MY EMAIL TO THE BOARD OF DEPUTIES OF BRITISH JEWS

To: Board of Deputies info@bod.org.uk

To: Jewish Leadership Council info@thejlc.org

Properly tackling antisemitism

Dear Sir or Madam,

I have read the recent statement by the BoD and the Jewish Leadership Council, dated 5th May 2026. The statement has no title but begins “The Golders Green attack came seven months after…”

I have also read the BoD document “Commission on Antisemitism Report”, dated July 2025.

Whilst the report and the recent statement make many good and valid points, they are both lacking in one serious fact: they both fail to pin the primary blame for antisemitism on its source. They both fail to mention Islam or Muslims.

Unless and until the source of the problem can be identified and stated clearly, it is going to be impossible to address it.

And yes, right wing antisemitism is also a factor, and is an evil that must also be opposed. But it is not an existential crisis for Jews in the UK. Islam and Muslims very much are a threat to the very existence of Jews in the UK. Particularly in coming decades, as demographic change favours them.

Several decades of interfaith dialogue has clearly not worked. It has had the primary effect of promoting the false concept of a “true peaceful Islam”. And hence has seriously delayed any serious attempt to tackle Islam itself. It is a concept not based in reality, yet was promoted by successive Prime Ministers, starting with Tony Blair and continued by David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson. By blatantly lying to the public in order to shield Islam itself from criticism, after every jihad terrorist attack, successive Governments have very badly let down the Jewish community. And indeed have let us all down. We are in serious trouble when successive Governments blatantly lie to the public regarding the reality of Islam. Both left wing and right wing Governments, it appears to be a coordinated deceit at a level above party politics.

But the Jewish community does not help itself in this regard. It has gone along with these blatant lies by successive Governments. It is surely time to change this now. The Jewish community can have a very significant role in opposing that false concept. And would thereby do a great service not just to the Jewish community, but to the whole of the non-Muslim community in the UK and elsewhere. I do believe that, with courage, the Jewish community can provide this great moral leadership blessing: to be truthful and strong in the face of evil. Islam is indeed evil, this is what we are all facing.

Great strength of character and absolute honesty is required now. The time for half-truths and appeasement is long gone. The Jewish community can provide a strong moral leadership role in the serious task of tackling Islam itself and its multiple evils, of which antisemitism is one. Antisemitism cannot be tackled in isolation though - it is the entirety of Islam that must urgently be addressed.

The Overton window is shifting. Several Conservative MPs have stood in the Commons and spoken out against evils associated with Islam. Not just antisemitism, but also cousin marriage and Muslim rape gangs. Rupert Lowe MP has his own newly formed party. He is the most outspoken of any MP regarding Islam and its numerous evils.

I have written numerous emails to MPs over the years. My recent email, sent to all MPs, has the title “Ending the Islamic antisemitic attacks”. My email makes these key points, quote:

“Islam itself has a hatred of Jews. As evidenced by the actions of their prophet Mohammed. And encouraged and commanded in Islamic scripture. This is mainstream Islam, it is not a fringe sect. It is not “Islamism” or “radical Islam”. It is Islam, plain and simple.

I do urge everyone who wishes to end this evil of antisemitism, to actually read the Koran. Unfortunately, for several decades now, the root cause has been denied by successive governments. Tony Blair stated that it angers him that the blame for terrorism is pinned on Islam. He claimed that it is “terrorism pure and simple”. As though it came from nowhere. Successive Prime Ministers have parroted his blatant lies about Islam, including David Cameron, and Boris Johnson. All of them have denied the link between jihad terrorism and Islam itself. If we are to rid the UK of Islam inspired terrorism and antisemitism, the first requirement is to drop the official government lies, that are designed to shield Islam itself from criticism.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews are also shielding Islam from criticism - against the best interests of the Jewish community in the UK. Their document “Commission on Antisemitism”, written by Lord Mann of Holbeck Moor, and the Rt. Hon Dame Penny Mordaunt DBE, was published in July 2025. There is a significant problem with their document: nowhere does it mention Muslims or Islam! Yes for sure, the far right antisemitism must also be tackled, that is also evil. However the primary threat is from Muslims and Islam. Why cannot this be acknowledged openly and honestly? It really is not complicated, nor hard to understand.

It is never going to be solved, unless and until the root cause is understood and acknowledged officially.

Antisemitism has shaped Islam from its earliest beginnings. And energised Mohammed to be a warlord, with the consequent very rapid military expansion of Islam.”

/ end quote

You can read the whole email here on my Substack:

Please also take heed of Jonathan Sacerdoti. He has given numerous interviews, you can find them on YouTube. He is also active on X, and has written many articles on his Substack. He very much sees the connection between mainstream Islamic doctrine, and the significant and ongoing rise in antisemitism in the UK.

You may like to read his recent article “Stabbing Jews in London”. One of the key recommendations he makes is: “Speak openly against religiously inspired violence and intimidation.” Can the BoD and JLC do precisely that? It will take courage and honesty. But truth and high moral values are on our side, not on the side of Islam.

See his full article here:

I have written a number of books on Islam. Everyone must rapidly get up to speed on it. Here are several of my books of relevance to the Jewish community:

Allah is a Zionist

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/paperback/product-m2zzv5m.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/ebook/product-84yyvw9.html

Islamic Britain to Nuke Israel

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellsh-2050/islamic-britain-to-nuke-israel/paperback/product-nvg2md4.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islamic-britain-to-nuke-israel/ebook/product-gjym8gw.html

The Abrogated Koran

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

Finally, let let me make my position very clear:

I stand with British Jews.

I stand with Israel.

I stand against antisemitism.

I stand against Islam and its many evils. Islam has had a hatred of Jews since its earliest years. This is the painful fact that must urgently be acknowledged by everyone. Nobody has the authority to change even one verse in Islamic scripture, and so this hatred will never end - irrespective of how many “inter-faith dialogues” there may be. This is the stark reality.

I am not Jewish, but I can see the pain that the Jewish community in the UK is suffering. If I can be of any further assistance to the BoD or JLC, please don’t hesitate to make contact.

Pastor Martin Niemöller: “First they came for…. And I did not speak out…”.

I am doing my best to speak out against evil. Right now. Tomorrow will be too late. The “point of no return” for the UK becoming Islamic I have spreadsheet calculated as the year 2040. At the very latest. It could well be sooner. The point of no return is well before there is a Muslim majority. Once they are above around 20% of the population it will be impossible to halt. Before the point of no return, there is still the possibility of halting and reversing the domination by Islam.

With kind regards,

etc.

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