LUKE MYER MP

HIS EMAIL

Thank you for writing to me. I was very sorry to read about your friend's daughter and the appalling abuse she suffered. Those responsible deserved to face justice, and victims and survivors must always be listened to and supported.



I agree that authorities must be honest about patterns of group-based child sexual exploitation. For too long, institutions failed to confront evidence, sometimes because officials feared discussing ethnicity or cultural factors. That failure allowed perpetrators to continue abusing vulnerable children.



I have repeatedly pressed for stronger action. I was one of a small number of Labour MPs who publicly called for a national inquiry, supported a cross-party parliamentary motion seeking one, and have raised these crimes in Parliament. I therefore welcome the Government's statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, which will specifically examine ethnicity, religion and culture. The Government has also accepted all 12 recommendations of Baroness Casey's national audit, launched a national police operation and identified more than 800 previously closed cases for review.



The Casey audit found serious gaps and inconsistencies in the information held by the police, courts, local authorities and other agencies. Better recording and analysis are essential. Where religion is relevant to an offender's motivation, associations or offending pattern, it should not be ignored. However, any data collected must be accurate, consistently defined and useful to investigations, rather than based on assumptions about somebody's beliefs.



I cannot agree that Islam itself should be blamed for these crimes, or that Muslims should be expelled from the United Kingdom. Criminal responsibility belongs to the individuals who commit, facilitate or conceal abuse. Millions of Muslims reject sexual violence and live peacefully as members of our communities. Condemning an entire religious group would neither protect children nor bring offenders to justice.



Article 9 protects freedom of thought, conscience and religion. The manifestation of a belief can be restricted where this is prescribed by law and necessary to prevent crime or protect other people's rights. It does not permit rape, exploitation, forced marriage or any other criminal conduct. Those acts are illegal regardless of how an offender attempts to justify them.



There must be no political correctness, institutional defensiveness or fear of difficult evidence. Equally, we must not allow the rightful pursuit of justice for survivors to become collective blame against innocent people. My focus remains on exposing the full facts, holding institutions accountable and ensuring every perpetrator is pursued without fear or favour.



Best wishes



Luke

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Rape gang offender data collection is still inadequate



Dear Luke,



I welcome that the Police are now recording the ethnicity and nationality data of rape gang offenders. However that misses out the primary data: the religion. This data MUST also be recorded.



In Northern towns and cities the offenders are primarily Pakistani Muslims. In Bristol they are primarily Somali Muslims. The daughter of a friend of mine was a victim of a Muslim rape gang in Bristol. Her testimony in court sent them to prison. This evil is in many nations now, for example in Sweden the offenders are mainly Iranian and Iraqi Muslims. In Germany they are mainly Muslims from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Turkey.



The primary factor is that they are Muslims, the ethnicity is a secondary factor.



Unless the religious aspect is openly and honestly acknowledged, this incomplete recording of data by the Police is STILL shielding Islam itself from blame. Can we have absolute honesty now? Hiding the truth has been a factor in enabling and perpetuating this evil.



These gangs are doing a form of sex slavery. In the Koran there are 5 verses that permit sex slavery, and these verses are just as relevant today as 14 centuries ago. The blame for these Muslim rape gangs MUST be pinned onto Islam itself. The evidence is clear:



Koran 4:3, 4:24-25, 33:50, 70:30, 23:6.



Nobody has any authority to delete or ignore verses from the Koran. Thus the ONLY way that we will finally rid the UK of these Muslim rape gangs will be if we rid the UK of Islam. This is the harsh reality, that no amount of naive wishful thinking can assuage.



The “moderate” Muslims have zero theological arguments to oppose these gangs, for this fundamental reason: Mohammed kept sex slaves, and encouraged his followers to do likewise. Capturing women and girls was a significant incentive in persuading his followers to attack surrounding tribes. It never ended, and is still happening in places such as Nigeria.



You may argue that sex slavery is of its time, and no Muslim today really believes the bad parts of the Koran. It would be a serious error to think that. They do NOT regard those parts of the Koran as bad. The Koran itself commands Muslims to believe the entirety of the Koran, they are not permitted to pick and choose just the “nice” verses. Any who do are regarded as apostates, and hence destined for hell.



