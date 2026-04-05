EASTER GREETINGS

CONFESSING ANGLICAN CHURCH

I have given numerous examples of the mainstream Anglican Church betraying itself to Islam. Most recently they invited the flag of Pakistan to be placed upon Westminster Abbey. It includes the Islamic symbols of moon and star. With Pagan origins - the Satanic verses revealed to Mohammed by Satan acknowledged three Pagan goddesses: the goddess of the moon, the goddess of Venus, and the goddess of Fate. Two of these thee goddess, depicted on that flag, have been symbolically placed as above, superior to, the formerly Christian Abbey. The Anglican clergy might be well-meaning but in truth they are enablers of Islam. They are enablers of evil. They appear to have zero sensitivity to the significance of symbolism.

Westminster Abbey has thus been symbolically conquered for Islam. Unless the clergy will perform an exorcism of evil spirits, and a re-dedication to Christ, it is now de facto an Islamic building.

Today is Easter, I will put those matters to one side for today. Seeking a more positive, hopeful message instead. And look to see if there are any true Christians who are fearless in speaking out against evil. There are:

Easter Is Coming, So What! - CAC Easter Conference 2026

“The Cornerstone Rejected By The Builders” - CAC Easter Conference 2026

The Mystery of The Table - CAC Easter Conference 2026

It Is Finished - CAC Easter Conference 2026

WHAT GOT JESUS ARRESTED?

He overturned the tables of the money changers, and drove out the sacrificial animals from the Temple courtyard.

He was undermining the income of the Temple. And quite naturally the Temple authorities were outraged.

He used pre-meditated physical violence. The modern concept of “gentle Jesus meek and mild” is simply not Biblical. He used a knotted scourge to drive people and animals out of the courtyard.

How can you make a knotted scourge? You could take a length of rope, partially unravel it into individual strands, and tie a knot on the end of each strand.

How long would that take you? If you were working quickly, maybe 10 minutes. Or if you had to look for a piece of rope, purchase it, and do a careful implementation, maybe half an hour. An amount of time. If you were simply taken by instantaneous anger it probably would have worn off by the time you finished.

The anger of Jesus must have been consistent and burning for some time.

Clergy when preaching tend to emphasise his opposition to the money changers and only as an afterthought mention driving out of the sacrificial animals. I think they have this the wrong way round. Jesus de facto already endorsed the money changing function. What?

Some time earlier he had been asked a question regarding paying tax. He responded by pointing out the coin with Roman symbolism on it. He stated that we should pay the Roman tax using Roman coins, and to God “that which is God’s”. There were two currencies in parallel circulation: Roman currency and Temple currency. The Temple would only accept donations in their own currency, and hence the need for money changers. As you know when travelling abroad, you need currency relevant to the country you travel to. The organisation doing the changing for you need to pay their staff and hence need to make some profit on the exchange. Clergy make out that Jesus was angered by that transaction. No I think the often overlooked aspect is deeper:

The sacrificial animals were in fact key. If Jesus was to take on the role of the sacrificial lamb, then at that point the sacrificial animals become redundant.

Following the destruction of the Temple some years later, the practice of animal sacrifice has been discontinued within Judaism. Maybe there will be a third Temple built, and if so it would likely be resumed. The Islamic buildings on the Temple Mount are a significant impediment to the construction of a third Temple.

Jesus himself saw his mission as that to the lost sheep of Israel. To Jews only. It was St Paul, long afterwards, who broadened the mission to non-Jews. And dropped the requirement for male circumcision - much to the anger of those who had actually known Jesus in physical person. St Paul had never met Jesus in physical person.

Was Jesus racist for only wanting to help Jews? He was of course a Jew himself. Not many people ask this question. It is too awkward, with serious theological implications. This is a whole other topic, and so needs a separate article. You may have your own thoughts on the matter, please share them in a comment.

There was a whole other controversy regarding diet. The followers of Paul being of a contrary opinion to that of those who had physically met Jesus. Only the side of the argument by Paul has survived, however we can quite easily interpolate what the contrary arguments were. This is a large topic, and needs a separate article.

WHAT DID JESUS SAY ABOUT FALSE PROPHETS?

Mohammed of course being a false prophet.

I have given examples of the Anglican Church accommodating the false prophet Mohammed. Indeed the former Chancellor of Wells Cathedral prays Islamic prayers, and refuses to state that Mohammed was a false prophet. That is a very carefully and unambiguously documented example. I have the voice recording and transcript. I have the emails. And he was in a seniour position within the Anglican church. There must surely be many more of them, for him to have retained his position - there must be others even more seniour than him who permitted such heresies. And even more seniour than them too, probably all the way to the top.

IMMERSION

I must finish the article now, as I am soon to meet a friend for a swim in the river. The water temperature is around 9 C. It is a bracing start to our day. It is supposed to be good for you. I believe so.

And to be immersed in water, surrounded by nature. With maybe a Kingfisher flying low overhead the swimmers, and occasionally a sighting of a beaver or an otter. It is a magical place, especially in the Spring early morning sunshine. We should appreciate what we have, in the moment that it is here.

Happy Easter!

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