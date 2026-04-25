Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Mfyffe's avatar
Mfyffe
1hEdited

What was published as "Email received" was the response.

While people may be allowed to swear on whatever their belief system provides, and this in itself is no hindrance for certain cultures to lie - I think/hope the pertinent point in the answer was that the conduct and perjury rules (presumably judged on OUR definition of what constitutes lying etc.) apply irrespective of the individual MP's belief system. An MPs has sworn on some text or other they will/will refrain from certain matters and that is an end to it.

If this is the case, then it would appear to relegate the effect of the Oath (on whatever tract is used) to an archaic formality. Given that some, if not many politicians who have sworn on the Bible still lie with impunity, I am not sure what real relevance it has - perhaps the terms in which perjury, misleading the House etc. are couched simply need to be re-framed.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
2h

You went to great lengths to explain the Koran. Hopefully you get a meaningful response.

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