Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
12h

I get why he would leave the Anglican Church, but to want to join the Roman Catholic Church is a true mystery to me anymore, and I am a catholic. I think the last 3-4 popes have actually been antithetical to the actual church doctrine and the teachings of Christ, moving toward a socialist one world religion. Heading down the path the the end times maybe? It is mind boggling.

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Ruth Harris's avatar
Ruth Harris
17h

Dr G Ashenden is an inspiration ! He serves us better than a priest is able! He speaks the truth about subjects most priests would shy away from! God bless Dr Ashenden… a prophet in these dark times.

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