takes some perseverance to read their scripture, for you to easily understand the key aspects for yourself.

POLITICIANS MUST STOP TRYING TO DECEIVE THE PUBLIC

The public has an increasingly solid understanding of Islam and its evils. The Overton window has shifted. The public can no longer tolerate politicians blatantly lying in order to shield Islam from criticism. Any politician who does so is on the wrong side of history. Those who appease evil are complicit in that evil.

HOW TO DEFEAT ISLAM

Islam can be defeated. Anyone who seeks the truth and good moral values is on the side of opposing Islam and its numerous evils. If we can preserve our freedom of expression, and using the power of communication that the internet provides, Islam should not be able to survive. And that would be a great blessing for humanity.

I am not proposing the mass slaughtering of Muslims. Certainly not. What I do seriously suggest is a concerted effort in the UK, by the UK Government, to persuade Muslims to leave Islam. Already a quarter of younger Muslims in the UK have left Islam. If that could increase to 33% then their population size would stabilise. Above 33% apostasy rate the numbers of Muslims in the UK would shrink. And their associated evils would shrink too. It would require a serious commitment to supporting apostates, as they will certainly receive death threats, and those threats are credible.

Such a campaign to promote apostasy on a large scale is absolutely necessary now. It may seem unpalatable, but is far preferable to the alternative: widespread violent civil war. Which do you prefer? Pretending there is no problem is a serious problem in itself. The single main reason why Muslims leave Islam is this: they realise how immoral the teachings and life of Mohammed are, and they want nothing to do with it.

Look up Professor David Betz. He has given many interviews on YouTube. Civil war is his specialist subject. He is giving grave warnings that the UK is heading for civil war. Do heed his warnings. You as an MP have a serious responsibility to prevent civil war.

As discussed above, opposing some Islamic practices (FGM, rape of non-Muslims, killing apostates, murdering and mutilating non-Muslims, etc.) is already in our laws, and not regarded as infringing their human rights to practice their beliefs. Secular UK law has thus placed itself above Sharia law. It should also not be regarded as infringing their human rights to persuade them to leave Islam entirely.

SHARIA LAW HAS NO PLACE IN WESTERN DEMOCRACIES

The Labour Government in 2008 gave official recognition to Sharia law to operate in the UK. With the connivance of Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams. The Church of England is thus complicit in the mess that we are currently in.

In 2013 the coalition Conservative - Lib Dem Government made Sharia Bonds legal for use in the City of London. These of course are administered using Sharia law.

For the UK to survive, Sharia law MUST be made explicitly illegal. The errors of 2008 and 2013 must be undone, with urgency. Do you understand why? Because permitting a parallel legal system, in any form whatsoever, is to undermine Parliamentary sovereignty. This is a betrayal of the citizens of the UK, and in fact is an act of treason. And those MPs who went along with it have de facto made their own role redundant - Islam regards the laws of Allah (i.e. Sharia) as superior to man-made laws. The latter being eventually discarded. Do you grasp the enormity of these errors?

HONEST PEOPLE KNOW THAT ISLAM IS EVIL

Islam itself is evil. Please get used to hearing this fact stated publicly. And don’t make a fool of yourself by claiming it is peaceful and tolerant. That statement is very easily disproven. That is a delusion of the Blairite era, and his various heirs in this matter, including David Cameron, Nick Clegg, and Boris Johnson. They made so may errors. They blatantly lied to the public regarding Islam, after every jihad terrorist atrocity. In order to shield Islam from criticism. They repeatedly stated that the terrorist attacks were nothing to do with Islam. The public cannot tolerate any such lies any more.

ISLAM IS FUNDAMENTALLY INCOMPATIBLE WITH HUMAN RIGHTS

I do urge all Members of Parliament to read the book “Islam Versus Human Rights”. It examines in detail these and numerous other aspects of these matters. Available as ebook and paperback, only via these links:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islam-versus-human-rights/paperback/product-8m4jey.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islam-versus-human-rights/ebook/product-q6dvnjp.html

BOOK: ISLAM VERSUS HUMAN RIGHTS

In the West, the concept of Human Rights has a long history of development. The opposition to totalitarian forms of Government has led to the Universal Declaration shortly after WW2. The Islamic world has attempted to join in with its own definitions, however seeking to word these in accordance with Sharia Law. This clearly is absurd. The deceitfulness of the Cairo and Arab declarations are examined.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islam-versus-human-rights/paperback/product-8m4jey.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islam-versus-human-rights/ebook/product-q6dvnjp.html

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