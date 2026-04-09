Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Jeremy Stewardson's avatar
Jeremy Stewardson
Apr 9

Peterborough , known for vote fraud - better keep an eye on this slippery toad and his opponents the watermelons .

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 9

Does Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough even know where Israel is?

What does he know about the terrorist entity of Iran and its proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, and Iraqi Hezb Tahrir terrorist organizations? What does he know about the "Palestinian" terrorist organizations under the PA?

What does he know about their Charters and their Pay to Slay program?

What does he know about their education system and curriculum?

What does he know about UNRWA?

Who the £uck is this useful idiot?

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