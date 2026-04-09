ANDREW PAKES MP

HIS EMAIL

Palestine update - discriminatory new Israeli law targets Palestinians

I am writing with an update on my work on Palestine and the Middle East as you are someone who has contacted me on these issues before.



The situation in Gaza, the West Bank and wider Middle East remains deeply concerning. I welcome the US-Iran ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which offers a moment of relief to the region and beyond. I have consistently said that this conflict can only be resolved through negotiation, not a prolonged war, so this is a very welcome and positive step forward. We now need to see an immediate end to the bombing – on all sides – including in southern Lebanon, where I note the Israeli military has confirmed operations there are ongoing, which is unacceptable. What is needed now is renewed diplomacy, grounded in international law, to secure a just and lasting peace. I therefore welcome the Prime Minister’s visit to the Gulf to engage partners in the region and support these efforts.



But this momentary relief must not distract from the chaos caused by President Trump’s war on Iran. The last few weeks have shown that the US and Israel entered this conflict without a clear plan. That is why I urged the Government to stay out of the war and welcomed the Prime Minister standing firm despite US pressure to join the attacks. As he said: “We are not getting dragged into it, whatever pressure comes my way.” I have spoken in Parliament and direct to Ministers urging both an end to hostilities with Iran and for the focus to remain on the indiscriminate violence in Palestine.



I have been a consistent voice for justice in Palestine as your MP. I am concerned that as the world has turned its attention to Iran, it has allowed extremists in Israel to further punish Gaza and the West Bank. Settler violence and the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank are an attempt to remove Palestinians from their own lands. Last month’s UN Human Rights Office report highlighted the acceleration of unlawful settlement expansion and annexation across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, alongside increased violence by security forces and Israeli settlers. These actions not only violate UN Security Council Resolution 2334, but risk fuelling further instability.



I also wanted to let you know that I have written to the Government to add my voice to the grave concerns that have been raised about the law recently passed by the Israeli Knesset. The new law is extreme and based on racial discrimination against Palestinians. It is deeply worrying that it will make the death penalty the default sentence for Palestinians in the West Bank found guilty of carrying out attacks deemed to be acts of terrorism by a military court. Those sentenced would be held in separate facilities with extremely limited contact, and legal consultations conducted only via video link. The same penalty and approach will not be subject to any other group.



I share a number of concerns raised by both international and Israeli human rights groups such as B’Tselem and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which I note has already petitioned Israel’s Supreme Court against the law. The threshold for applying the death penalty - including the requirement that an act be intended to “negate the existence of the State of Israel” - raises serious concerns about the law’s discriminatory application as well as its potential extension to Arab-Israelis but not Jewish-Israelis. With sentences to be carried out within 90 days, avenues for appeal would also be significantly restricted, limiting proper judicial scrutiny.



I welcome the Government’s joint statement with French, German, and Italian counterparts condemning the new law as an affront to human rights and international law. But, if this law is enacted, we need to go further. The British Government cannot sit by and allow such an affront to democratic values and human rights to take place. There must be meaningful diplomatic consequences. The combination of its explicitly discriminatory character and the limitations it places on due process raises profound concerns about Israel’s compliance with its obligations under international law.



I have asked the Government what more can be done to uphold human rights and the rule of law in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including further sanctions and restrictions on those responsible.



I know this is an issue you are concerned about. Please do stay in touch, and I will continue to work with MPs from across the political spectrum to ensure peace in the Middle East and justice for Palestinians.



Yours sincerely,

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough

EMAIL TO ANDREW PAKES MP

Why Israel may have no choice but to use the death penalty

To: Andrew Pakes MP

CC: all MPs

Dear Andrew,

Thank you for your email “Palestine update - discriminatory new Israeli law targets Palestinians” received on 8th April 2026.

In general I am opposed to the death penalty, for this key reason: there is a possibility that the courts can make a mistake, and commit an innocent person.

