Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
29m

Obama on Islam: https://x.com/IslamInvasion/status/1999658279060774918?s=20

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Donna's avatar
Donna
1h

He walked right into the trap he was trying so hard to elevate himself above. We shall be making much of this in the future 👍

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