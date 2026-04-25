Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Susan Doherty's avatar
Susan Doherty
3h

Well said ,Hellish ,and you are so right. Islam IS evil and the biggest threat to humanity at present. Everyone on this planet has the right to live their lives safely as long as they don't negatively affect the lives of other people ,and Islam just cannot live alongside non believers. It is the most intolerant " religion" we have ever seen with no possibility of changing ( It hasn't done so in 1400 years !!) ,unlike Christianity which has learned from the previous mistakes made by fundamentalism. I fervently hope the MPs listen to you and check it out for themelves. Thanks Hellish.

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
4h

What a disgrace to the Welsh people she is!

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