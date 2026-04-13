Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Apr 13

Gerard Batten, former leader of UKIP, was one of the first mainstream political leaders to call out

Islam as a "death cult". His comments from 9 years ago haven't aged at all. Unlike the inane comments from Blair, Cameron and Bush. At last the "Overton Window" now means people like Faarge can openly tell the truth about Islam. Below is a short clip of Gerard in action from 2017.

His message was brutalyl simple: the more Islam you have, the more terrorism you will get.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlZiIUUrBZc

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
Apr 13

Thank you for your courage!

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