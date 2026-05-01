Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
7h

These placards saying FREE PALESTINE and END COLONIZATION is so absurd because there have not been a single Jew living in Gaza since 2005! Even their dead were removed from cemeteries! They had their own State, but lost it through their own fault, voting for terrorists and terrorism to take over their State.

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Jorge Arbelaez's avatar
Jorge Arbelaez
7h

Projections by very wicked folk.

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