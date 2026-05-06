Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
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Well, the response from the office of Peter Bedford, that response seems meh. The video however, seems to challenge Islam on fundamental Islamist threats - meaning Islam I hope. I have not watched the video, I prefer to read transcriptions. Is he on board then? Is he awake?

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