MY EMAIL TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Ending the Islamic antisemitic attacks

Dear {{Forename}},

The attacks on Jews by Muslims in the UK must stop.

Following the stabbings in Golders Green of two Jewish men by a Muslim man, the Prime Minister made a statement. I have watched the statement carefully and read the transcript. See the transcript here:

https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-remarks-from-downing-street-on-golders-green-attack-30-april-2026

I agree with the Prime Minister that “We will strengthen our security and protect our Jewish community, but I also call on everyone decent in this country to open their eyes to Jewish pain, Jewish suffering and Jewish fear. I call on everyone to come together and fight antisemitism and I call on everyone to fight for the decent, respectful, tolerant Britain that I and millions of people love so that our freedom and our values can still speak loud and true to a community that can no longer take it on faith.”

Much of the statement was very helpful. However, it was unhelpful in what it omitted, namely that this vile antisemitism is inspired and energised by Islam itself. If the evil of antisemitism is to be tackled thoroughly, then the primary root cause must be named. It is not possible to solve any problem, unless the root of the problem is first identified, and stated honestly and accurately.

Islam itself has a hatred of Jews. As evidenced by the actions of their prophet Mohammed. And encouraged and commanded in Islamic scripture. This is mainstream Islam, it is not a fringe sect. It is not “Islamism” or “radical Islam”. It is Islam, plain and simple.

I do urge everyone who wishes to end this evil of antisemitism, to actually read the Koran. Unfortunately, for several decades now, the root cause has been denied by successive governments. Tony Blair stated that it angers him that the blame for terrorism is pinned on Islam. He claimed that it is “terrorism pure and simple”. As though it came from nowhere. Successive Prime Ministers have parroted his blatant lies about Islam, including David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson. All of them have denied the link between jihad terrorism and Islam itself. If we are to rid the UK of Islam inspired terrorism and antisemitism, the first requirement is to drop the official government lies, that are designed to shield Islam itself from criticism.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews are also shielding Islam from criticism - against the best interests of the Jewish community in the UK. Their document “Commission on Antisemitism”, written by Lord Mann of Holbeck Moor, and the Rt. Hon Dame Penny Mordaunt DBE, was published in July 2025. There is a significant problem with their document: nowhere does it mention Muslims or Islam! Yes for sure, the far right antisemitism must also be tackled, that is also evil. However the primary threat is from Muslims and Islam. Why cannot this be acknowledged openly and honestly? It really is not complicated, nor hard to understand.

It is never going to be solved, unless and until the root cause is understood and acknowledged officially.

Antisemitism has shaped Islam from its earliest beginnings. And energised Mohammed to be a warlord, with the consequent very rapid military expansion of Islam.

Islam initially was largely just a religion. And as such was very ineffective. When Mohammed and his followers were in Mecca, he achieved only around 100 estimated followers. They became deeply unpopular with the polytheists in Mecca, as he had dismissed all but one of their gods. Briefly he had a revelation that there were three goddesses (the moon goddess, the goddess Venus, and the goddess of fate), female companions of the original moon god Allah. But Mohammed later recanted that such goddesses exist, and he claimed that Satan had inspired him to preach their existence, hence “the Satanic verses”. Mohammed promoted just the moon god Allah, and rejected the other 300+ gods whose figurines were housed in the Kaaba. Those Satan-inspired verses are acknowledged in mainstream Islamic texts as having once existed in the Koran, but were later deleted. Salman Rushdie wrote a novel of the same title, and lives under constant threat from Muslims, because those verses are a deep embarrassment for Islam. Rushdie brought their existence to worldwide attention.

I have a question for Muslims: how many more verses are there in the Koran that were inspired by Satan, but have not been recognised as such and still remain in the Koran? If Satan could fool Mohammed once, then it is highly probable that Satan inspired him multiple more times. The circumstances of the Satanic verse revelation is in mainstream Islamic documents. It is not a concoction of Salman Rushdie or of other infidels. He simply reported on this embarrassment for Islam, and wrote a novel about it.

Mohammed and his followers became hated in Mecca, and moved to Medina, over 400 km to the north. This is according to the standard Islamic narrative, which almost certainly is faulty. But we will not get side-tracked. This is what Muslims believe, and so for this purpose we should not get sidetracked by reality!

In Medina there were Jewish communities. Mohammed initially hoped that they would accept him as a genuine prophet. But they, being knowledgeable of their own scriptures, could see how absurd his claims to prophethood were, and laughed at him. Mohammed could not stand ridicule, and slaughtered the Jewish men, and took the Jewish women and girls as sex slaves. A Jewish woman (whose husband and male relatives had been slaughtered at the command of Mohammed) fed him a poisoned meal, which immediately killed one of the Muslims. Mohammed himself suffered ill health, and eventually died, blaming the poisoning for his health problems. Not unsurprisingly, Muslims hate Jews - a Jew tried to murder their prophet.

There are numerous Islamic scriptures expressing hatred of Jews. Just read the first Hamas Charter, it quotes several of them. Nobody has any authority to delete those verses, and so this hatred will endure for as long as Islam exists.

The Prime Minister stated: “We will introduce much stronger powers to shut down charities that promote antisemitic extremism.” I agree completely with that aim. However, does the Prime Minister not understand that every Islamic charity is antisemitic? For the simple reason, as I have demonstrated above, that Islam itself is antisemitic. Islam itself promotes terrorism. Just read Koran 9:111 to rapidly verify this fact for yourself. There are well over 100 pro-jihad verses in the Koran. And very many in the Hadith too. Every Islamic charity must therefore be shut down.

