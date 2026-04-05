Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Cath's avatar
Cath
Apr 5

Happy Easter....today we celebrate Christ's resurrection, proving he truly is the son of God. He is the way, the truth and the life and he warned us about false prophets...keep up your good work 🙏✝️🙏

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Apr 5

Even Richard Dawkins, who used to be a proud "Anti-Theist", recently described himself as a "Cultural Christian". i.e. a believer in Christian values. A few years ago, Dawkins was outside Winchester cathedral when he tweeted how enchanting and pleasant the sounds of the bells were ...in stark contrast to the ugly cries of "Allahu Akbar". He didn't have to wait long for a

tsuanmi of insults ... and of course the inevitable death threats from "the religion of peace".

There is definitely a revival in Christianity. This is not just wishful thinking. Bible sales in the UK have increased by 134% since 2019 and are up by 19% in 2025. The reason for this is probably because more and more people see (just like Mr Dawkins) how ugly the alternative is. Happy Easter to everyone.

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