There is additionally the possibility that a guilty person may have complete and genuine remorse for their act. Becoming a reformed character, able to work for the good of humanity, rather than in opposition. If they received a life sentence they could usefully use their time incarcerated to try to turn around others who formerly shared their world view. A death penalty would make that outcome not possible. A death penalty is final, with no hope of redemption.

Israel is facing an existential crisis. It must use every lawful method to maintain its survival. It is at war with those who wish to extinguish it, and has been since its very formation in 1948. Given the sheer scale of religion-inspired hatred against it, it is simply not feasible to keep 10s of thousands or 100s of thousands of anti-Israel terrorists incarcerated indefinitely. The death penalty makes rational sense in a time of war.

Islam regards the world as divided in a strict binary way, it gives zero scope for compromise or for peaceful multiculturalism:

Dar Al-Islam - the land of Islam

Dar Al-Harb - the land of war

In other words, Islam is at war with every culture that is not already Islamic. It is at war with Israel, and is at war with the UK, America, Australia, Germany, France, Sweden etc etc. And remains at war, until that culture is conquered by Islam, and subdued. Islamic scriptures make no secret of this, you can very easily read them for yourself to verify this. And correlate their commands to conquer with historic reality. This religio-totalitarian ideology has operated for 14 centuries, and accounts for an estimated 300 million murders of non-Muslims.

UK taxpayers are funding regimes that have a hatred of Israel. In 2025 over £100 million went to the Palestinian Authority. In earlier years the PA was directly funding the payments to terrorists and families of suicide bombers via its “Palestinian Authority Martyrs Fund” also known as “pay to slay”. Various measures have been taken to avoid our tax money being used for that purpose, however it is probably impossible to ensure complete compliance. And indeed if the UK is funding some more beneficial projects for the PA, that frees up some of their other income to be used for pay to slay. Whether directly or indirectly therefore the UK taxpayer is funding the murder of Jews. Do you feel comfortable with this? I do not.

A petition to Parliament started on 3rd May 2023 has been rejected. The petition title: “Stop UK funding to the Palestinian Authority (PA) until it ceases Pay for Slay”. The petition was rejected because the Government claimed that this was not happening!

Islam does not particularly care how the UK is conquered and subdued for Islam - whether frontal warfare, or by subversion. The UK is in the process of being handed over to Islam by subversion. That process is likely to be complete within the latter half of this century, if current demographic trends continue. This is the reality, it is no use accusing the realists of “racism” or “Islamophobia” or being “far right” for pointing out harsh facts. Such slurs do not work any more. The stakes are far too high now.

Ad hominem attacks upon concerned patriots show that the one doing the attack has no rational arguments to counter the valid points being made. It shows they are scared of acknowledging reality, that they are cowards and not fit for office.

And if you wish to put me into prison for stating facts then history will judge you far more harshly than it will judge me. Truth and high moral values are on my side, not on the side of those appeasers of Islam who suppress the truth.

Traitorous politicians, both Labour and Conservative, have allowed this subversion of the UK, over many decades. This information regarding Dar Al-Harb and Dar Al-Islam is readily available online, if you are in doubt of my brief description.

Read Koran 9:111. It guarantees paradise for all Muslims who kill or are killed while fighting for Allah. There is no guarantee of paradise for Muslims who are incarcerated for their whole life. If you flip your mode of thinking, and with an understanding of Islamic scripture, you may see that Israel is in fact doing them a great favour by executing them: sending them to paradise. Yes this may seem a strange and bizarre view, but it is 100% based on Islamic scripture — that you and I almost certainly find is strange and bizarre. If you will take the time to actually read the Koran rather than making naive assumptions regarding what you think religious scriptures say.

