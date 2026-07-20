POLLY BILLINGTON MP

HER EMAIL

Thank you for writing to me about group-based children sexual exploitation, or “grooming gangs”. I’m afraid I have a policy of not signing Early Day Motions, which I don’t believe are an effective way to influence government policy. However, this is a really important issue to me, and one where the government is taking strong action to ensure we get justice for victims and put perpetrators behind bars where they belong.



The findings of Baroness Casey’s rapid review of the evidence



As you may remember, in January last year the Home Secretary commissioned Baroness Louise Casey to carry out a “rapid audit” on group-based child sexual exploitation, with the intention of pulling together all available evidence on these crimes and to make recommendations. Despite some criticism at the time, I believe this was the right course of action for ensuring the government response was led by evidence and could deliver genuine change quickly. As someone known for not pulling their punches on the most difficult issues in public life, Baroness Casey was exactly the right person to lead this review.



Baroness Casey’s report has now been published, and you can read it in full by clicking here. Perhaps the most important of the report’s findings are:



A lack of available data means at present it is impossible to assess the scale of group-based child sexual exploitation.

From the data that does exist, the evidence is that 78% of victims are girls, with 57% of these being between 10 and 15 years old. The use of drugs and alcohol to control victims is a common feature of grooming, with grooming behaviour beginning online also an increasingly prevalent problem.

76% of perpetrators of group-based child sexual exploitation are men.

Questions around the ethnicity of perpetrators have been shied away from and is still not recorded for two-thirds of perpetrators. There is enough evidence available from three police force area’s data to show disproportionate numbers of men from Asian ethnic backgrounds amongst suspects for group-based child sexual exploitation – warranting further examination.

A lack of examination of ethnicity has done a disservice to victims and law-abiding people in Asian communities and has played into the hands of those who want to exploit the issue of group-based child sexual exploitation to sow division.

Child protection plans to prevent sexual abuse have fallen to their lowest level in 30 years, and there has also been a decline in the number of serious case reviews about child sexual exploitation in recent years.

Ambivalent attitudes to victims have harmed the response to child sexual exploitation. Young girls – particularly those in the care system – have often been judged as adults rather than children, with some criminalised for offenses they committed while being groomed.

Current age of consent laws have led to charges being downgraded or dropped when a victim under the age of sixteen was considered to be ‘in love with’ or ‘had consented to’ sexual contact with an adult.



Baroness Casey made a number of recommendations, including:



Launching a time-limited national inquiry, running for three years, that can compel witnesses and launch and direct local inquiries.

Changing the law so that adult men who groom and have sex with 13–15-year-olds receive mandatory charges of rape.

Introducing mandatory reporting for grooming crimes with ethnicity and nationality data and improved data collection.

Improving coordination between government agencies.

Conducting further research into grooming offenses.



Immediate government action to tackle group-based child sexual exploitation



The Home Secretary has called Baroness Casey’s report “damning”, issued an unequivocal apology to victims of grooming, and committed to implementing all twelve of Baroness Casey’s recommendations.



This builds on the government’s existing commitment to enact the recommendations of the previous Alexis Jay public inquiry that reported in 2022. That inquiry made more than 20 recommendations, none of which were implemented by the previous Conservative government. It beggars belief that the Conservatives are criticising the government’s response to group-based child sexual exploitation, when they had fourteen years to take action and did absolutely nothing.



The government is also taking strong action to strengthen child protection. The Children’s Welfare and Schools Bill – which I voted for but which the Conservatives and Reform voted against – contains measures including setting up a register of children being homeschooled to prevent them falling off the radar of child services, the removal of the right to home school a child if they are subject to a child protection order, and the strengthening of council child protection services.



The government are also introducing new mandatory reporting requirements for child abuse, making it a criminal offence to fail to report suspected abuse to the authorities. This is something Keir Starmer – as a long-standing advocate for action to tackle child exploitation as a former Director of Public Prosecutions – has been calling for for more than a decade.



