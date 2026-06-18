WRITE TO YOUR OWN MP TOO

Of course write to them using your own words. Don’t just copy and paste my words or your email will not seem genuine. They will also have received my email and they will think it strange indeed if the words are identical!

You can make the same points as I do of course, but maybe put them in a different order too.

RUPERT LOWE HAS REQUESTED THIS:

Quote:

I have tabled a motion in Parliament relating to the publication of our Rape Gang Inquiry report.

The establishment must now finally act, not just talk.

That is what I am calling for. Action.

Please push your MP to sign - all have been invited.

/ end quote

EMAIL TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Be sure to support the motion by Rupert Lowe regarding rape gangs

Dear {{Forename}},

I urge you to sign the motion by Rupert Lowe, regarding the Rape Gang Inquiry that he initiated and led.

If you have already signed it by the time you receive this email, I thank you, and am very grateful.

Here is the link to the motion:

https://edm.parliament.uk/early-day-motion/66091

Independent Rape Gang Inquiry Report

EDM (Early Day Motion) 380: tabled on 16 June 2026

Motion text

That this House notes the publication of the independent Rape Gang Inquiry Report, established to examine the organised sexual exploitation of children across the United Kingdom; pays tribute to the survivors, whistleblowers, parents, campaigners and professionals who gave evidence; expresses profound concern at testimony detailing decades of rape, trafficking, violence, murder and abuse, alongside repeated failures by police forces, local authorities, social services, health bodies and successive Governments to protect vulnerable children; further notes the Inquiry’s findings regarding the scale of organised child sexual exploitation and the institutional reluctance to confront its causes and characteristics; believes that many victims were failed not only by their abusers but by the very institutions charged with their protection; calls on His Majesty’s Government to formally engage with the Inquiry’s findings and recommendations, to provide a full written response to Parliament, to publish a timetable for action, and to set out which recommendations it intends to implement; and urges the Government to demonstrate that no consideration of political sensitivity, community relations, or fear of causing offence will ever again take precedence over the protection of children.

/ end quote

Here is the Rape Gang Inquiry report. It makes for chilling reading:

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6810978a41bbc42489eafa81/t/6a314bb1151e511944bd4421/1781615537601/The+Rape+Gang+Inquiry+Report.pdf

It is over 200 pages.

I particularly draw your attention to the section “The Influence of Islam”. I do believe that this is absolutely key to the whole problem.

It is not just the UK that is suffering with Muslim men raping non-Muslim girls, it is happening in numerous other countries such as Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, and so on. The ethnicity of the Muslims vary, but the common factor is that they are Muslims. In the UK while Pakistanis are the predominant ethnicity of the perpetrators, in Bristol it is largely Somalis. This is not primarily about race or ethnicity, it is truly about the religion of Islam, that permits such evil behaviour. Similar behaviour - sex slavery - has happened for 14 centuries! The Koran permits it.

The blame MUST be primarily pinned onto Islam itself. The particular race of the perpetrators is secondary. And this is mainstream Islam, as I demonstrate with Koran quotes below, it is not “Islamism” or “radical Islam” or other such qualifiers that dishonestly seek to downplay the sheer enormity of the problem.

Quote from the report:

“At least eight theological aspects of Islam may contribute to cultural patterns that enable or normalise the sexual abuse of non-Muslim girls. These include (1) the doctrine of Muslim superiority, (2) the principle of loyalty and disavowal (al-walā’ wa-l-barā’), (3) male dominance over women, (4) enforced seclusion and veiling of women, (5) forced marriage combined with the absence of a fixed minimum age of consent, (6) the perception of female sexuality as inherently dangerous or fitna, (7) the historical sharia institution of slavery, (8) and the system of dhimmitude.

These are all rooted in classical Islamic theology, up to and including Islamic jurisprudence.”

The report notes the important contribution to examining this area by ex-Muslim Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She has produced numerous highly informative videos on YouTube, and I urge you to watch some of them.

The report examines each of the 8 aspects listed in the above quote. Do take the time to read these details.

I was not involved in writing the report, I would like to mention my own contribution to the examination of Islam generally.

The Koran is key to studying Islam. However a standard Koran is hard to accurately understand, for a fundamental reason: it does not indicate which verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. Yet abrogation is key. It is that the earlier revealed, generally more peaceful and tolerant verses are abrogated, effectively deleted by the later revealed intolerant, hate filled, violent verses, wherever contradictions exist.

The unfortunate reality therefore is that the “Islamist”, “radical Islam”, “extremists” and so on are the ones who have interpreted the Koran accurately. The so-called “moderates” seem not to have taken abrogation into account. Either they are ignorant, or they know it and are trying to falsely give a good impression, in order to lull the West into a false sense of security. Whether the “moderates” are ignorant or deliberately deceptive, it is a serious error to take them seriously. This is the harsh truth, I wish it were not so.

The time for delusional wishful thinking is over. We have had over 2 decades of it, and the situation has worsened, not improved. Those non-Muslims who persist in shielding Islam from criticism must understand this: Islam hates you too! Your appeasement today will not help you once Islam takes control. The useful idiot Marxists who helped topple the Shah of Iran were liquidated once their period of usefulness ended. This is likely to be your fate too, if you are an appeaser of Islam.

