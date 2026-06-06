Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Jorge Arbelaez's avatar
Jorge Arbelaez
4h

Thank God for such brave young men, that sacrificed their lives for our freedoms. Let's not allow their sacrifice to be in vain.

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
3h

Here are some words from Alec Penstone who died a few days ago, aged 100.

He said he fought for freedom and "the sacrifices weren't worth it ... look at the state of the country today" ...

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0Zi-eqaftU4

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