KARIN SMYTH MP

EMAIL FROM KARIN SMYTH MP

Thank you for contacting me.



Child sexual exploitation is an utterly despicable crime, and those guilty of participation in grooming gangs need to be prosecuted and punished to the full extent of the law. Victims and survivors must also be protected and supported. At the same time, it is vital to learn lessons from the failures of the past so that, as a society, we do everything possible to prevent child abuse and deliver justice for victims.



Since the Government took power, I have been working with colleagues in Parliament to implement the changes previous Governments have failed to make. These changes, many of which were recommended by past inquiries, include longer prison sentences for grooming offenders, as well as mandatory reporting duties so that anyone turning a blind eye to abuse will also face justice.



For the first time, police forces will also be required to collect ethnicity and nationality data in all cases of child sexual abuse and exploitation. I am concerned that because the last Government did not take steps to collect this data, historic patterns of crime were not understood and tackled as they should have been.



Alongside implementing the recommendations of past inquiries, Ministers commissioned Baroness Louise Casey to examine what further action is required to address the failure to tackle grooming gangs. Baroness Casey recommended the establishment of a national inquiry with statutory inquiry powers under the Inquiries Act 2005, to oversee both new and ongoing local inquiries into grooming gangs.



Baroness Anne Longfield has been selected as the independent inquiry chair, and a dedicated victims and survivors panel is supporting the process. The Home Secretary has published the inquiry’s final terms of reference, which were shaped by a public consultation. The inquiry has now been formally established and I am pleased its work is underway. It will be trauma-informed and time-limited, as recommended by Baroness Casey, ensuring accountability, truth and change. It will also pass evidence to law enforcement, so they can take forward any further prosecutions and put more of these evil men behind bars.



More widely, it is completely unacceptable to use race and ethnicity or community relations as an excuse not to investigate and punish sex offenders. Concerns about political correctness and the protection of institutions must never be put before the protection of children. All of us have a responsibility to protect children. As your MP, I will keep working to change protection for the better, give a voice to victims, and to ensure that perpetrators, whoever they are, pay the price for their crimes.



Thank you once again for contacting me about this important issue.



Yours sincerely



Karin Smyth MP

Labour MP for Bristol South

EMAIL IN RESPONSE

Rape gang offender data collection is still inadequate

Dear {{Forename}},

I welcome that the Police are now recording the ethnicity and nationality data of rape gang offenders. However that misses out the primary data: the religion. This data MUST also be recorded.

In Northern towns and cities the offenders are primarily Pakistani Muslims. In Bristol they are primarily Somali Muslims. The daughter of a friend of mine was a victim of a Muslim rape gang in Bristol. Her testimony in court sent them to prison. This evil is in many nations now, for example in Sweden the offenders are mainly Iranian and Iraqi Muslims. In Germany they are mainly Muslims from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Turkey.

The primary factor is that they are Muslims, the ethnicity is a secondary factor.

Unless the religious aspect is openly and honestly acknowledged, this incomplete recording of data by the Police is STILL shielding Islam itself from blame. Can we have absolute honesty now? Hiding the truth has been a factor in enabling and perpetuating this evil.

These gangs are doing a form of sex slavery. In the Koran there are 5 verses that permit sex slavery, and these verses are just as relevant today as 14 centuries ago.

Koran 4:3, 4:24-25, 33:50, 70:30, 23:6.

Nobody has any authority to delete or ignore verses from the Koran. Thus the ONLY way that we will rid the UK of these Muslim rape gangs will be if we rid the UK of Islam. This is the harsh reality, that no amount of naive wishful thinking can assuage.

The “moderate” Muslims have zero theological arguments to oppose these gangs, for this fundamental reason: Mohammed kept sex slaves, and encouraged his followers to do likewise. Capturing women and girls was a significant incentive in persuading his followers to attack surrounding tribes. It never ended, and is still happening in places such as Nigeria.

You may argue that it is of its time, and no Muslim today really believes the bad parts of the Koran. It would be a serious error to think that. They do NOT regard those parts of the Koran as bad. Our Western morality, founded on Christian values is NOT the same as Islamic morality - it is a grave error to assume any such commonality. Today in Pakistan an estimated 1000 girls per year are abducted by Muslim men, are forced to convert to Islam and to marry their abductor. It is generally Christian girls who are abducted. The authorities do little or nothing to prevent it.

Contrary to popular opinion, Muslims in the UK do NOT have the absolute right to practice their religion freely. And this is made clear by the European Convention on Human Rights, article 9. Anyone who claims that Muslims have freedom of religion to practice it as they wish, have simply not understood the ECHR. This includes a number of Members of Parliament! I have written evidence of their failure to understand this key point.

Summary of the problem:

The failure of the police to record the religion of the perpetrators is to miss the key piece of information. The ethnicity and nationality data alone is inadequate. Failing to record the religion is thus STILL to shield Islam itself from criticism. There must be zero further attempt to shield Islam. It deserves to be examined and criticised.

The blame MUST be pinned onto Islam itself. And this pinning must be done officially by the Government. It must NOT be regarded as “far right” to criticise Islam. Anyone who puts up such smokescreens and excuses is complicit in the evil of these Muslim rape gangs - shielding the root cause.

According to the European Convention on Human Rights Article 9, Muslims do NOT have the absolute right to freely practice their religion. For this reason: many Islamic teachings and practices and scriptures are diametrically contrary to the values that the ECHR seeks to uphold. And are opposed to the values of liberal Western democracies.

What must be done?

The ONLY way that the UK and other Western nations can survive with their values and societies intact, is to expel Islam. This is harsh, but you have to fully internalise the gravity of the threat we are facing from it. From Islam itself not merely “Islamism” or “Islamic extremism” or such terms. These terms are also shielding Islam itself from criticism and are a smokescreen.

We must demand absolute clarity of vision and thought, and reject naive wishful thinking. Otherwise we condemn the future generations to a dire existence as subjugated second-class dhimmis, under the jackboot of Sharia law. This includes your own grandchildren. They will curse you if you could have done something but refused to do anything for fear of being labelled “racist” or “Islamophobic”. They will recognise your moral cowardice, even if you cannot.

You should follow the example of Rupert Lowe MP: When accused of being Islamophobic for highlighting the link between the Muslim rape gangs and Islam, his response: “I don’t care”. And when Muslims loudly complain, it simply highlights that Islam itself is the problem! And always has been the problem. The public knows it, and it is high time that every MP publicly acknowledges the reality too.

And then urgently does something decisive about it. Time is very rapidly running out now.

With kind regards,

etc.

European Convention on Human Rights Article 9:

Freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief, in worship, teaching, practice and observance. Freedom to manifest one’s religion or beliefs shall be subject only to such limitations as are prescribed by law and are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of public safety, for the protection of public order, health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.

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