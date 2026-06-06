D DAY

From Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Normandy_landings

The Normandy landings were the landing operations and associated airborne operations on 6 June 1944 of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during the Second World War. Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day (after the military term), it is the largest seaborne invasion in history. The operation began the liberation of France and the rest of Western Europe, and laid the foundations for the Allied victory on the Western Front.

Planning for the operation began in 1943. In the months leading up to the invasion, the Allies conducted a substantial military deception, codenamed Operation Bodyguard, to mislead the Germans as to the date and location of the main Allied landings. The weather on the day selected for D-Day was not ideal, and the operation had to be delayed 24 hours; a further postponement would have meant a delay of at least two weeks, as the planners had requirements for the phase of the moon, the tides, and time of day, that meant only a few days each month were deemed suitable. German leader Adolf Hitler placed Field Marshal Erwin Rommel in command of German forces and developing fortifications along the Atlantic Wall in anticipation of an invasion. US president Franklin D. Roosevelt placed Major General Dwight D. Eisenhower in command of Allied forces.

The invasion began shortly after midnight on the morning of 6 June with extensive aerial and naval bombardment as well as an airborne assault—the landing of 24,000 American, British, and Canadian airborne troops. The early morning aerial assault was soon followed by Allied amphibious landings on the coast of France c. 06:30. The target 80-kilometre (50 mi) stretch of the Normandy coast was divided into five sectors: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword. Strong winds blew the landing craft east of their intended positions, particularly at Utah and Omaha.

The men landed under heavy fire from gun emplacements overlooking the beaches, and the shore was mined and covered with obstacles such as wooden stakes, metal tripods, and barbed wire, making the work of the beach-clearing teams difficult and dangerous. The highest number of casualties was at Omaha, with its high cliffs. At Gold, Juno, and Sword, several fortified towns were cleared in house-to-house fighting, and two major gun emplacements at Gold were disabled using specialised tanks.

The Allies were able to establish beachheads at each of the five landing sites on the first day, but Carentan, Saint-Lô, and Bayeux remained in German hands. Caen, a major objective, was not captured until 21 July. Only two of the beaches (Juno and Gold) were linked on the first day, and all five beachheads were not connected until 12 June. German casualties on D-Day have been estimated at 4,000 to 9,000 men. Allied casualties were at least 10,000, with 4,414 confirmed dead.

ATLANTIC WALL

Alarmed by the raids on St Nazaire and Dieppe in 1942, Hitler had ordered the construction of fortifications along the Atlantic coast of the European mainland, from Spain to Norway, to protect against an expected Allied invasion. He envisioned 15,000 emplacements manned by 300,000 troops, but shortages, particularly of concrete and manpower, meant that most of the strongpoints were never built.[70] As it was expected to be the site of the invasion, the Pas de Calais was heavily defended.[70] In the Normandy area, the best fortifications were concentrated at the port facilities at Cherbourg and Saint-Malo.[31] Rommel was assigned to oversee the construction of further fortifications along the expected invasion front, which stretched from the Netherlands to Cherbourg,[70][71] and was given command of the newly re-formed Army Group B, which included the 7th Army, the 15th Army, and the forces guarding the Netherlands. Reserves for this group included the 2nd, 21st, and 116th Panzer divisions.[72][73]

General Rommel believed that the Normandy coast could be a possible landing point for the invasion, so he ordered the construction of extensive defensive works along that shore. In addition to concrete gun emplacements at strategic points along the coast, he had ordered wooden stakes, metal tripods, mines, and large anti-tank obstacles to be placed on the beaches to delay the approach of landing craft and impede the movement of tanks.[74] Expecting the Allies to land at high tide so that the infantry would spend less time exposed on the beach, he ordered many of these obstacles to be placed at the high water mark.[46] Tangles of barbed wire, booby traps, and the removal of ground cover made the approach hazardous for infantry.[74] On Rommel’s order, the number of mines along the coast was tripled.[31] The Allied air offensive over Germany had crippled the Luftwaffe and established air supremacy over western Europe, so Rommel knew he could not expect effective air support.[75] The Luftwaffe could muster only 815 aircraft[76] over Normandy in comparison to the Allies’ 9,543.[77] Rommel arranged for booby-trapped stakes known as Rommelspargel (Rommel’s asparagus) to be installed in meadows and fields to deter airborne landings.[31]

German armaments minister Albert Speer notes in his 1969 autobiography that the German high command, concerned about the susceptibility of the airports and port facilities along the North Sea coast, held a conference on 6–8 June 1944 to discuss reinforcing defences in that area.[78] Speer wrote:

In Germany itself we scarcely had any troop units at our disposal. If the airports at Hamburg and Bremen could be taken by parachute units and the ports of these cities seized by small forces, invasion armies debarking from ships would, I feared, meet no resistance and would be occupying Berlin and all of Germany within a few days.[79]

