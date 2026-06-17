Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
1h

That sums him up nicely

Reply
Share
Julia Dawn's avatar
Julia Dawn
4m

I hope BlackBeltBarrister@BlackBeltBarrister

will be updating us on this.

I think Lammy's publicly stated stance that "equality does not mean treating everyone equally" should also be further and thoroughly investigated.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hellish 2050 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture