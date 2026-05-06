EMAIL RECEIVED FROM THE MP

Thank you for contacting Mr Peter Bedford MP with your concerns regarding antisemitism.



Peter would like to make it clear that he condemns all acts of antisemitism in the strongest possible terms. Any discrimination or intimidation based on religion or race is deplorable and must not be tolerated.



Peter and his Conservative colleagues are firmly committed to tackling the scourge of antisemitism. He is proud that the United Kingdom was the first country to formally adopt the working definition of antisemitism as set by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, setting an example for the world to follow.



It is extremely concerning that the Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 3,700 anti-Jewish hate incidents in 2025, which is up 4 per cent on the 3,556 incidents recorded in 2024. Furthermore, it was deeply distressing to learn that this included a record high of more than 200 cases recorded in every calendar month for the first time. Peter will be watching closely to see how the Government addresses this. I want to see Ministers take clear action to tackle all forms of antisemitism.



Recently Kemi Badenoch has spoken out about the terrible situation regarding antisemitism in the UK. If you have Facebook please see here. Facebook



We should not forget that education is a vital tool in the fight against antisemitism. Peter supports action that has been taken to ensure the lessons of the Holocaust are not forgotten. The last Government brought forward the Holocaust Memorial Act which will facilitate the building of a National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre next to the Houses of Parliament in Victoria Tower Gardens. The memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust, and other victims of Nazi persecution. It will also help educate future generations about where, if unchecked, antisemitism and hatred can lead.



Please be assured that Peter will continue to speak out in Parliament about the importance of tackling antisemitism in all its forms.



Thank you again for taking the time to contact Peter Bedford. You can follow Peter’s activities as your MP here:

https://www.peterbedford.uk

where you can also sign-up to receive regular updates regarding local and national issues.

THIS MP IN PARLIAMENT

Peter Bedford MP presses government on fundamentalist Islamist threat

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