Armoured reserves

Rommel believed that Germany’s best chance was to stop the invasion at the shore. He requested that the mobile reserves, especially tanks, be stationed as close to the coast as possible. Rundstedt, Geyr, and other senior commanders objected. They believed that the invasion could not be stopped on the beaches. Geyr argued for a conventional doctrine: keeping the Panzer formations concentrated in a central position around Paris and Rouen and deploying them only when the main Allied beachhead had been identified. He also noted that in the Italian Campaign, the armoured units stationed near the coast had been damaged by naval bombardment. Rommel’s opinion was that because of Allied air supremacy, the large-scale movement of tanks would not be possible once the invasion was under way. Hitler made the final decision, which was to leave three Panzer divisions under Geyr’s command and give Rommel operational control of three more as reserves. Hitler took personal control of four divisions as strategic reserves, not to be used without his direct orders.[80][81][82]

D DAY MUSEUM, PORTSMOUTH

It is worth a visit, if you are in the area.

https://theddaystory.com

What to see and do at The D-Day Story

The focus of The D-Day Story is the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany occupation. It is told using the personal possessions and words of the people who took part.

Stunning imagery, audio-visual presentations, authentic vehicles and hands-on interactives help to bring the story to life.

Based on ordinary people working together to achieve the extraordinary, The D-Day Story features the experiences of men, women and children.

The story is told in four parts. Your visit begins on board Landing Craft Tank 7074 – the last surviving LCT from D-Day. Next, witness the Preparation galleries, to learn more about the planning that went into the operation. D-Day and the Battle of Normandy follows – taking you back to 6 June. Finally, conclude your visit at the Legacy gallery and Overlord Embroidery, to see the awe-inspiring stitched panels that tell the story of D-Day.

Operation Overlord: D-Day in Normandy | WWII IN 2

D-Day: The Logistics Of The Largest Amphibious Invasion In History | Normandy ‘44 | War Stories

COLOURISED PHOTOS

I HAVE A BIG REQUEST

It would be good if my substack can reach a wider audience. You can help.

You may be a paid subscriber to various substacks that only allow comments from paid subscribers. If so, it would very much help, if you could post links to my articles in the comments that you make there. Of course just my articles of relevance to the topic being discussed.

If you are able to make comments on the Matt Goodwin or Douglas Murray substacks, or similar, their regular readers might well find my articles to be helpful and interesting. Help spread the word, please!

SUPPORT MY WORK

I would be grateful for your support. My task is to push back against the Islamisation of the West, with a particular focus on preventing the UK from becoming an Islamic state.

Britain has successfully resisted invasion many times throughout its history. None have succeeded. With our combined efforts, there is no reason why Islam cannot also be repelled. The main obstacle is the current lack of political will. We are shifting the Overton window rapidly, and if Britain can achieve this, many other countries can still be saved too.

Believe that it can be done. Spread that belief — and it will happen. However improbable it may seem and however dire the situation looks today, it can be turned around with sufficient willpower. We are close to the point of no return, but we have not passed it yet. There is still hope.

This work can only continue with your generous support. Please become a paid subscriber and/or “buy me a coffee,” and consider purchasing my books as well.

Paperback books have lasting value because you can pass them on to others, who can then share them in turn. Your immediate task is to wake up your relatives, friends, and colleagues — now. The paperback “Concise Islam” is an excellent starting point. Printed books also bypass online censorship.

Paperback edition:



https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/concise-islam/paperback/product-m68mn9.html

The more funding I receive, the more effective I can be. Those promoting Islam have enormous financial backing, but they are at a disadvantage: truth and higher moral values are on our side. We must urgently spread the harsh but truthful reality of Islam, especially to public figures such as MPs, bishops, judges, police officers, and teachers. Time is running out.

Become a standard paid subscriber (monthly or annual) and receive four key ebooks free as a thank you: Project Phoenix UK, Concise Islam, Allah is a Zionist, and The Abrogated Koran. All books are also available in paperback. For full details, see the article: “Book catalogue and subscription bonus: free ebooks”.

Upgrade to Super Subscriber (Founder Member) status and receive all of my ebooks free. Link below.

Speaking out against Islam has come at a considerable personal cost. I was dismissed from my job as an electronics engineer in the Physics department at a UK university simply for writing a book critical of Islam.

Paid subscribers keep this work going. Please note that your payment will appear on your bank statement as “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION”.

You can also support me via Buy Me a Coffee:



https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050



(Note: the page can sometimes take 20+ seconds to load — please be patient.)

A big THANK YOU!

Who do you think you are kidding Mr Mohammed, if you think old England’s done?