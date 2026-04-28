EMAIL TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Is it time for you to take heed of Tommy Robinson?

Dear {{Forename}},

You almost certainly have heard of Tommy Robinson.

What have you heard?

That he is a tattooed racist far right thug?

Do you think that his message may have some merit? That there are very grave problems with Islam itself.

Or alternatively, that true Islam is a peaceful religion, that has been hijacked by a tiny minority of radicals. Do you believe that? If you believe that, I need to ask: have you in fact read the Koran?

Almost invariably, those who think Islam is a peaceful religion, on further inquiry it turns out that they have made virtually zero effort to understand it, and they are simply regurgitating what Tony Blair, David Cameron, Boris Johnson and others have said. Without doing any thinking or inquiry of their own. If this is you, I do urge that you spend just an hour or so reading chapter 9 of the Koran. And see the reality for yourself. The Koran is freely available online, there is zero excuse not to read it.

I am not asking that you must like Tommy Robinson. All I am asking is that you take heed of his warnings. He has been thrown into prison numerous times, because his message about Islam is unpalatable to successive governments. Yet he keeps bouncing back. You have to be astonished by his resilience. He keeps going, despite everything that the state throws at him. And despite the many credible death threats from Muslims. And despite the huge toll it has taken on his family life.

He has been touring the USA, warning their government and their citizens of the severe threat of Islam itself. And to warn the USA to hopefully avoid the many grave errors that the UK has made, in its appeasement of Islam over several decades

Watch his speech, given at the University of Florida, 17th April 2026.

The key extracts:

The full speech:

You cannot any longer ignore Tommy Robinson. An increasing number of people are listening to him, and you have to up your own game now, to respond to the concerns he raises about Islam itself. Or if you are on the side of Islam, you have to up your game in order to counter the very valid points he makes. Ignoring him, dismissing him as a “far right racist” is not going to work. We are well beyond using slurs of “racism” as a tool of suppressing information. I do not myself think he is a racist. I may be wrong, but I see no evidence of it. Yes he criticises Islam, but most normal people realise that Islam is not a race.

On 13th September 2025 the “unite the kingdom” freedom of speech rally drew a huge crowd of well over 100,000 people in London. With the exception of President Trump, I cannot think of any public figure in recent years who would draw such crowds. Certainly not any Member of Parliament! The wealthiest man on earth, Elon Musk, gave a speech at that rally via video link. You cannot ignore or dismiss this phenomenon.

In context, an estimated 300,000 to 600,000 people attended the public ceremony held on Friday, January 20, 2017, at the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. The event was the 58th presidential inauguration.

Tommy Robinson is just one man. You can choose to ignore him or not. However he represents the thoughts and concerns of at an absolute minimum 100,000 citizens. And almost certainly the concerns of 10s of millions of people, to a greater or less extent. You cannot ignore them, assuming you wish to be re-elected. It is time to seriously take heed of these concerns.

I do believe that eventually mainstream Members of Parliament will be obliged to acknowledge that Islam itself is a serious threat to the wellbeing of the UK. Islam itself, not just “Islamism” or “radical Islam”. Islamism (political Islam) is an integral part of Islam overall, and cannot be separated out. Christianity has the concept of separation of Church and state. There is no such concept in Islam. It is a grave error to apply our Western modes of thinking to Islam - they are very different.

My concern is that the moment of open honesty will come too late to do anything to halt and reverse it. Time is running out very rapidly now. I have calculated that the point of no return for the UK becoming Islamic is in the date range 2030 - 2040. And a Muslim majority around 2065 - 2070. The majority date is somewhat irrelevant - Islam will be well in control by then, with zero prospect of reversal.

Islam itself is demonstrably evil. The Koran itself commands evil acts, which the violent jihadis implement. There is a direct causal link between Islamic scripture and the terrorist acts that it commands. This reality can no longer be denied.

Speak out now, for the sake of your own children and grandchildren. They will curse your inactivity, if you condemn them to a life of subjugated dhimmis, in the latter half of this century. A child born today in the UK will be living under an Islamic government by the time they are in their 30s or 40s. This is the reality, please wake up!

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” ― Dietrich Bonhoeffer

If Dietrich Bonhoeffer were alive today, I am sure he would endorse Tommy Robinson. Tommy speaks out against evil. Would Bonhoeffer speak well or ill of you?

If every MP had the courage and determination of Tommy Robinson, then Islam would be very firmly and rapidly put in its place. Do you want to save Western civilisation, or not? If you do not, then you must very seriously question your motivation for being an MP at all. And make way for those who do want to save it.

Halting and reversing the Islamification of the UK must be placed very high on your priority of tasks. The time has run out now to put it off or ignore it.

Best wishes,

etc.

Please order these books, they are necessary tools for the task:

Abrogated Koran: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Project Phoenix UK: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/project-phoenix-uk/paperback/product-jewdnd4.html

Concise Islam: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

HOW TO SEND EMAILS TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Of course sending an email to your own MP is very straightforward. But please use your own words, don’t just copy and paste my words.

But how do you send an email to all MPs? There are 650 of them. It is either a long and tedious task, or you must be smart and use “mail merge”.

The instructions how to do it, and the spreadsheets needed of MP email addresses are here, via the article linked below. I do urge you to write to them all too. The aim is not to receive replies from them. If they reply, that is a bonus. The key aim is to educate them regarding the reality of Islam, and the serious threat that it represents.

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