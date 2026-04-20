Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
2d

Well that was a nothing answer. Pablum she serves the public who do not agree with her. Why have politicians all over the world collectively (seemingly) turned their backs on the will of the voters at all the same time? It's weird, like this is somehow coordinated to destroy Western civilization! Huh. 🤔

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
2d

Well, I hope that the UK 🇬🇧 prisons all serve Halal food supervised by Islamic Mullahs.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
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