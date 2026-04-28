Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
10h

Tommy is the bravest, toughest man in Britain, MPs take heed, Britain take heed!

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
9h

It's high time that the British patriots take their country back from the woke, regressive, useful idiots.

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