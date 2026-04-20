EMAIL

This email was received on 17th April 2026. It is in response to my email sent to all MPs 17th December 2025.

Palestine Action Prisoner Conditions

Thank you for contacting me.



Firstly, I’d like to apologise for the delay in my response. It has been an especially busy time in my office, with a higher than usual volume of correspondence coming in. I want to reassure you that I am reviewing the demands on my office to ensure I am able to respond to constituents within the timeframe I aim for.



I believe the care and health of prisoners is paramount, and I know their welfare and wellbeing, whether on hunger strike or not, is absolutely central to the Prison Service and for Ministers. Food refusal and hunger strikes in prison are very concerning, and I encourage all prisoners to eat food they are offered and accept healthcare and treatment they are offered.



All prison healthcare providers in England and Wales are commissioned and contracted to use National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines and have pathways of care in place for people refusing food and/or fluids. If a person requires hospital care, this will also be available and facilitated.



I understand there is a clear, robust and long-standing policy in place for managing prisoners who refuse food and fluids. This policy, updated in January 2025, strengthened previous guidance in place since 2012. Staff are required to identify food or fluid refusal early, understand the reasons behind it, and work closely with healthcare professionals to manage the situation effectively.



It is not appropriate for the Government to intervene in ongoing legal proceedings, which are a matter for the independent judiciary. This is a long-standing constitutional principle that protects fairness and the rule of law. Defendants and their lawyers can make representations to the court if they believe they should be on bail.



There are currently more than 17,000 people on remand in England and Wales. This is part of the very difficult situation in the criminal justice system which the Government inherited, and which it is addressing with investment, reform and modernisation. While most suspects are bailed pending trial, there are a range of reasons why remand in custody can be applied for, including if there is a risk of further offending. Remand decisions are the responsibility of our independent judiciary and there are well established procedures for applying for bail. This does not, and must not, involve ministerial interference.



I know the Government continues to assess the wellbeing of prisoners and will always take the appropriate action, including taking prisoners to hospital if they are assessed as needing treatment by a medical professional. Ministers are keeping this under very tight scrutiny, and I will continue to follow this matter closely.



Thank you once again for contacting me about this issue.



Yours sincerely,



Abena Oppong-Asare MP

Member of Parliament for Erith and Thamesmead

OBSERVATION

It is notable that her email made no mention of the root matters that animate Palestine Action members, nor how to address those matters.

Here is the email I sent.

EMAIL SENT

Sent to all MPs 17th December 2025.

Ending the hunger strike of pro-Palestine prisoners



Dear MP,



A number of pro-Palestine prisoners are on hunger strike.



Whilst I strongly disagree with their stance, I do not wish to see them starve to death.



There is a way to potentially help them to give up: by persuading them to see the problems in the Middle East in a new perspective.



Their actions are in any case futile: if they sacrifice their lives, it will make absolutely no difference on the ground in Gaza.



The fundamental point they need to understand is this: that the Koran itself contains within it the seeds of a genuine peaceful resolution in the Middle East. Hamas and its supporters need to understand this key fact: the Koran itself justifies the existence of the State of Israel. Numerous verses in the Koran describe Allah commanding Moses to lead the Children of Israel to their own land. Which of course is the Land of Israel. The description is recognisably very similar to that in the Old Testament, although expressed more as a summary than a detailed description.



Given that, according to the Koran itself, Allah commanded the existence of the State of Israel, any Muslim who calls for it to be destroyed is doing so contrary to the will of Allah.



The details are given in the book “Allah is a Zionist”.



Would you please, through the proper channels, find a way to deliver copies of this book to the hunger strikers?



And copies should also be given to anyone else in prison for being a supporter of Palestine Action or related groups. It is the erroneous ideas that such groups hold, that must urgently be challenged. And this book does so. Violence, vandalism, intimidation, and hatred cannot be the answer.



The book “Allah is a Zionist” can be ordered only via this link, it is not on Amazon:



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/allah-is-a-zionist/paperback/product-m2zzv5m.html



Parliamentary protocol prevents you from replying to me. Given the seriousness of this matter, you are now morally obliged to disregard that protocol. I am more than happy to provide you with further details, but you must request it.



I hope that you will act on this information - in particular if someone in prison is a resident of your constituency. I understand that one such hunger striker is a constituent of Jeremy Corbyn MP.



SENDING EMAILS TO POLITICIANS

I do urge everyone to write to their elected politician.

In the UK the MPs tend to communicate via email, and (nearly) all of them have a publicised email address.

Of course, write to your own MP. Writing to all of them (650) is a bit more technically challenging to do. I have streamlined the procedure.

Of course, write to them in your own words, don’t just copy and paste my words.

I have put their email addresses into spreadsheets, that you can download. And the most effective way then is to use “mail merge”. All the tools to do it are free. This takes a little bit of setting up, but then it is easy and straightforward to do. I give detailed step by step instructions here. And also download the spreadsheets here:

hellish2050.substack.com/p/how-to-send-an-email-to-hundreds

CALLING AUSTRALIA / CANADA / NEW ZEALAND / USA

It would be great if you also write to your MPs / senators etc.

For Australia I came across this list of senators and their email addresses:

https://www.aph.gov.au/-/media/03_Senators_and_Members/31_Senators/contacts/los.pdf

It needs turning into a spreadsheet, for the mail merging to work. Are there any Australian readers who would do the task of producing the spreadsheet? Use the same column titles as for the UK MPs spreadsheet.

We need to push back urgently against Islam everywhere. Time is not on our side now. Anyone who can help with this task is very welcome.

A WORTHWHILE TASK

In writing to MPs my primary aim is to try to educate them regarding Islam. It is a slow, long hard slog. And the results will not be immediately apparent. However I do think it is very important to do this. They thus cannot claim ignorance of Islam and its evils at a later date.

The Overton window is shifting.

Few of them reply. Those who do will indicate their mode of thinking, and that allows me to adjust my message, in order to correct their erroneous concepts.

It is the erroneous concepts that need to be very seriously addressed. They seem to be widespread.

There are a few MPs who seem to “get it” regarding Islam. My emails also encourage them, and give them the confidence to know that they are not just a lone voice. And hopefully that confidence will help them to persuade their Parliamentary colleagues who are currently ignorant.

As Churchill said: KBO (keep buggering on).

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My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

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