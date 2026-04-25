EMAIL RECEIVED

Thank you for contacting me about the Oath of Allegiance which UK MPs must take before sitting, speaking, or voting in the House of Commons, as required by long‑standing parliamentary oaths legislation.



MPs may swear on a range of sacred texts provided by House of Commons clerks – for example the Bible, Qur’an, Torah, Bhagavad Gita or Dhammapada – or may instead make a secular affirmation. Whatever form is chosen, the oath or affirmation is equally valid in UK law: the key issue is the member’s intent and the prescribed wording, not the theology of any particular faith, and the same perjury and misconduct offences apply in every case.



Religious tolerance and freedom of conscience in our oath‑taking have evolved over centuries, from medieval feudal oaths to the more inclusive arrangements that followed the Glorious Revolution. Each step has widened democratic representation without weakening either the force of the oath or the standards expected of those in public office.



Atheist and non‑religious affirmations are now commonplace. After the 2024 general election, around 40% of MPs chose the secular affirmation rather than swearing on a religious text, including many ministers and senior office‑holders. This in no way imposes a “lesser” standard: the same legal and ethical obligations apply uniformly across all MPs, regardless of the form of words they choose.



I fully agree that politicians must meet the highest standards and face real consequences when they break the rules. Robust processes – including select committees, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and Independent Expert Panel, ombudsman investigations and judicial review – exist to hold MPs to account, whatever form of oath or affirmation they took on entering Parliament.



At the same time, I am acutely aware that recent scandals – from the ongoing police investigation into former minister Lord Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office, to lobbying breaches and repeated expenses controversies – have further eroded already fragile public trust. These cases underline the urgent need for full transparency and consistent enforcement of the rules.



That is why I have long supported strengthening oversight, including tougher rules on corporate lobbying, greater transparency around second jobs and outside earnings, and stronger enforcement of existing standards regimes.



I will continue to call for reforms that ensure real accountability for wrongdoing in politics.



When politicians break the rules, I believe they should face visible, proportionate consequences.



Kind regards,



Neil



Neil Duncan-Jordan MP (He/Him/His)

Member of Parliament for Poole

EMAIL SENT

Given that the Koran permits Muslims to break their oath, should swearing oaths on the Koran be banned?





Dear Neil,



Many Muslims now hold high public office. Many, if not all of them, will have sworn their oath of office using a Koran.



But are you aware that these oaths are null and void? For this reason:



The Koran itself permits Muslims to break their oaths.



Did you know this fact?



Here is the verse:



Koran 66:2. Allah hath made lawful for you (Muslims) absolution from your oaths, and Allah is your Protector. He is the Knower, the Wise.



In addition to oath breaking, Islam permits several types of named deceit:



Taqiyya — Saying something that isn’t true as it relates to Muslim identity (i.e., whether one is a Muslim or what Islam entails). This is a Shiite term, the Sunni counterpart is Muda’rat.



Kitman — Lying by omission. An example would be when Muslim apologists quote only a fragment of Koran verse 5:32 (that if anyone kills “it shall be as if he had killed all mankind”) while neglecting to mention that the rest of the verse (and the next) mandate murder in undefined cases of “corruption” and “mischief.” The full scriptural text makes clear that that quotation, so often cited by apologists - including deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg following the murder by jihadis of Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013 - in defence of Islam, was a wilful misunderstanding of it. Far from opposing the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby, the Koran indeed mandates it. As one of the perpetrators explained to camera. Unfortunately, the perpetrator is theologically accurate, and Nick Clegg is not.



Tawriya — Intentionally creating a false impression by saying something that is technically true, when knowing that the listener will interpret it in a different way. e.g. when Muslims say Islam is a religion of peace without explaining what the Islamic concept of peace actually means.



Muruna— ‘Blending in’ by setting aside some practices of Islam in order to advance others.



Reference: https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/quran/taqiyya.aspx



Within the scriptures of Christianity and Judaism there are the 10 commandments - one of which forbids bearing false witness. It is regarded as immoral to deceive. And yes, some Christians and Jews might lie, but they do so despite their religion, not because of it.



Some people assume that Islam must surely be similar to Christianity and Judaism. That would be a grave error, it is very different. The Koran does not include the 10 commandments, nor anything remotely equivalent.



Within Islam it is NOT regarded as immoral to be deceptive. Their prophet Mohammed practiced deceit, and encouraged his followers to do likewise. That is not regarded by Islam as immoral. If a Muslim tells you that you are their friend, they are blatantly lying to you: the Koran very clearly forbids Muslims to befriend non-Muslims. Please urgently wake up to the reality that we are facing.



Importantly, we MUST NOT lose our freedom to criticise Islam, by means of anti-“Islamophobia” or similar laws. Otherwise our Western civilisation will be irrevocably lost, and it is a one-way path to an Islamic state. Time is extremely short, and it is your duty as a Member of Parliament to bring us back from the edge of the precipice. Urgently.



URGENT ACTION



It must very urgently be made illegal for anyone to swear an oath on the Koran for public office, or for use in a court of law, and such like. It is meaningless.



And once that law has been enacted, any Muslim in public office who has sworn on the Koran, should either be removed from office, or be obliged to swear a non-Koranic oath. Their current oath is meaningless, and so de facto they never entered public office anyway! Please allow this fact to sink in. It is vitally important to understand this reality.



Removing them formally from office would simply be to recognise a condition that already exists - they never properly entered office. Whatever promises or undertakings they appear to have made, are nullified by the fact the Koran permits oath breaking.



It should also be made illegal to swear such oaths in other contexts such as in courts of law. Nor for business transactions, money lending, civil / property contracts etc.



If Muslims wish to swear oaths on the Koran in private to each other, it of course cannot be stopped. However, any consequent matters, such as business or marriage contract disputes, cannot be upheld in the secular courts of law, since they would be deemed to have taken place under false pretences.



You must examine this matter with great urgency. Before even more harm is done by it.



Honesty and good moral values are on our side, not on the side of Islam. You must uphold good moral values, and you must oppose evil and deceit. If you are silent in this matter, it implies you have consented to evil.



Islam itself is evil. We must rid ourselves of its evil influence, or else be corrupted and then destroyed by it.



Kind regards,

etc.

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Upgrade to a paid subscription and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! Including the book “Project Phoenix UK”.

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers to my substack receive FOUR free ebooks (PDF files). After subscribing, go to the article below to download them. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!