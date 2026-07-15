Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
6h

One word was missing, that of deportation. If crimes are committed by foreigners, then they should be deported immediately, or executed if that is the punishment!

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