In early 2020 I wrote to the Charity Commission. A Gulf state had identified that several UK based charities were pro-terrorism. After some delay the Charity Commission did reply to me, and their email was dismissive of my concerns. Just a month or so later, one of the charities of concern that I had highlighted, Islamic Relief Worldwide, fired all of their directors - a journalist had uncovered their pro-terrorism and antisemitic online messages. It was reported in the Guardian, see this article dated 23 August 2020:

“Muslim charity’s board steps down over antisemitism row”

https://www.theguardian.com/news/2020/aug/23/islamic-relief-worldwide-entire-board-steps-down-over-antisemitism-row

The charity director described Jews as “grandchildren of monkeys and pigs”.

This is what the Koran itself states, that Jews (and Christians) are monkeys and pigs. Clearly the root of this antisemitism is Islam itself. Quote:

Koran 5:60 Say (O Muhammad SAW to the people of the Scripture): “Shall I inform you of something worse than that, regarding the recompense from Allah: those (Jews) who incurred the Curse of Allah and His Wrath, those of whom (some) He transformed into monkeys and swines, those who worshipped Taghut (false deities); such are worse in rank (on the Day of Resurrection in the Hell-fire), and far more astray from the Right Path (in the life of this world).”

Some apologists for Islam try to dismiss this and several similar verses. But their co-religionsists do literally believe the Koran, thus these apologists cannot explain it away or dismiss the severity of the problem.

Prime Minister Starmer also stated: “If you stand alongside people who say globalise the intifada, you are calling for terrorism against Jews and people who use that phrase should be prosecuted. It is racism, extremely racism and it has left a minority community in this country scared, intimidated, wondering if they belong. So, I say again this government will do everything in our power to stamp this hatred out.”

The Prime Minister can very easily and with immediate effect demonstrate his sincerity: he must fire Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. There is photographic evidence, easily found online, of her at just such a gathering of those who hate Jews and who hate Israel. She was photographed holding a placard, which stated, quote:

“Palestine Solidarity Campaign

FREE

PALESTINE

END ISRAELI OCCUPATION

www.palestinecampaign.org”

In his statement, the Prime Minister clearly targetted those who actually state “globalise the intifada”, but also those who stand alongside them. This of course includes Shabana Mahmood.

I hope the Prime Minister is sincere in his commitment to stamping out antisemitism wherever it is found. Unfortunately it is to be found within his own cabinet! It is the responsibility of all MPs, across parties, to force him to follow up his words with actions: he must immediately fire Shabana Mahmood.

I find it perplexing that The Telegraph, the Express, and Jacob Rees-Mogg have all endorsing her at the same time. It seems a curiously co-ordinated campaign. The Telegraph article title is “Shabana Mahmood would make a better Prime Minister than Keir Starmer”. Are they completely unaware that she stands alongside antisemites at pro-Palestine rallies? Are they completely unaware that she has herself held a Palestine Solidarity Campaign placard calling for Palestine to be rid of “Israeli occupation”? We all know that this de facto means the calling for Jews to be expelled from their own country. The original logo of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign was a green circle with PSC in white letters, and a map of Israel in white. This was on the placard that Shabana Mahmood held. The message clearly is shown by that logo - the expulsion of Jews. The logo has subsequently been changed. WHY was the logo changed? Because the real message was too obvious maybe?

I urge you to read the Koran. Islam itself is evil, that is very apparent from the numerous evil verses in the Koran, that promote religious hatred. Hatred of Jews, Christians, and polytheists. It is very clearly stated. It is your duty as an MP, to speak uncomfortable truths in Parliament. Every honest MP must urgently speak out against Islam itself. Islam itself, not just “Islamism” or “Islamic extremism”. Islam itself is extreme! The hatreds of Jews and others from the 7th century, as expressed in many Islamic scriptures, has no place in a modern nation. Please have the courage to say it.

The Abrogated Koran can be ordered here:

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Swearing of oaths on the Koran is meaningless, since the Koran itself permits Muslims to break their oaths.

Koran 66:2. Allah hath made lawful for you (Muslims) absolution from your oaths, and Allah is your Protector. He is the Knower, the Wise.

This core problem cannot be circumvented by clever words. It cannot be contextualised away. Islam permits deceit, and Allah is described in the Koran itself as “the best of deceivers / schemers”. Swearing of oaths on the Koran must urgently be made specifically illegal. I already wrote to you, giving details. Thus, any Muslim who swore an oath on the Koran never properly entered their office or role or position anyway. This applies to all Muslim MPs, and it applies to the Home Secretary too. All Muslim MPs must therefore be immediately banned from Parliament, until such time as the matter is properly resolved. They should also be banned from any public role that involves swearing an oath of office. That oath is utterly meaningless. You have to agree with this logical argument. And then act according to truth and high moral values. Islam permits deceit, and is an evil ideology. The public is increasingly aware of this fact. It is vain for some MPs to believe that they can continue to try to fool the public regarding the reality of Islam. You just need to speak honestly and openly regarding the reality of Islam, in order to regain the trust of the public. It really is not complicated!

Best wishes,

etc

I used Grok to turn that photograph into a video clip. Please do share this clip widely:

SEE ALSO

SWEARING AN OATH ON THE KORAN MUST BE MADE ILLEGAL

YOU CAN WRITE TOO

But use your own words, don’t just copy mine.

Here are the spreadsheets of MP email addresses, and instructions how to send the emails efficiently.

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