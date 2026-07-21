Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mick Bolton's avatar
Mick Bolton
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Criminal responsibility belongs to the individuals who commit, facilitate or conceal abuse.

And yet he fails by a good sea mile to see the pattern? 99.9% of these rape gangs ARE PAKISTANI MUSLIMS. Does this not speak of an organized criminal ring COUNTRYWIDE? Is he being purposely blind ... for a purpose? A 'Common Purpose?'

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