Our Western morality, founded on Christian values is NOT the same as Islamic morality - it is a grave error to assume any such commonality. Today in Pakistan an estimated 1000 girls per year are abducted by Muslim men, are forced to convert to Islam and to marry their abductor. It is generally Christian girls who are abducted. The authorities do little or nothing to prevent it. This is genuine Islam in action. Such behaviour is not regarded as immoral, because Mohammed did the same. Look up the Koran verses listed above, to prove this to your own satisfaction. They are just practicing their religion.



Contrary to popular opinion, Muslims in the UK do NOT have the absolute right to practice their religion freely. And this is made clear by the European Convention on Human Rights, article 9. Anyone who claims that Muslims have freedom of religion to practice it as they wish, have simply not understood the ECHR. This includes a number of Members of Parliament! I have written evidence of their failure to understand this key point.



If Mohammed were alive today, he would be in prison serving hundreds of life sentences. For many murders, rapes, enslavements, and incitement of religious hatred. Yet Muslims regard him as the perfect man to be emulated! Please stop pandering to this evil.

Summary of the problem:



The failure of the police to record the religion of the perpetrators is to miss the key piece of information. The ethnicity and nationality data alone is inadequate. Failing to record the religion is thus STILL to shield Islam itself from criticism. There must be zero further attempt to shield Islam. It deserves to be examined and criticised.



The blame MUST be pinned onto Islam itself. And this pinning must be done officially by the Government. It must NOT be regarded as “far right” to criticise Islam. Anyone who puts up such smokescreens and excuses is complicit in the evil of these Muslim rape gangs - shielding the root cause.



According to the European Convention on Human Rights Article 9, Muslims do NOT have the absolute right to freely practice their religion. For this reason: many Islamic teachings and practices and scriptures are diametrically contrary to the values that the ECHR seeks to uphold. And are opposed to the values of liberal Western democracies.



What must be done?



The ONLY way that the UK and other Western nations can survive with their values and societies intact, is to expel Islam. This is harsh, but you have to fully internalise the gravity of the threat we are facing from it. From Islam itself not merely “Islamism” or “Islamic extremism” or such terms. These terms are also shielding Islam itself from criticism and are a smokescreen.



We must demand absolute clarity of vision and thought, and reject naive wishful thinking. Otherwise we condemn the future generations to a dire existence as subjugated second-class dhimmis, under the jackboot of Sharia law. This includes your own grandchildren. They will curse you if you could have done something but refused to do anything for fear of being labelled “racist” or “Islamophobic”. They will recognise your moral cowardice, even if you cannot.



You should follow the example of Rupert Lowe MP: When accused of being Islamophobic for highlighting the causal link between the Muslim rape gangs and Islam, his response: “I don’t care”. And when Muslims loudly complain, it simply highlights that Islam itself is the problem! And always has been the problem. The public knows it, and it is high time that every MP publicly acknowledges this reality too.



My hope and aim is that every MP will come to understand that Islam itself cannot be tolerated to continue existing in the UK. My hope is that every MP will properly understand that Islam is evil. Islam itself, not just “Islamism” or “Islamic extremism”. You simply need to read chapter 9 of the Koran to acknowledge this fact to yourself.



If current demographic trends are allowed to continue, then within a few short decades it will take over the UK. We have zero obligation to allow that to happen. Some, particularly on the left, see some sort of moral obligation, or virtue in allowing and encouraging Islam to thrive and expand. We have to regard such people who want their own demise, to be suffering from some sort of mental aberration. Every species in the animal kingdom works hard to ensure its own survival and the survival of its progeny. It would be bizarre if a Zebra or Gazelle willingly offered itself up to the Lions to be consumed. Neither is it natural for an entire society to offer itself up for consumption by Islam. We absolutely must snap out of this insanity.



It is the moral obligation upon every MP, across parties, to urgently act to preserve our society and our values. It is utterly immoral to do nothing, while observing that Islam day by day and year by year expands and strengthens. We have just enough time to halt and reverse it. But we cannot delay any longer for there to be a concerted effort - across political parties. Time is very rapidly running out now.



With kind regards,



etc.







European Convention on Human Rights Article 9:



Freedom of thought, conscience and religion.



Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief, in worship, teaching, practice and observance. Freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs shall be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of public safety, for the protection of public order, health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.

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