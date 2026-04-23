DR GAVIN ASHENDEN

He is an interesting man. He was a clergyman in the Church of England. And had the position of Chaplain to the Queen. He resigned from that position, because he was dismayed by the chanting of Islamic scripture within an Anglican cathedral. Scripture that explicitly denied the divinity of Christ. He was not able to retain that position, and express his views publicly. And so he chose to resign in order to speak out. I admire him greatly for doing so.

Some years later he left the C of E and became a Roman Catholic. However, the RC church refuses to ordain him, and so he has had to give up being a clergyman.

He explains all of this in this video:

‘Why I am not a Catholic Priest’ - Deus le Vult. Gavin Ashenden,

It is quite a long and a bit rambling video. There must be many in the Anglican church who are dismayed by its direction, and long for traditional values and doctrines. But as Dr Ashenden seems to have discovered, the RC church has its own very serious problems too.

I do wonder whether he will remain in the RC church, or find he is unwelcome there too. He is quite vocal regarding the spat between President Trump and Pope Leo.

DR ASHENDEN ON ISLAM

He has produced many videos discussing Islam and its evils. Within the YouTube search box type: “ashenden islam” to find these videos. Here are a few examples.

Mike Graham interviews Gavin Ashenden to discuss “Islamic death cult”.

Gavin Ashenden on ‘Islamic incident’ in church

Meeting Tommy Robinson

Carols, Culture & Tommy Robinson’s Conversion. Gavin Ashenden & the Clash of Religious Civilisations

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