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Is Hilary Benn MP inadvertently Islamophobic?

Dear {{Forename}},

In a recent interview with Nick Ferrari on LBC, Hilary Benn was repeatedly asked the question:

“Is beheading an alien culture?”

He refused to answer with a simple and honest “Yes it is.” Instead he tried to avoid answering it directly. The interviewer kept asking the same question, some 5 times, and eventually Mr Benn replied:

“It is alien to all right thinking people.”

I can very easily demonstrate to you that beheading is core to Islamic cultures, see the Koran quote below.

Therefore what Hilary Benn has de facto stated is that Islam is incompatible with right thinking people. Hilary Benn must presumably be regarded as Islamophobic now, for making such a statement. I hope that in a future interview Nick Ferrari will ask him: “Are Muslims who believe the Koran right thinking people or not?”

Islam has been beheading people from its very early years. Mohammed commanded the beheading of hundreds of Jews in Medina, who had refused to convert to his religion. Here is a quote from mainstream Islamic scripture describing the beheading of hundreds of male Jewish prisoners. Such scriptures are quite matter of fact about it, and are not at all apologetic. Since Mohammed did this and he is regarded as the exemplary man for Muslims to follow, it is not any surprise that today Muslims see it as their religious duty to kill Jews.

Ibn Ishaq describes the killing of the Banu Qurayza Jewish men as follows:

Then they surrendered, and the apostle confined them in Medina in the quarter of d. al-Harith, a woman of B. al-Najjar. Then the apostle went out to the market of Medina (which is still its market today) and dug trenches in it. Then he sent for them and struck off their heads in those trenches as they were brought out to him in batches. Among them was the enemy of Allah Huyayy b. Akhtab and Ka`b b. Asad their chief. There were 600 or 700 in all, though some put the figure as high as 800 or 900.

The Jewish girls and women were taken as sex slaves. The Koran has 5 verses that permit sex slavery, and hence Muslims do not regard it as immoral to rape non-Muslim girls, in their rape gangs. Several hundreds of thousands of non-Muslim girls are estimated to have been raped in the UK by Muslim men. These verses permit it and hence they do not regard it as immoral, since Mohammed allows it:

Koran 4:3, 4:24-25, 33:50, 70:30, 23:6.

The Koran itself commands Muslims to cut the necks of non-Muslims, which is taken to mean beheading. Quote:

Koran 8:12 Remember, O Prophet, when your Lord revealed to the angels, “I am with you. So make the believers stand firm. I will cast horror into the hearts of the disbelievers. So strike their necks and strike their fingertips.”

The Koran commands mutilation of non-Muslims:

Koran 5:33 Indeed, the penalty for those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and spread mischief in the land is death, crucifixion, cutting off their hands and feet on opposite sides, or exile from the land. This penalty is a disgrace for them in this world, and they will suffer a tremendous punishment in the Hereafter.

The Koran promises Muslims who murder non-Muslims a guaranteed place in paradise. This is the only way that a Muslim can be absolutely sure of paradise, particularly if they have done bad things in their life, such as drinking alcohol.

Koran 9:111 Allah has indeed purchased from the believers their lives and wealth in exchange for Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah and kill or are killed. This is a true promise binding on Him in the Torah, the Gospel, and the Quran. And whose promise is truer than Allah’s? So rejoice in the exchange you have made with Him. That is ˹truly˺ the ultimate triumph.

The jihadi who mowed down pedestrians with his vehicle in New Orleans had a Koran open at verse 9:111, quoted above. There is zero doubt that such verses in the Koran are the primary motivators of jihadi Muslims.

There have been numerous cases of Muslims beheading or attempting to behead non-Muslims. French teacher Samuel Paty. Three gay men had their throats cut in a park in Reading by an alcoholic Muslim who presumably saw it as his only sure route to paradise.

The two Muslims who attacked Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013 came with knives to behead him - a meat cleaver. Thus demonstrating that beheading was their pre-meditated intention. After the murder and before the police arrived, one of them spoke to camera and stated “At Tawbah made us do it”. At Tawbah is chapter 9 of the Koran. And you just need to read it to see that he was theologically accurate to say so.

Prime Minister David Cameron, Deputy PM Nick Clegg and Mayor Boris Johnson were very quick to deny any link between the murder and the teachings of Islam. By the above quotes I have accurately shown you that those three politicians blatantly lied to the public regarding the reality of Islam.

The public is increasingly well informed regarding Islam, the evil teachings in the Koran, and the link between Islamic scripture and the evil behaviour of Muslims. The lies by politicians that Tony Blair initiated with his mythical “true peaceful Islam” cannot be tolerated any longer. We are heading towards civil war according to Professor David Betz. I hope it can be averted, but it can ONLY be averted if politicians will begin to speak the harsh truth about Islam.

You have only one question to answer to yourself: Will you tell the truth and be on the right side of history? Or will you continue to tell lies to shield Islam from criticism, and thereby be on the wrong side of history?

You must make your decision right now. Time is very rapidly running out now, if we are to save Western civilisation.

It takes courage to speak out against the lies that have dominated for over two decades now. However you must know that future generations will curse you if you fail to act against evil and against deceit.

You must make the effort to study the Koran. However, do not waste your time reading a standard Koran. A standard Koran is very confusing as it does not indicate which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted). Thus giving you a false understanding of it. The peaceful tolerant verses such as “no compulsion in religion” have been abrogated by verses commanding violence and religion-inspired hatred. A standard Koran fails to indicate this. Only the Abrogated Koran makes this clear. Do not delay. Order the “Abrogated Koran” only via these links:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

Yours sincerely,

etc.

BOOK: ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

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It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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