My contribution to the study of Islam is this: I have taken the list of abrogated verses that knowledgeable Islamic scholars have produced, and then edited a translation of the Koran accordingly. Crossing out the abrogated verses and showing the abrogating verses highlighted in bold. It has the title “Abrogated Koran”.

If any MP would like the PDF copy of it, then just reply to say so. Unfortunately the Parliament email system blocks me from sending you a PDF, so you would need to give me an alternate email address.

The words in the Abrogated Koran are identically the same as an existing translation that is well regarded. The reason for choosing that translation is simply that it is no longer restricted by copyright, as the author died more than 70 years ago. There are numerous parallel translations online, if the wording of a particular verse is confusing. We just need to get the gist of the meaning. Unless you want to be an Islamic scholar, that gist is sufficient for our purpose.

Order the Abrogated Koran here:

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

Sex slavery has been a feature of Islam since nearly its beginnings 14 centuries ago. Slaughtering men and taking captive girls and women as sex slaves has been a significant incentive for Muslim men to spread Islam. Islamic scripture makes no secret of it, and is not ashamed of it. It is not regarded as immoral since Mohammed did it and commanded his men to do likewise.

In the Koran there are 5 verses that permit sex slavery:

Koran 4:3, 4:24-25, 33:50, 70:30, 23:6.

The Muslim rape gangs are simply continuing the tradition of sex slavery, although constrained by circumstanced in the particular way they do it. The underlying mentality is just the same. And it is NOT regarded as immoral by Muslims.

All non-Muslims must urgently wake up to the sheer depravity and evil of Islam. And STOP shielding it from criticism.

The public is carefully watching MPs now. We can easily tell if you are on the right side of history or the wrong side. If you will simply sign the motion that Rupert Lowe has submitted, we will know which side you are on.

The party that Rupert Lowe started, Restore Britain, now has more members than the Lib Dems and the Conservative Party, despite only coming into existence recently. And they have turned out in large numbers to campaign in the Makerfield by election. The number of Restore Britain activists appear to be more than for the other parties combined! Existing MPs need to heed the trend.

With best wishes,

etc.

KORAN VERSES THAT PERMIT SEX SLAVERY

The phrase “right hands possess” refers to women and girls captured / enslaved by Muslim men. In other translations they are referred to as slaves or bondwomen.

Note that Koran 4:24 permits the rape of married women captives, even if their husbands are still alive, and it is not regarded as adultery in this case.

Note that Koran 33:50, in addition to endorsing sex slavery, also permits marriage between first cousins. Resulting in a high chance of recessive genetic disorders - horrific disabilities and mental retardation.

Koran 4:3 And if ye fear that ye will not deal fairly by the orphans, marry of the women, who seem good to you, two or three or four; and if ye fear that ye cannot do justice (to so many) then one (only) or (the captives) that your right hands possess. Thus it is more likely that ye will not do injustice.

Koran 4:24-25 And all married women (are forbidden unto you) save those (captives) whom your right hands possess. It is a decree of Allah for you. Lawful unto you are all beyond those mentioned, so that ye seek them with your wealth in honest wedlock, not debauchery. And those of whom ye seek content (by marrying them), give unto them their portions as a duty. And there is no sin for you in what ye do by mutual agreement after the duty (hath been done). Lo! Allah is ever Knower, Wise.

25. And whoso is not able to afford to marry free, believing women, let them marry from the believing maids whom your right hands possess. Allah knoweth best (concerning) your faith. Ye (proceed) one from another; so wed them by permission of their folk, and give unto them their portions in kindness, they being honest, not debauched nor of loose conduct. And if when they are honourably married they commit lewdness they shall incur the half of the punishment (prescribed) for free women (in that case). This is for him among you who feareth to commit sin. But to have patience would be better for you. Allah is Forgiving, Merciful.

Koran 33:50 O Prophet! Lo! We have made lawful unto thee thy wives unto whom thou hast paid their dowries, and those whom thy right hand possesseth of those whom Allah hath given thee as spoils of war, and the daughters of thine uncle on the father’s side and the daughters of thine aunts on the father’s side, and the daughters of thine uncle on the mother’s side and the daughters of thine aunts on the mother’s side who emigrated with thee, and a believing woman if she give herself unto the Prophet and the Prophet desire to ask her in marriage - a privilege for thee only, not for the (rest of) believers - We are Aware of that which We enjoined upon them concerning their wives and those whom their right hands possess - that thou mayst be free from blame, for Allah is ever Forgiving, Merciful.

Koran 70:30 Save with their wives and those whom their right hands possess, for thus they are not blameworthy;

Koran 23:6 Save from their wives or the (slaves) that their right hands possess, for then they are not blameworthy,

BOOK: ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

ACTION!

I am writing to all MPs in support of this.

You can write to them all too. The spreadsheets of email addresses of all MPs are given in this article, together with step by step instructions how to set up mail merge to make it an efficient process.

Thank you!

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

After subscribing, the second part of this article below is unlocked for you, and it has all the “download” buttons:

BOOK DETAILS

The descriptions of all the books, and the links to order them are here:

If you are being put off becoming a subscriber because of the barrage of emails - don’t. You can switch off receiving emails via the Substack settings. Search online for instructions how to do it. Or set up a separate email account to keep your main email account clear.

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