Coordinated police action



The National Crime Agency (NCA), the UK’s top law enforcement agency, has been tasked by the Home Secretary with leading a coordinated national push to look at historic group-based child sexual abuse cases that were dropped and identify child abusers who slipped through the cracks of previous investigations.



That work began in January, but is now being stepped up by the government on Baroness Casey’s recommendation. Since the Home Secretary asked police forces in January to identify possible grooming cases that had been closed with no further action, more than 800 cases have been identified for formal review, with the figure expected to rise above 1,000 in the coming weeks. I am hopeful that this review will identify perpetrators who previously evaded justice and put them behind bars where they belong.



National inquiry into group-based child sexual exploitation



I understand the views of those who say a national inquiry should have been launched immediately by the government in January, but I stand by the decision the government made to order Baroness Casey’s rapid review of the evidence first. Now that Baroness Casey has determined that a national inquiry is necessary based on a thorough review of the evidence, the government has confirmed that it will be launching a statutory public inquiry, with powers to compel witnesses and direct local investigations.



The inquiry will scrutinise how institutions – including local councils, police forces and elected officials – failed vulnerable girls across the UK, with a specific focus on mishandled or ignored complaints. It will be able to compel local deep-dive investigations into historical cases and demand answers where complaints of wrongdoing or cover-ups have been made, under powers granted by the 2005 Inquiries Act. The inquiry will be chaired by a single figure and report independently, with the power to compel testimony and access to institutional records.



My own work as your MP tackling child sexual abuse



I have been campaigning in parliament on the sexual abuse scandal in the Church of England, where it was revealed that senior members of the church covered up the sexual abuse of more than 100 young boys by John Smyth during the 1970s and 80s. These kinds of coverups are exactly what the new mandatory reporting law will seek to criminalise.



But I believe the government should be going further when it comes to the Church of England, which remains our state religion and is therefore a public institution. That’s why I am campaigning for Freedom of Information laws to be extended to the Church, to guarantee transparency, especially when it comes to rooting out child sexual abuse and those complicit in its concealment. You can watch me speaking about this issue in the House of Commons by clicking here.



--------



I hope you have found this update helpful and are reassured that the government is taking strong action to tackle group-based child sexual exploitation. It is essential that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past when it comes to ensuring a tough response to these appalling crimes, with no stone left unturned when it comes to pursuing justice.



Thank you once again for contacting me about this issue, and please don’t hesitate to get back in touch if there are any further points you want to raise with me.



Best wishes,



Polly Billington MP

Labour MP for East Thanet



WHAT IS MISSING FROM HER EMAIL?

Any mention of the religion of the perpetrators. That is absolutely key.

She does mention ethnicity. But that is a smokescreen. Yes it is a factor, but not the main one. While they blame ethnicity they can divert attention away from the religion.

Why is it that particularly those on the left are shielding Islam itself from criticism? It is perplexing.

BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER

I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

SUPER PAID SUBSCRIBERS

If you are able to become a Super Subscriber (Founder), then as a thank you, you can download ALL of the ebooks at no additional cost.

After subscribing, the second part of this article below is unlocked for you, and it has all the “download” buttons:

BOOK DETAILS

The descriptions of all the books, and the links to order them are here:

If you are being put off becoming a subscriber because of the barrage of emails - don’t. You can switch off receiving emails via the Substack settings. Search online for instructions how to do it. Or set up a separate email account to keep your main email account clear.

You can also support my work via “buy me a coffee”. Note the page can take up to 20 seconds to load, be patient! Click on this link:

https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050

Thank you for your generous support. It is very much appreciated.

If you are not able to support financially at this time, you can very much help this Substack by posting links to my articles when you write comments below articles on other Substacks. That helps to widen the audience. Of course, post articles that are relevant to the topic. Thank you.

Please share and re-stack