There may be a small number of neo-Nazis who wish to attack Jews and eliminate Israel. They seem not to be organised, and are regarded as oddball now. However, there has been a curious inversion of left and right terminology. Such groups are routinely labelled “far right”, yet the initials “NAZI”, translated mean “National SOCIALIST WORKERS Party”. Which of course was left wing. And it does seem that some on the left have the greatest hatred of Jews and of Israel. They are the true inheritors of Nazi ideology. But these “useful idiots” seem to deflect their own hatreds onto the nearly extinct “far right”.

Perhaps a period of introspection is required. Are you one of them? Sir Keir Starmer has made it his mission to eliminate antisemitism from the Labour Party. That is quite an ambitious task! Labour was once a safe haven for Jews. Not any longer. Labour is pro-Islam now, which, as anyone who has examined it carefully (rather than superficially) will know, has a hatred of Jews.

The hatred of Jews by Islam stems from the early years of Islam. The Jewish communities who Mohammed encountered saw him as a false prophet. Which indeed is the case. In his anger of rejection he slaughtered hundreds of male Jewish captives, keeping the women and girls as sex slaves. One account is that he was subsequently poisoned by a Jewish woman whose relatives he had slaughtered. Ordinary common sense would tell you not to eat food prepared by someone who you had so badly wronged.

By far the largest threat to the existence of Israel is from Muslims. They use Islamic scripture in order to justify their acts. If you know such scripture you will see it easily. Read the first Hamas Charter, you can easily find it online.

Genuine and lasting peace in the Middle East can only be obtained via theology. Dividing of land, recognising a Palestinian state and so on cannot resolve this matter. Those only address the symptoms and not the root cause. It is delusional wishful thinking to suppose they will solve anything.

However… I think there are two key aspects of Islamic scripture that have the potential to completely change the outcome for the region. There is in fact a glimmer of hope for genuine and lasting peace.

The Islamic end time prophecy, quoted in the first Hamas Charter, describes talking rocks and trees commanding Muslims to kill the Jews. This prophecy animates Iran and its proxies including Hamas. The key point, which all of them miss is this: the rocks and trees have NOT spoken. Therefore Allah does NOT YET want this prophecy to be fulfilled. Do you comprehend how key this fact is? If you don’t, please just pause for a few minutes and let the enormity sink in. Allah does NOT WANT Israel eliminated. At least not yet, until the end times. And the end times are very clearly not happening yet. It is a theological error for anyone to try to deliberately fulfil prophecies. The Iranian regime is learning this reality the hard way. An increasing number of Muslim scholars know the following fact, and are making it more widely known: according to the Koran itself, Allah is a Zionist. You will almost certainly find this strange, because this truth has been suppressed. Now that the internet allows a much greater freedom of exchange of ideas, this fact cannot be further suppressed. The existence of the State of Israel is justified within the Koran itself. Please read the book: “Allah is a Zionist”, the links to order it are below. This is very important. Please do not allow this chance of genuine peace to pass you by.

Regarding deradicalisation of Muslim prisoners in the UK: how can that possibly be achieved, since they have free access to the very scriptures that caused them to become radicalised initially? The Prevent Programme is clearly not working, or the 40,000+ radicals in the UK numbers would have shrunk. Instead it is almost certainly growing.

I do have some considered solutions to this. However, it would require some explaining, and this email is long enough already. Let me know if you are interested in making the Prevent Programme actually work.

Order the book “Allah is a Zionist” only via these links. It is not available via retailers such as Amazon.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/paperback/product-m2zzv5m.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/ebook/product-84yyvw9.html

BOOK: ALLAH IS A ZIONIST

According to the Koran, Moses is described leading the Children of Israel out of bondage and towards the Promised Land. To reside there. Importantly, those verses have not been abrogated, and so are as relevant today as when first revealed.

The Koran is believed by Muslims to be the eternal instructions sent by Allah. No Muslim can therefore argue that Israel should not exist. A Zionist is someone who believes that Israel has the right to exist. This includes Allah!

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/paperback/product-m2zzv5m.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/ebook/product-84yyvw9.html

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